RSS, Nazism and Fascism

It is often said that RSS follows Hitler and/or Mussolini. To what extend it is true? Hitler or Mussolini are persons. RSS is not a single person like them. It is a collective, an organisation or more aptly it represents a caste. Hitler and Mussolini were not representing the ‘Nation’ as envisaged by the RSS. They represented the state. According to Golwalkar ‘state’ i.e. ruler represents the state and ‘nation’ is above the ‘state’. Giving Hinduist similarity to it means ‘priest’ above the ‘king’ Brahmin above the ‘Kshaytriya’ as per chaturvarnya – four caste hierarchical model.

In this context can be seen background of Mussolini and Hitler.

Mussolini (1883-1943): It is often compared that RSS is fascist and praises Mussolini. Fascism was developed by Mussolini. He was a son of blacksmith. He joined politics and and also was journalist for some time. He was Prime minister of Italy 1922-1943. He invented new ideology Fascism for the first time in Europe. The ideology was combination of nationalist and socialist views. Fascism is also described as radical authoritarian nationalism, characterised by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and control of industry and commerce. He was militaristic and racist. RSS too is of the same view.

But he did not boast of the past as RSS does.

Hitler (1889-1945): Looking to the background of Hitler, he was a son illegitimate father in Germany. His education was up to secondary school and earned his living by painting and advertisement. Initially he was with German workers’ party.

Hitler’s rule temporary but Hindu nation lasting phenomenon

Hitler’s Nazi rule did not last beyond his life span. Aryan ruling or hegemony is more than Hitler’s racial rule. He had no ideological background as is claimed (or is having) by the RSS. Mr. Golwalkar claims that they, Aryans have the background of five thousand years. The Aryan concept is also the invention of Indian Brahmins. That way both Mussolini and Hitler do not have RSS type background. They, both Mussolini and Hitler were rulers and that way ‘state’ as per the formulation of Golwalkar, (RSS) state or head of the state, even a king is below the Brahmin. Hence Mussolini’s or Hitler’s rules were ‘state’ and not ‘nation’ in Golwalkar’s formulations. Thise got cleared when he said that RSS is ‘Nation’ and ‘Jansangh ‘(now BJP) as ‘state’. This is seen even today. RSS treats BJP as secondary. Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak (RSS head) is above Modi, the Prime Minister. As Brahmin, priest is above the king. This formulation is completely missing in the Mussolini or Hitler’s ideology. They had no Brahmin above them, nor did they advocate Varna or caste system like hierarchy or untouchability.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar very aptly compared Nazi and Brahmin rules. He says. “The Nazis had indeed a great deal to learn from the Hindus. If they had adopted the technique of suppressing the masses devised by the Hindus they would have been able to crush the Jews without open cruelty and would have also exhibited themselves as humane masters.” (Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Writings and speeches, vol. 3, p.127, Govt. Of Maharshtra publication, Mumbai)

The RSS thoughts and actions are for maintaining the supremacy of one caste not only over Indian people but over even the people from foreign countries.Their arrogant claim of becoming ‘Guru’ of the world speaks of their abnormal mindset.

Nagesh Chaudhari is editor of Marathi fortnightly, Bahujan Sangharsh, Nagpur