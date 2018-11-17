US- , Apartheid Israel- And Zionist-beholden Australian Government & ABC Betray Australia’s Reputation & International Relations

Australia has an appalling 70 year record, surpassed only by the US, of support for genocidally racist Apartheid Israel and hence of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide that commenced with the British invasion of Palestine in WW1. Recently the fervently pro-Zionist and hence pro-Apartheid Australian Coalition Government caused suspension of the signing a major Free Trade Agreement with Indonesia (the world’s most populous Muslim country and Australia’s neighbour) by foreshadowing possible movement of the Australian embassy to Jerusalem. A Zionist-beholden ABC (the Australian equivalent of the UK BBC) has contributed to this pro-Zionist immorality through flagrant lying by omission.

In the Six Day War in 1967 a nuclear weapons-armed Apartheid Israel war criminally attacked and seized territory from all its neighbours [1-5]. One day after cessation of hostilities the Israeli Government decided to annexe Occupied East Jerusalem and 2 weeks later this war criminal theft was formalized by Israeli law. In 1980 Apartheid Israel legislated that a unified Jerusalem including Occupied East Jerusalem was the capital of Apartheid Israel. The Indigenous Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem were also forcibly annexed as non-voting citizens of Apartheid Israel in gross violation of the UN Genocide Convention and the Geneva Convention. [1, 6-9]. The UN Security Council (unanimously except for US abstention) rejected this war criminal theft. Thus Wikipedia: “United Nations Security Council [UNSC] Resolution 478, adopted on 20 August 1980, is one of seven UNSC resolutions condemning Israel’s attempted annexation of East Jerusalem. In particular, UNSC res 478 notes Israel’s non-compliance with UNSC res 476 and condemned Israel’s 1980 Jerusalem Law which declared Jerusalem to be Israel’s “complete and united” capital, as a violation of international law. The resolution states that the Council will not recognize this law, and calls on member states to accept the decision of the council. This resolution also calls upon member states to withdraw their diplomatic missions from the city. The resolution was passed with 14 votes to none against, with the United States abstaining” [9].

UN Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016) (passed unanimously except for Obama US abstention) also condemns the criminal annexation of Occupied East Jerusalem, stating: “ [It] 1. Reaffirms that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace; 2. Reiterates its demand that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and that it fully respect all of its legal obligations in this regard; 3. Underlines that it will not recognize any changes to the 4 June 1967 lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations” [10].

Trump America and US lackey Australia were both outraged by UNSC Resolution 2334 and firmly rejected it [11-13]. This rejection made pro-Apartheid Israel Australia second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel. However many anti-racist Jewish humanitarians supported UNSC Resolution 2334 [13], this making them subjects of the utterly false and defamatory Zionist canard that they are “anti-Semites” for being critical of Apartheid Israel. This mendacious canard has been a major weapon in the propaganda armoury of the racist Zionist fanatics that has been routinely used to defame anti-racist Jews and non-Jews critical of the appalling crimes of Apartheid Israel.

The Australian ABC (Australia’s taxpayer-funded equivalent of the UK BBC) has, like the UK BBC, an appalling, genocide-ignoring record of non-reportage in relation to the ongoing Palestinian Genocide [3] and the ongoing Muslim Genocide and Muslim Holocaust [14] of which it is a part, noting that genocide-ignoring and holocaust-ignoring are far, far worse than repugnant genocide denial and holocaust denial because the latter at least admit the possibilities of public refutation and public debate [15-22]. Conversely, the ABC regularly gives air-time to appalling and utterly false Zionist defamation of anti-racist Jews and non-Jews critical of Apartheid Israel as “anti-Semitic” [23].

Below is an Open Letter to ABC journalists sent to them on 5 November 2018:

START LETTER. Dear ABC journalist,

Open Letter re ABC anti-Jewish anti-Semitism

Labelling as anti-Semitic anti-racists who support Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel is false and defamatory, and when applied to anti-racist Jewish BDS supporters (of whom there are many) it is also utterly repugnant anti-Jewish anti-Semitism.

As a Jewish Holocaust-impacted, anti-racist Jewish Australian humanist (if you really must, 57% Ashkenazi Jewish and 24% British Celtic by DNA analysis) I am of course utterly opposed to nuclear weapons, ethnic cleansing, war, war crimes, human rights abuse, abuse of women and children, and apartheid – appalling things that Apartheid Israel does in spades.

