The paradoxical anomaly – DEATH 

The death of morality….
the death of reasoning ….
The death of rationality ….
I am bizzare I am death !
The death of a nation so great
The destruction of its pillars of faith !
The death of governance
The death of far sightedness that oversees nations being created with ease and grace …..
I am bizzare I am death !
Forests uprooted its children shot dead …
Why ? Because avni didnt have a voice – she bled !
The tribals displaced with no home and bread !
The pollution in its majestic splendour
Spewing venom for all I care !
Trees will be cut and buildings constructed …
Why should the outcome bother…
I am bizzare I am death !
My heritage in question my lineage in doubt !
I falsely belived I was but just a human being ….
Not a hindu not a muslim
Am I a hindu or am I a muslim
The definitions sure have me confused …..
The death of logic leaves me
Depressed n shocked and has rocked ground I tread !
I am bizzare I am death !
Governments come and governments go
leaving behind debris that clogs and chokes !
The taxes the laws the rulings
Nothing for the comman man they are only interested in fooling !
The death of life of living and its pride
The death of my dignity I thought as a citizen was my birthright !
I could go on and on and on ..
However I may phrase the synopsis remains the same …..
I am bizzare I am death !
Shalini gupta is an interdisciplinary artist
