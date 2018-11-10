Jingoistic Perversion Of 1918 WW1 Armistice Centenary – Humanity Ignored Yields Genocidal History Repeated

11 November 2018 (Remembrance Day) marks the centenary of the signing of the Armistice that brought the carnage of WW1 to an end. This important centenary will be commemorated in countries that were former British allies in WW1 (UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Belgium and Russia) and in the opposing countries of Germany and of Austro-Hungarian Empire. Prominent in the commemorations will be the modern equivalents of the mendacious politicians, journalists and jingoists who were criminally responsible for WW1 (20 million killed), the so-called war to end all wars, that inexorably led to WW2 (100 million killed) and the post-WW2 US world war on humanity that in the 21st century has focused into a US War on Muslims (over 32 million dead from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 28 million, since 9-11).

WW1 was preceded by decades of competition between the British Empire, the French Empire, the Russian Empire, the German Empire and the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Sea-faring Britain and France competed for global hegemony in the 18th century but achieved détente in the 19th century after the defeat of Napoleonic France in 1815. Following the examples of the genocidal Spanish and Portuguese Empires in the Americas, in the 19th century the British and French Empires followed their prior genocidal colonization in the Americas by genocidally carving out colonial empires in Africa, Asia, Australasia and the Pacific. Newly unified Germany was a latecomer in this global land-grab, the Austro-Hungarian Empire was confined to Central and Eastern Europe and the Russian Empire was confined to Eurasia after the “sale” of Alaska to the US in 1867 [1].

The European carve-up of the world in the 19th century involved diplomacy, stand-offs and occasional war when diplomacy failed. Thus in the 1853-1856 Crimean War Eurasia lost to an Anglo-French Coalition in support of the Ottoman Empire (the sick man of Europe). Great Britain continued the Great Game against any Russian threat from Central Asia to British India in successive Afghan Wars. Prior to WW1 the Western European conquerors (Spain, Portugal, UK, France, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands) came to consensus agreements about their possessions in Africa, Asia, Australia and the Pacific, as well illustrated by the Berlin Conference of 1884-1885 that agreed on the Western European carve-up of Africa and marked the arrival of newly-unified Germany as a powerful late-comer to the imperialist feast.

However there were 2 key sides to empire – (1) brutal and genocidal exploitation of conquered lands, and (2) global economic dominance, especially in “captive markets”, with the British Empire “on which the sun never sets” being dominant globally, especially with its brutal and lucrative rule over India (population circa 300 million). Spats inevitably occurred that had the potential to lead to the clash of empires. Thus civilized Central Europeans of the Germany and the Austro-Hungarian Empires were appalled by the British war against “white”, Dutch-origin, Afrikaaner farmers in the Boer War in resource-rich South Africa. The Austro-Hungarian Empire was in conflict with Slavic Russia over Austrian-ruled Slavic countries in Eastern Europe, notably in the Balkans. The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, on 28 June 1914 in Sarajevo, Bosnia, precipitated WW1 through France and Russia mobilizing and backing Serbia against Germany-backed Austria-Hungary. Germany, faced with the prospect on war in the East against Russia and war in the West against France, initially attacked France through Belgium in the West on 3 August 1914 , this leading to British intervention in support of France on 4 August 1914.

WW1 was a huge failure of humanity and diplomacy and came about through a combination of nationalism, imperialism, colonialism, militarism, jingoism and capitalist greed in all major parties. British writer William Gerhardie in his outstanding book “God’s Fifth Column” provides an insightful account of mentality and motivations of 2 key sets of people in the run up to WW1 and thence to WW2 , specifically (1) the wonderful humanitarian writers such as Anton Chekhov, Lev Tolstoy, Maxim Gorky, Henrik Ibsen, Oscar Wilde, George Bernard Shaw. D.H. Lawrence, James Joyce, Emile Zola, Anatole France, Marcel Proust, Herman Hesse, and Walt Whitman (“God’s Fifth Column”) , and conversely (2) the thoughtless, jingoistic and inhumane English, French, German, Austrian, Italian, Russian and American political leaders and Establishment figures who inexorably led the world to the horrors of world war [2, 3].