Thus Apartheid Israel has acquired up to 400 nuclear weapons, attacked 12 countries, occupied the territory of 5, expelled 1.2 million Indigenous inhabitants (0.8 million Indigenous Palestinians in 1948 and 0.4 million more Arabs in 1967), ethnically cleansed 90% of Palestine in an ongoing Palestinian Genocide, and flagrantly violated international laws and conventions (notably ICJ determinations, UN resolutions, the Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention).

Of about 14 million Indigenous Palestinians (50% children, 75% women and children) 7 million Exiled Palestinians are forbidden entering Palestine on pain of death, 5 million Occupied Palestinians are violently and highly abusively confined with zero human rights and without charge or trial to the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or to West Bank ghettoes (3 million), and nearly 2 million “lucky” Israeli Palestinians are Third Class citizens under about 50 Nazi-style, anti-Arab anti-Semitic Apartheid Israeli laws.

Presently Indigenous Palestinian subjects of Apartheid Israel outnumber Jewish Israelis but 74% are excluded from voting for the government ruling them i.e. egregious apartheid. 2.3 million Indigenous Palestinians have died from violence (0.1 million) or from imposed deprivation (2.2 million) since the British invasion of Palestine in WW1. Now each year Apartheid Israel violently kills about 500 Indigenous Palestinians and passively murders a further 4,000 through imposed deprivation – the per capita GDP is $40,000 for Israelis and a deadly $3,000 for their Occupied Palestinian subjects.

Unfortunately most Australians are largely unaware of the above because the ABC (Australia’s taxpayer-funded equivalent of the UK BBC) and other Australian Mainstream media are party to a US- and Zionist-perverted Western Mainstream media culture of fake news through lying by omission, noting that lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because the latter can at least permit public refutation and public debate.

As a patriotic, anti-racist Jewish Australian and a keen listener to the ABC since about 1950 (I was Ossa 46 as an ABC Argonaut) I demand immediate cessation of the ABC’s continuing involvement in false defamation of anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish humanitarians opposed to the appalling crimes of Apartheid Israel. Such false defamation of anti-racist Jews constitutes egregious anti-Jewish anti-Semitism – and the tragic history of my family and of many millions more attests to what anti-Jewish anti-Semitism can lead to.

All ABC journalists should examine their consciences and look themselves in the mirror – silence is complicity.

Yours sincerely, Dr Gideon Polya, Melbourne, Australia.

To ensure that you know, and that silence really is complicity, see:

“Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/ .

“Non-Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/nonjewsagainstracistzionism/ .

“Boycott Apartheid Israel”: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/.

“Gaza Concentration Camp”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/gaza-concentration .

“Palestinian Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ . END LETTER.

The Silence has been Deafening.

To help ABC journalists examine their consciences one can Search the ABC itself for key matters that the Zionist-beholden ABC totally or largely ignores and using either (A) the Old ABC Search device or (B) the New ABC Search device put in place in the last week.

(A). The Old ABC Search device.

This recently supplanted ABC Search device detects all things broadcast by the ABC in recent decades. However of the total results (denoted Total) in the present Search typically very few actually involve the ABC itself commenting on the matter searched for (denoted ABC) and a significant number derive from a comment on the ABC item by me, Gideon Polya, and published on the relevant ABC website (denoted Polya). Also note that “holocaust” means the death of a huge number of people whereas “genocide” is defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”.

“Aboriginal Genocide” ( 2 million Indigenous Australians killed through violence, 0.1 million, or disease and deprivation, 1.9 million, since the British invasion): 35 (Total), 4 (ABC), 23 (Polya).

“Afghan Genocide” (7 million deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation): 59 (Total), 0 (ABC), 59 (Polya).

“Afghan Holocaust”( 7 million deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation): 59 (Total), 0 (ABC), 59 (Polya).

“Apartheid Israel” (74% of Israel’s 50% Indigenous Palestinian subjects cannot vote): 100 (Total), 5 (ABC), 95 (Polya).

“avoidable mortality” (16 million avoidable deaths from deprivation each year, 1,500 million since 1950), “global avoidable mortality” and “global avoidable mortality holocaust”: 2 (Total), 0 (ABC), 2 (Polya).

