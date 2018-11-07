Ram will not help BJP who has broken all promises

It is obvious that Ram Mandir is of no use for solving pressing problems like unemployment or unremunerative prices for agricultural produce faced by a thousand million persons born in Hindu families. Secondly, those occupying high seats of power know it full well that our Constitution does not permit the State to construct a building for religious purposes of any religion or sect. All those Mahants and Sadhus who are never seen helping the people when natural calamities like earthquake or cyclone hit any part of the country, are now raising the demand to construct Ram Mandir at the place where Babri Masjid stood before being vandalised by the communal Hindutva groups. They are doing so only at the behest of the RSS/BJP who are getting desperate to face the electorate. RSS/BJP know that they have failed to deliver on the tall promises made at the last Lok Sabha elections. Instead of ‘Achhe Din’, the people are facing ‘Bure Din’ because of demonetisation of currency notes, imposition of intricacies of linking Adhar to ration card or application for debt relief or bank account etc. Like a drowning person trying to catch any straw to save life, BJP is now turning to Ram.

It is true that large number of Indians look to Ram as an embodiment of high moral virtues like ‘Ek Wachani’ (ready to pay with his life for redeeming the promise given earlier) or ‘Ek Patni’ (faithful to wife). They would not like to help the BJP and Narendra Modi who have broken so many promises one after the other. Socialist Party believes that by calling Modi an incarnation of Ram by a so-called Sant is in fact a disrespect to Ram and an unpardonable crime.

High pitch clamour for Ram Mandir “at that place only” may ignite communal riots at a few places. In such a sensitive situation Socialist Party appeals to the people at large to maintain peace and harmony and forge unity to defeat the ruling clique in the next general elections.

Pannalal Surana

Senior Member

National Executive