A key absurdity of WW1 was that King George V of Britain, Czar Nicholas II of Russia and Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany were all first cousins and grandchildren of Queen Victoria. However through destruction of the nervous system in delivery at birth, Wilhelm had a paralysed and withered arm (Erb’s Palsy), apparently blamed his English mother and her British obstetricians for this, and thence hated all English (except for his adored grandmother Queen Victoria). Cousins George, Nicholas and Wilhelm met on Royal holidays and other Royal occasions but were evidently cool to Wilhelm’s disturbed personality (who on earth hates their own mother?) It is speculated that the natural antipathy of George and Nicholas to their disturbed cousin Wilhelm as well as Wilhelm’s unbalanced personality may have contributed to the eventuality of Britain, France and Russia going to war against Germany [4].

WW1 (20 million dead) [5] was avoidable but this horrendous disaster came about through a gross failure of humanity, empathy and reason that was variously driven by entrenched Establishment mendacity, nationalism, imperialism, racism, misogyny, jingoism and homicidal greed. The same moral failures led to WW2 (100 million killed) [6] and the post-WW2 US War on Humanity (60 million deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation in the US Asian wars) [1]. However the global commemoration ceremonies on 11 November 2018, while laudably remembering the military dead in each country, will resolutely ignore the humanitarian messages from WW1 to the severe detriment of humanity and of global peace and security – humane messages ignored yield history repeated. War is the penultimate in racist crime and genocidal war is the ultimate in racist criminality. History ignored yields history repeated, holocaust ignored yields holocaust repeated, and genocide ignored yields genocide repeated. Below is a brief presentation of these humane considerations that should not be forgotten on Remembrance Day.

Western civilization and genocide of conquered Indigenous people.

Politician Remembrance Day eulogies around the British-allied world will declare that their fallen soldiers died defending “Western civilization”, “freedom”, “democracy”, “decent values” and “our decent way of life” . However these nationalistic claims do not stand up to the most cursory scrutiny. Thus Mahatma Gandhi (who for political reasons supported the British Empire in WW1 in the hope of post-war Indian freedom) famously responded to the question “What do you think of Western civilization?” with the quip “I think it would be a good idea”. The simple reality is that the fallen soldiers in WW1 died for the national interest of their country as perceived by their variously ignorant, stupid and murderous national leaders in the interests of the capitalist Establishment. .

The British-allied side could legitimately decry the brutal invasion of “little Belgium” by the Germans (“the Hun” or “the Boche”). However “little Belgium” at the time was responsible for horrendous atrocities in the Belgian Congo, a Congolese Genocide in which 10 million Congolese were killed by the homicidally greedy Belgians, this genocide involving atrocities such as the chopping off of hands to encourage rubber and ivory collection [1]. The British hero Sir Roger Casement who exposed these Belgian atrocities in the Congo was hanged by the British in 1916 as an Irish patriot.

Indeed Britain, France, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands were variously involved in genocidal colonialism in the 4 centuries before WW1 in North America, South America, Central America, Africa, Asia, Australia , New Zealand and the Pacific. The worst Western European atrocities in this colonial era were as follows:

(1) the destruction of most Indigenous people in North America, Central America and South America through violence, deprivation and introduced disease in the 16th-19th centuries [1];

(2) the horrendous Atlantic capture and transport to North, Central and South America of some 12 million African slaves of whom about 1.5 million died in transit in the 16th-19th centuries [7];

(3) brutal colonial subjugation of South Asia, South East Asia and China in the 18th , 19th and 20th centuries that was variously associated with immense mortality (up to 100 million Chinese perished in the 19th Tai Ping rebellion that was connected with European colonialism [1]; 1,800 million Indians died avoidably from imposed deprivation under the British between 1757 and 1947 [8]; 10 million Indians were killed in British reprisals in the decade after the 1857 Indian Rebellion [9]) ;