“Bengali Holocaust” (6-7 million Bengali and other Indian deaths, 1942-1945): 37 (Total), 0 (ABC), 37 (Polya).

“Chinese Holocaust” (35 million Chinese killed under the Japanese, 1937-1945): 7 (Total), 0 (ABC), 7 (Polya).

“Gaza concentration camp” (2 million highly abused Palestinian inmates with zero human rights, 50% children, 75% women and children): 13 (Total), 0 (ABC), 13 (Polya).

“Indian Holocaust” (1,800 million deaths from deprivation under the British , 1757-1947; also see “Bengali Holocaust”): 4 (Total), 0 (ABC), 4 (Polya).

“Iraqi Genocide” (4.6 million dead from violence, 1.7 million, or deprivation 2.9 million, via US-led sanctions, war and occupation): 59 (Total), 0 (ABC), 59 (Polya).

“Iraqi Holocaust” (4.6 million dead from violence, 1.7 million, or deprivation 2.9 million, via US-led sanctions, war and occupation): 32 (Total), 0 (ABC), 32 (Polya).

“Libyan Genocide” (0.1 million killed and 1 million refugees via the France, UK and US (FUKUS) Alliance, 2011 – present): 8 (Total), 0 (ABC), 8 (Polya).

“Libyan Holocaust” (0.1 million killed and 1 million refugees via the France, UK and US (FUKUS) Alliance, 2011 – present): 0 (Total).

“Maori Genocide” (0.1-0.2 million deaths from violence or deprivation in British invasion, 19th century): 2 (Total), 0 (ABC), 2 (Polya).

“Muslim Genocide” (32 million dead from violence, 5 million, or deprivation, 28 million in US-led War on Muslims since 2001): 54 (Total), 0 (ABC), 54 (Polya).

“Muslim Holocaust” (32 million dead from violence, 5 million, or deprivation, 28 million in US-led War on Muslims since 2001): 64 (Total), 1 (ABC/Polya), 63 (Polya).

Pacific Island Genocide (hundred of thousands killed by British-introduced disease, 19th century): 1 (Total), 0 (ABC), 1 (Polya).

“Palestinian Genocide” (2.3 million dead from violence, 0.1 million) or deprivation 2.2 million, 1914-): 71 (Total), 0 (ABC), 71 (Polya).

“Somali Genocide” (2.2 million killed through violence or deprivation in US-backed war, 1992-present): 9 (Total), 0 (ABC), 9 (Polya).

“Somali Holocaust” (2.2 million killed through violence or deprivation in US-backed war, 1992-present): 0 (Total).

“Syrian Genocide” (0.5 million killed and 11 million refugees, 2012-present via US-backed civil war): 3 (Total), 0 (ABC), 3 (Polya).

“Syrian Holocaust” (0.5 million killed and 11 million refugees, 2012-present via US-backed civil war): 0 (Total).

“Yemeni Genocide” and “Yemeni Holocaust” (tens of thousands killed, hundreds of thousands dead from deprivation via US-backed war, 2015-present): 0 (Total).

Genocide ignoring and holocaust ignoring are far, far worse than repugnant genocide denial and holocaust denial because the latter at least admit the possibility (subject to Zionist and One Percenter censorship) of public refutation and public debate. The sad catalogue above reveals massive genocide ignoring and holocaust ignoring by the ABC. In stark contrast, the ABC has huge coverage of the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed through violence or deprivation) that was part of a much larger but overwhelmingly ignored WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed). Indeed the ABC follows the Zionist-imposed Western Mainstream media practice of ignoring the WW2 European Holocaust by referring to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust as “The Holocaust”. ABC Searches for “Jewish Holocaust” and “The Holocaust” yield 105 and 1,690 results, respectively. Similarly, in recent years look-the-other-way Australians have become aware of the WW1 Armenian Genocide (1.5 million killed by the Turks) that commenced on 24 April 1915, the day before the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) invasion of Turkey at Gallipoli on 25 April 1915 (and since then commemorated as Anzac Day, the most sacred day of remembering war dead in Australia and New Zealand). An ABC Search for “Armenian Genocide ” yields 164 results.

(B). The New ABC Search device (“ABC Search beta”).

In the last week the ABC has brought in a new ABC search device that concentrates on ABC items from the last 2 years while also covering 25% of prior items. The massive genocide ignoring and holocaust ignoring by the ABC is much more starkly revealed by the New ABC Search device that is called “ABC Search beta”. As set out above in (A), Gideon Polya had to some extent salvaged the truth-telling reputation of the ABC by publishing humane comments on ABC websites, However submissions of “Polya” and “Gideon Polya” to the New ABC Search device yield zero (0) results. With the New ABC Search device the appalling extent of ABC genocide ignoring and holocaust ignoring is in your face and unadorned by the opinions of decent humanitarians such as myself.

Here are the results of Searches on “ABC Search beta” for the holocaust and genocide terms considered in part (A) and reported as Total results and results actually mentioning the specific term searched for (denoted Specific Term), [also added in square brackets are the results from a Google Search of the phrase, just to indicate that the World outside Australia recognizes the term]:

“Aboriginal Genocide”: 72 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 9,530].

“Afghan Genocide”: 3 ( Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 2,320].

“Afghan Holocaust”: 4 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 1,350].

“Apartheid Israel”: 8 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 197,000].

“avoidable mortality”: 7 (Total), 0 (Specific Term), [Google Search: 77,000]; “global avoidable mortality”: 1 (Total), 0 (Specific Term), [Google Search: 3,440]; “global avoidable mortality holocaust”: 1 (Total), 0 (Specific Term), [Google Search: 532].

“Bengali Holocaust”: 1 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 1,840].

“Chinese Holocaust”: 8 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 7,430].

“Gaza concentration camp”: 2 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 11,700].

“Indian Holocaust”: 12 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 135,000].

“Iraqi Genocide”: 43 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 13,000].

“Iraqi Holocaust”: 14 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 8,720].

“Libyan Genocide”: 8 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 4,680].

“Libyan Holocaust”: 4 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 340].

“Maori Genocide”: 4 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 320].

“Muslim Genocide”: 138 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 70,800].

“Muslim Holocaust”: 45 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 14,100].

“Pacific Islands Genocide”: 1 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 101].

“Palestinian Genocide”: 14 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 27,900].

“Somali Genocide”: 4 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 1,970].

“Somali Holocaust”: 3 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 177].

“Syrian Genocide”: 59 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 15,900].

“Syrian Holocaust”: 30 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 12,700].

“Yemeni Genocide”: 8 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 3,570].

“Yemeni Holocaust”: 8 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 7,270].

The above atrocities, in which Australia has been variously complicit as a UK lackey and thence a US lackey, are appalling but there are even worse atrocities threatening Humanity. Thus the 3 key existential threats to Humanity are nuclear weapons (a nuclear winter from a massive nuclear exchange will wipe out most of Humanity and the Biosphere [24]), poverty (that kills about 16 million people annually [1]), and climate change ( if the worsening climate emergency is not addressed 10 billion people may die this century in a near-terminal climate genocide [25]). Searching the ABC Search beta for related key terms yields the following results:

“nuclear weapons ban” (US lackey Australia is opposed to such a ban): 91 (Total), 8 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 122,000].

“avoidable deaths from deprivation” (presently 16 million such deaths annually): 0 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 1,210].

“climate emergency” (plus 1.5C is inevitable within a decade, and a catastrophic plus 2C is effectively unavoidable): 354 (Total), 2 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 395,000].

“climate genocide” (an average 100 million deaths annually this century in the absence of requisite action): 18 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 48,700].

“carbon debt” (Australia’s inescapable carbon debt is US$7.5 trillion that is increasing at US$400 billion per year and at US$40,000 per head per year for under-30 year old Australians [26]): 0 (Total), 0 (Specific Term) [Google Search: 54,700].

The Establishment-beholden ABC has betrayed Australia and Humanity in relation to “avoidable deaths from deprivation” , burgeoning “carbon debt” and worsening “climate emergency” and climate genocide”.

Supporting Zionism and hence genocidal racism may prove to be an expensive indulgence for pro-Apartheid Israel Australia.