(4) the Australian Aboriginal Genocide (before the British Invasion in 1788, Indigenous Australians had been living in Australia for about 60,000 years; there were 350-750 different tribes and a similar number of languages and dialects, of which only 150 survive today and of these all but about 20 are endangered; the Aboriginal population dropped from about 1 million in 1788 to about 0.1 million in the first century through introduced disease, deprivation and genocidal violence with the last massacres of Aborigines occurring in the late 1920s) [10, 11];

(5) genocide of Melanesian and Polynesian people of the South through violence, dispossession and introduced disease associated with invasion and “blackbirding” for slaves or indentured Labour “effective slaves” (the Maori population of New Zealand dropped from 0.1- 0.2 million in 1800 to 42,000 in 1893; in 1875 about 40,000 Fijians died from measles in 1875 out of a population of 150,000) [1];

(6) the British abolished slavery but replaced it across the British Empire with deadly indentured slavery of Tamils, Chinese and Indians (1.9-2.5 million Indians were transported across the world with a huge attendant mortality [12, 13];

(7) European colonizers practised effective slavery of their subjects in Africa and South Asia that was maintained by egregious violence and deprivation well into the 20th century [14].

The human cost of WW1 and subsequent wars – military and civilian deaths.

Of course we should honour our countrymen who place themselves in harm’s way in serving their country. However we must not ignore the deadly impact of war on non-combatants. Unfortunately Western Mainstream journalists, politicians, academics and commenters resolutely ignore civilian deaths and in particular avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation [1]. Below are some estimates of military and civilian deaths associated with WW1 and subsequent wars.

(1) Military deaths in WW1 totalled 9-11 million and civilian deaths totalled about 8 million (2-3 million due to accidents and disease, with 6 million due to war-imposed deprivation including famine) [5]. However in addition to the circa 20 million military and civilian deaths in WW1 we must add the 50-100 million deaths in the post-WW1 influenza pandemic (the Spanish flu) that was spread by commerce and soldiers returning home around the world (an estimated 17 million died in India alone) [1, 15].

(2) WW2 was the consequence in part of the harsh penalties placed by the victorious Allies on defeated Germany that eventually led to the rise of nationalistic, militaristic and genocidally racist Nazism. According to Wikipedia, military deaths in WW2 totalled 21-26 million, and 29-31 million civilians were killed with a further 19-28 million civilians dying from war-imposed deprivation for a total of 75-80 million deaths [6]. However this underestimates the 35 million Chinese deaths under the Japanese in 1937-1945 by about 16 million and underestimates Indian civilian deaths from deprivation by 3-4 million. Accordingly a revised estimate of WW2 deaths would be 95-100 million deaths.

(3) In considering the post-WW2 US War on Asians one notes that Asia conventionally begins East of the Bosporus that separates European Turkey from Asian Turkey. Since WW2 US forces have been directly involved in horrendous wars from the Middle East to Korea. In addition the US was invoked in invasions in Africa and Central America in addition to fomenting violence throughout the world. Post-1950 US Asian wars have been associated with 60 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation. In the 21st century the US has been involved in a War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror) in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 28 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [16, 17].

WW1 onwards and 120 years of holocaust and genocide.

War is the penultimate form of racism and genocidal war is the ultimate in racism. While a “holocaust” involves the deaths of a huge number of people, genocide is defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention as follows:: “In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” [18].

The 20th century commenced with the deaths of 28,000 Afrikaaner women and children in British concentration camps in the 1899-1902 Boer War in South Africa . The Germans followed with the 1904-1907 Namibian Genocide in which the South Western African Nama and Herero people were driven into the desert to die – the Herero population decreased from 80,000 to 15,000 to make way for German cattle farmers [1, 19], this atrocity mirroring the 19th century American Indian Genocide in the US and Canada , the UK-backed Argentinian Indian Genocide (to make way for cattle for the British market) and the British-imposed Australian Aboriginal Genocide (to make way for cattle and sheep) [1, 10].

During WW1 the Anglo-French and Australian and invasion of Turkey precipitated the Armenian Genocide (1.5 million killed) that commenced the day before the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) invasion of Turkey at Gallipoli on 25 April 25 (the Armenians commemorate the Armenian Genocide on 24 April while Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day on 25 April) [20]. The Allied war in Palestine led to a Palestinian Famine in which 100,000 Palestinians died, this marking the commencement of a 100-year Palestinian Genocide [21-23]. Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) soldiers were responsible for the Surafend Massacre on 10 December 1918 in which 100 Palestinians were killed [24]. The invasion of Russia by the Allies in 1919 no doubt contributed to the post-WW1 Russian Famine and to the genocidal paranoia of the Russian Communists that contributed to the 1930-1933-Ukrainian Famine (Holodomor) in which 7 million people perished and the Stalinist purges that killed 20 million people [19].

Between the wars the European colonialists continued violent suppression of their colonial subjects in Asia and Africa [1, 14]. In 1935 Churchill made the following comments to the House of Commons in relation to Britain’s 300 million impoverished subject Indians: “In the standard of life they have nothing to spare. The slightest fall from the present standard of life in India means slow starvation, and the actual squeezing out of life, not only of millions but of scores of millions of people, who have come into the world at your invitation and under the shield and protection of British power” [25-27]. Seven years later saw the commencement of the 1942-1945 Indian Holocaust and Bengali Holocaust in which 6-7 million perished in the WW2 Bengal Famine visited upon them by the British with Australian complicity [1, 8, 28-31]. The man-made WW2 Bengal Famine was the last of a succession of horrendous man-made famines in the 2-century mis-rule of India by Britain. According to Shashi Tharoor MP the life expectancy in British India prior to Independence was a mere 27 years [32, 33], this being seen otherwise as a 2-century Indian Holocaust in which 1,800 million Indians died prematurely from imposed deprivation, with an estimated 230 million Indians dying thus between WW1 and WW2 [8]. Elsewhere colonial subjects died from violence or deprivation. The last massacres of Indigenous Australians occurred in 1928 [11].

WW2 was associated with horrendous atrocities against particular people. Indeed the first WW2 atrocity to be described as a “holocaust” (by N.G. Jog in 1944) [27] was the “forgotten” WW2 Bengali Holocaust in which 6-7 million Indians in Bengal, Orissa, Assam and Bihar were deliberately starved to death by the British with Australian complicity [8, 27-32]. However the endlessly mendacious racist Zionists who are responsible for the ongoing Palestinian Genocide and have contributed to other genocidal atrocities, have ensured that the term “The Holocaust” is only applied to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence or deprivation) that was a part of a wider but “forgotten” WW2 European Holocaust in which 30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies (Roma) perished. Also “forgotten” by Zionist-subverted and perverted Western Mainstream media is the WW2 Chinese Holocaust in which 35 million died under the Japanese [33]. Of coursed the ancient meaning of “holocaust” was religious animal sacrifice involving complete consumption by fire and indeed that is what the Americans achieved with the fire-bombing of German and Japanese cities and the nuclear holocausts of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Post-WW2 US-imposed atrocities that can be described as “holocausts” include the Korean Holocaust (28% of the North Korean population was killed by American bombing [34]), the Indo-China Holocaust ( million killed through violence or deprivation), the ongoing Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide (7 million killed through violence or deprivation), the Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide (4.7 million killed through violence or deprivation), and the ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 28 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [1, 16, 17, 35-37]. The US-backed, ongoing Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 2.3 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from deprivation, 2.2 million, since the British invasion of Palestine in WW1 [21-23].

Largely ignored by US- and Zionist-subverted Mainstream media is the ongoing, post-1950 Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust in which 1,500 million people have died avoidably from First World-imposed deprivation. Presently, each year 16 million people, half of them children, die avoidably from deprivation [1]. The present economic order determines that 7 million people die from the effects of air pollution each year [38]. However things are set to get much worse. The world is facing a worsening climate emergency in which, according to the latest IPCC report, radical economic changes are required to prevent catastrophic global warming [39, 40]. Indeed national commitments to the 2015 Paris Agreement amount to a catastrophic 3.4C temperature rise. Already the world is suffering from global -warming exacerbated droughts, fires, sea level rise, storms and storm surges [41-47]. Several leading climate scientists have estimated that no more than 0.5 billion people will survive this century if global warming is not requisitely addressed, this translating to a climate genocide in which 10 billion people will perish this century at an average rate of 100 million per year [47]. And then there is also a nuclear winter from a nuclear war that will wipe out most of humanity and the biosphere [46].