Former Australian PM Tony Abbott supports moving the Australian embassy to Jerusalem [27] and the 2018 National Conference of the Liberal Party (the major party in the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition ruling Australia) voted for moving the Australian Embassy to Jerusalem [28]. Interestingly, extreme right-wing Senator Fraser Anning was falsely defamed as an “anti-Semite” for ignorantly, unwisely and evidently unwittingly using the phrase “final solution” in a speech [29] but was lauded by the Zionists for moving a motion in the Senate to move the Australian Embassy to Jerusalem (it was lost 50 to 4) [30]. Similarly, President Donald Trump, the world’s number 1 supporter of Apartheid Israel and whose daughter and son-in-law are Jews, was falsely defamed as an anti-Semite for tweeting an image of Hillary Clinton with a background of dollars and a red star image containing the words “Most Corrupt Candidate Ever!” (the red star had the same shape as a Star of David; Trump changed the red star to a red circle) [31].

The recent by-election in the very prosperous Wentworth electorate in Sydney was necessitated by the removal of PM Malcolm Turnbull in Australia’s 4th PM-removing Coup in 8 years [32]. Catholic Zionist PM Turnbull’s successor as PM, Evangelical Pentacostal Zionist Scott Morrison (aka Scomo) disgracefully sought to gain advantage by appealing to the substantial body of Jewish voters in Wentworth by (1) adumbrating a possible shift of the Australian embassy to illegally, war criminally and forcibly “re-unified” Jerusalem, (2) exchange of defence attaches between Australia and nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel, (3) opposing Palestinian chairing the G77 group of developing nations, and (4) reviewing Australian support for the Western nuclear treaty with Iran that racist Zionist buffoon Trump has dangerously rejected [32]. In the event the by-election in this supposedly “safe” Liberal seat was won by an excellent and prominent Independent candidate, Dr Kerryn Phelps, a gay rights activist and former president of the influential and respected Australian Medical Association (AMA). Her victory made Australia’s Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Government a Minority Government, Present polling indicates that “2-party preferred support” in Australia’s preferential voting system is 55% for Labor and 45% for the Coalition, a situation that would give a landslide defeat for the Coalition in the Federal Election in 2019.

Largely Muslim Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo and largely Muslim Malaysia’s PM Malaysia’s prime minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, have made it clear to Australia that they object strongly to its position on Apartheid Israel and Jerusalem. Indeed an extremely important Free Trade Agreement between Australia and Indonesia has been put on hold by the Indonesian Government until the Australia Government makes up its mind. Dr Mahathir Mohamad has warned that Australia’s pro-Apartheid Israel stance may lead to more jihadi terrorism in the region [33].

There are 300 million Arabs, 1,600 million Muslims and 4,000 million Asians between Australia and Mother England, and Australia will have to decide whether it wants to insult them all by joining Trump America in fervently supporting nuclear terrorist, rabid colonialist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, anti-Asian democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel over Jerusalem. Right-wing Coalition Senator Eric Abetz declared : “Our foreign policy should not be dictated to by other countries. A country, with respect, like Indonesia, which does recognise Israel. It does not have an embassy there. Up until recently it did not even recognise Israeli passports. So in those circumstances, I think Australia is right to forge its own foreign policy” [34]. However former Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull, who was sent by PM Scott Morrison to a climate change and oceans conference in Bali, Indonesia, commented thus on the foreshadowed embassy move to Jerusalem: “There is no question, were that move to occur, it would be met with a very negative reaction in Indonesia. This is, after all, the largest Muslim-majority country in the world” [34].

However PM Scott Morrison has rejected the strongly held opinions of our Muslim neighbours Indonesia and Malaysia over the embassy move (that are also consonant with the views of nearly all other countries in the world with the exception of the US, Apartheid Israel and a few US lackey nations) : “Australia will always make our decisions on our foreign policy based on our interests and will do that as a sovereign nation. We will listen to others but Australia will always make decisions about our foreign policy on our terms and in our interests. I have always put our interests first and that is how the decision will be made… But let me stress, Australia decides what our foreign policy is and only Australia” [35]. However this claim is laughable because as a UK lackey or US lackey Australia has invaded 85 countries (with 30 of these invasions associated with genocide [36, 37]), has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars (associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or deprivation [1]), is enthusiastically involved in the US War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror that has been associated with 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 28 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [38, 39]), opposes a nuclear test ban treaty ( in support of the US position), is intimately associated with US nuclear terrorism through its joint US-Australian base at Pine Gap in Central Australia [24] and with targeting US drone strikes in 7 Muslim countries (Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan) [40, 41], permits the US to share bulk raw intelligence on Australians with Apartheid Israel [41, 42], and ignores scores of ways in which US-backed Apartheid Israel and its traitorous Australian agents subvert and pervert Australians and Australian institutions [43].