4. Invading other countries is racist war criminality.

In WW1 the Germans, faced with mobilisation of France and Russia and looming war on 2 fronts, acted pre-emptively and invaded Belgium and thence France, thus precipitating the war. WW1 can be seen as the culmination of centuries of British policy directed at minimizing the rising power in Continental Europe, this successively being Spain, the Netherlands, France, Russia and Germany. However the realities of the brutally exploitative and genocidal British, French and Belgian Empires meant that the Allies were hardly clean skins in terms of invading other countries. The Austro-Hungarian Empire, the Ottoman Empire and the Russian Empire all involved the forcible suppression of all kinds of nationalities [1].

Invading other countries is racist war criminality. Inspection of history over the last 1,000 years instructs that the British have invaded 193 countries, Australia 85, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and North Korea arguably none [48-54].

Science-based rational risk management – peace not war.

In WW1 the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Spain, and Portugal remained neutral and divorced from the madness i.e. rationality prevailed in these countries. Indeed in UK lackey Australia in 1916, the warmongering Prime Minister Billy Hughes called a referendum for extending conscription to include military service outside Australia for the duration of the war. The referendum was rejected as was a later referendum. Irish Catholics remembering the Irish Famine (1 million starved to death and 1.5 million forced into exile) and opposing brutal and deadly British rule of Ireland, were key players in the rejection of conscription [55]. Courageous conscientious objectors in the UK refused to participate in the war and were imprisoned. The great writer George Bernard Shaw spoke out against the futility of the war, and created a furore in 1914 when he was reported as saying “In both armies the soldiers should shoot their officers and go home ?” [56]

Jewish Zionist British historian Sir Martin Gilbert has stated that the 1917 Balfour Declaration (that had the effect of permitting Zionist colonization and ethnic cleansing of Palestine) was actually made to get Russian Zionists to try to keep Russia in the war – but in the event, the Russian soldiers had had enough [57]. Conversely, US Zionists were successful in getting US President Woodrow Wilson (elected on an anti-war platform) to decisively enter WW1 on the side of Britain and France. Thus British Colonial Secretary Lord Cavendish (1923): “The object [of the Balfour Declaration] was to enlist the sympathies on the Allied side of influential Jews and Jewish organizations all over the world… [and] it is arguable that the negotiations with the Zionists…did in fact have considerable effect in advancing the date at which the United States government intervened in the war” [58] Ditto WW1 British Prime Minister Lloyd George stated ( 1935:“Zionist leaders gave us a definite promise that, if the Allies committed themselves to giving facilities for the establishment of a national home for the Jews in Palestine, they would do their best to rally Jewish sentiment and support throughout the world to the Allied cause. They kept their word” [58]. These realities may have significantly prompted the genocidal anti-Jewish anti-Semitism of the German Nazis that led to 5-6 million Jewish deaths from violence or deprivation in WW2.

After the madness of WW1 and WW2 the UN Charter resolved that a country could only invade another country if (1) it was invited in by the government of the country, (2) if it was sanctioned by the UN, or (3) if it had been attacked by that country. However in post-WW2 the US and its craven allies. Unfortunately the US and its allies adopted a racist position of “US might is right” that led to violent US invasion of over 50 countries since WW2. The US always needs a confected “excuse” to invade other countries, most recently . the US 9-11 false flag atrocity (3,000 killed) that has devastated the Muslim world and caused over 30 million Muslim deaths from violence or deprivation in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance [16, 17]. The war criminal invasion of Iraq in 2003 eventually killed 2.7 million Iraqis through violence or deprivation but was justified by the perpetrators on the false basis of untrue assertions that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction (WMD) coupled with the obscene proposition of an R2P (“Right to Protect”) falsely over-riding International Law.

Science-based rational risk management that is crucial for societal safety, successively involves (a) accurate data, (b) scientific analysis, this involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk. Unfortunately, this rational risk management protocol is typically perverted at the individual, family or local level, or at the level of the family of nations by (a) lying, self-deception, spin, obfuscation, intimidation and censorship, (b) anti-science spin, this involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) blame and shame that is counterproductive because it blocks reportage crucial for rational risk management and in the worst cases leads to war. The first casualty of war is truth. Thus outstanding expatriate Australian UK writer and journalist, John Pilger, reviewing “The First Casualty” by Phillip Knightley (2003): “When I read the first edition of this remarkable book twenty-five years ago, I was struck by the following quotations. During the First World War, Prime Minister David Lloyd George told C P Scott, editor of the Manchester Guardian: “If the people really knew [the truth] the war would be stopped tomorrow. But of course they don’t know and can’t know” [59].

Today Mainstream media jingoism, censorship and lying by omission still provide a huge impediment to rational public discussion about war and peace [59]. A powerful example out of many is the censorship of female and Muslim engineer and journalist Yassmin Abdel-Magied. On Australia’s premier war dead memorial day, Anzac Day, Muslim, feminist social advocate and humanitarian journalist Yassmin Abdel-Magied (who worked for the ABC, Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) posted the following 7 words on her Facebook page: “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”. One notes that “Lest we forget” is the sacred mantra of Anzac Day, Australia indefinitely and highly abusively imprisons refugees without charge or trial in concentration camps on Nauru and on Manus Island (Papua New Guinea), and Australia has repeatedly made war in Syria and Palestine over the last century as a UK lackey or a US lackey. Savaged by public outcry, Ms Abdel-Magied rapidly deleted the post and apologized. The ABC also apologized and a month later cancelled her YV program. Yassmin Abdel-Magied fled overseas to London, no doubt for some fresh air. The post was correct if inexplicit and her silencing by rabid jingoists is a stain on Australia and an attack on free speech. An anti-racist scientist and humanitarian activist, I published a detailed analysis if what those 7 words actually implied [60] but in Australia the jingoists rule and I have been made virtually invisible in my own country.

There is a huge irony associated with Remembrance Day observance in Australia that commemorates those Australians who fought for the British Empire in WW1. Thus on Remembrance Day 1975 reformist Australian Labor Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, a WW2 air force veteran who was opposed to the Vietnam War and ended Australia’s involvement in that atrocity, was removed from office in a US CIA-backed Coup [61]. Eminent expatriate Australian journalist John Pilger has described the 1975 Coup as “The forgotten coup – how America and Britain crushed the government of their “ally” Australia” and states: “On 10 November, 1975, Whitlam was shown a top secret telex message sourced to Theodore Shackley, the notorious head of the CIA’s East Asia Division, who had helped run the coup against Salvador Allende in Chile two years earlier. Shackley’s message was read to Whitlam. It said that the prime minister of Australia was a security risk in his own country. The day before, Kerr had visited the headquarters of the Defence Signals Directorate, Australia’s NSA where he was briefed on the “security crisis”. On 11 November – the day Whitlam was to inform Parliament about the secret CIA presence in Australia – he was summoned by Kerr. Invoking archaic vice-regal “reserve powers”, Kerr sacked the democratically elected prime minister. The “Whitlam problem” was solved, and Australian politics never recovered, nor the nation its true independence” [61].

Final comments.

In addition to the military and civilian dead in wars there are the often traumatised veterans who survive war. We honor all those who risk their lives in serving their country. However we must condemn immoral and war criminal politicians who have committed their countries to utterly immoral wars such as WW1 in the 20th century and those in Iraq and Afghanistan in the 21st century. Mainstream journalist, politician and commentariat presstitutes ensure that the politicians get away with their criminal warmongering, jingoistic political exploitation of their servicemen both living and dead, and deadly betrayal of their traumatized veterans of whom about 80 and 8,000 suicide annually in Australia and the USA, respectively [61]. Decent people must (a) inform everyone they can about all the victims of war, (b) demand parliamentary or congressional debate before jingoists take their country to avoidable war, and (c) demand expert public inquiry into the consequences of wars, and expert judicial public exposure of the crimes of all politicians who have sent our young men and women off to monstrous and unjustifiable wars.