Morrison’s defiant claim that Australia will decide on its own foreign policy is at odds with the disproportionate US, Israeli and Zionist influence over Australian public life as reflected in surveys (A) and (B) above of ABC news coverage that amounts to egregious lying by omission to placate these foreign agents. The reformist Whitlam Labor Government was removed in a US CIA-backed Coup in 1975 after PM Whitlam demanded more transparency over US spying in Australia involving the joint US-Australian base at Pine Gap in Central Australia [44]. Labor PM Kevin Rudd was removed from office in a US-approved, mining corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup in 2010 – he had offended the Americans by demanding destruction of Afghan opium crops (that kill 0.1 million people globally each year), offended the mining companies by demanding a super-profits mining tax, and had offended the Zionists by objecting to Apartheid Israeli forging of Australian passports and kidnapping Australians in international waters [45-47].

The Jewish Zionist Coalition Treasurer Josh Frydenberg reportedly backs the Australian embassy move to Jerusalem, and has extremely unhelpfully and offensively slammed Malaysian PM Dr Mahathir Mohamad as allegedly anti-Semitic [48]. Like myself, Josh Frydenberg has a Jewish Holocaust-impacted Jewish Hungarian heritage and we both appear to be dual Hungarian citizens and Australian citizens (such dual citizenship would make him ineligible to be an MP under section 44 of the Australian Constitution and cause the downfall of the Morrison Coalition Government) [29, 32] – but that is where the similarity ends because while Josh Frydenberg is a fervent Zionist, I am compelled through humanitarian principles, my tragic family history and the post-WW2 injunction “never again to anyone” to resolutely expose and oppose the appalling crimes of genocidally racist Apartheid Israel. Indeed a large body of anti-racist Jewish humanitarians object to the appalling crimes of Apartheid Israel [3, 49-52]. Thus in relation to the adumbrated embassy move to Jerusalem Israel, Vivienne Porzsolt from Jews Against the Occupation has said: “This is a provocative move which reveals complete disregard for international law and for efforts to achieve justice for Palestinians and a peaceful resolution of the conflict for both Israelis and Palestinians. In the last-minute dash for the imminent Wentworth by-election, it is a blatant appeal to the so-called ‘Jewish vote’. This is an insult to the Jewish community which encompasses a much broader range of views than is reflected in the pronouncements of the Jewish leadership in lockstep with the State of Israel” [53].

About 90,000 Australians registered as Jewish by religion in the 2016 Australian census but as many as 150,000 Australians (0.6% of the population) are Jewish by origin [54] and overwhelmingly Ashkenazi Jewish (Eastern and Central European Jewish descendants from Khazar converts to Judaism) [55]. A major, multi-author mitochondrial (maternal origin) DNA analysis published in the top scientific journal Nature found that there was a substantial prehistoric European ancestry amongst Ashkenazi Jewish maternal lineages [56]. Professor Shlomo Sand (historian, Tel Aviv University) in his book “The Invention of the Jewish People” says that the cultural and ethnic descendants today of the Jews of Palestine at the time of Jesus are in reality the sorely oppressed Indigenous Palestinians and that their oppressors, the Jewish Israeli colonizers, are overwhelmingly the descendants of Yemeni (Southern Arabia), Berber (North Africa and Spain) and Khazar (Eastern Europe, Southern Russia) converts to Judaism in the first millennium CE [57]. (Indeed a recent DNA analysis revealed that I am 57% Ashkenazi Jewish and 24% British Celtic, this being consonant with over 2 centuries of recorded family history). Jewish Australians have been very successful in the professions, arts, academia and in business (e.g. 14.5% of Australia’s richest 200 are Jewish) [58].

Jewish Australians have been laudably prominent in human rights activism but there is now a sharp divide between Zionist Jews who support the obscene, race-based colonization of Palestine and anti-racist Jews who resolutely oppose and expose the appalling crimes of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. Unfortunately since WW2 Australia has been a craven US lackey, and since Israeli acquisition of nuclear weapons and seizure of all of Palestine in 1967 the US has increasing become a lackey of Apartheid Israel [59]. The Western democracies have become Kleptocracies, Plutocracies, Murdochracies, Lobbyocracies, Corporatocracies and Dollarocracies in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, more political power and hence more private profit. Jews make up 19% of the Forbes 200 World’s richest list [60] and 14.5% of the Australian richest 200 [58]. However silence is complicity and the failure of the richest Jews to condemn the genocidal atrocities of Apartheid Israel leads to the conclusion that they are Zionist Jews or are otherwise passively complicit in Zionism through their silence [58].

While numerous anti-racist Jewish intellectuals are resolutely critical of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Western Mainstream media variously censor or white-wash the nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, and grossly human rights-abusing conduct of Apartheid Israel. A part explanation for this huge moral discrepancy is that the American 60% of the world’s 30 biggest media companies have a disproportionately high Jewish Board membership. Jews and females represent 2% and 51%, respectively, of the US population but average 33% and 19%, respectively, of Board members of the top 18 US media companies [61]. In Australia about 70% of city daily newspaper readership has been secured by the fervently pro-Zionist US Murdoch media empire. The result has been a malignant subversion and perversion of Australians and Australian institutions by a Zionist-dominated America, Apartheid Israel and Zionist Australian agents of Apartheid Israel [43, 58, 62].

The US- , Apartheid Israel- and Zionist-beholden Australian Government and Australian ABC (the taxpayer funded Australian equivalent of the UK BBC) have repeatedly trashed Australia’s international reputation and betrayed Australian economic interests and international relations in the interests of Zionist-dominated America and Apartheid Israel. Rather than embrace its 4 billion Asian neighbours and respect their objections to colonialism, Apartheid and genocide, Australia chooses to insult them by backing the overwhelmingly genocidally racist Jewish Israelis who are a minority among subjects of Apartheid Israel (48% Jewish, 52% non-Jewish and 49% Indigenous Palestinians of whom 74% are excluded from voting for the government ruling them in ongoing egregious and deadly Apartheid) [63]. Of the numerous horrendous crimes of Apartheid Israel, the most fundamental is apartheid itself because it entrenches deadly inequality – the per capita GDP is $40,000 for Israelis as compared to a deadly $3,000 for Occupied Palestinians [64] of whom (in addition to 500 violently killed each year) over 4,000 are passively murdered through deprivation each year [1-3 ] in an ongoing Palestinian Genocide in which 2.3 million Palestinians have died from violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 2.2 million, since the genocidal British invasion of Palestine in WW1 [1-5, 65-67].

Instead of sensibly ending the uncertainty about the adumbrated move of the Australian embassy to Jerusalem by immediately scrapping the idea, Pentecostal Christian Zionist Australian PM Scott Morrison has insultingly chosen to say that he will make up his mind sometime in the next 7 weeks before Christmas. This has put an extremely important Australia-Indonesian Free Trade Agreement on hold and trashes Australia’s international reputation. The Australian Coalition Government is thus pandering to Trump America, Apartheid Israel, Australian Christian Zionists, the Australian extreme Right, and a tiny but powerful Australian Jewish Zionist Lobby instead of offering respect to 300 million Arabs, 1,600 million Muslims and 4,000 million Asians between White Australia and Mother England. This white, colonial era racism is underscored by Coalition Senators recently voting for a motion put up by the ignorant, racist and bigoted One Nation Party that condemned the “deplorable rise of anti-white racism and attacks on Western civilisation” and declared that “it is OK to be white” (the motion was narrowly defeated 31 to 28 with Labor voting against the motion) [68].

What the primitive, US lackey, pro-Zionist, pro-Apartheid, pro-war, anti-Asian, climate criminal Coalition doesn’t seem to realize is that Australia has moved on from a racist White Australia. Australia now loudly boasts of its success as a multicultural society but this national narcissism nevertheless hides huge deficiencies. The 2018 “Leading for Change” analysis shows that while Whites and non-Whites are now 76% and 24%, respectively, of the population, they represent 94.9% and 5.1%, respectively of the senior leadership of Australian organizations and institutions. Australia is currently being rocked by huge scandals in the 4 Big Banks in which Whites and non-Whites average 89.7% and 10.3%, respectively, of Board members. Lack of cultural diversity evidently facilitates corporate malfeasance [69, 70]. Indeed, after the recent scandal involving the sacking of the Chinese Australian CEO of the ABC, the ABC Board ended up 100% White and 0% non-White [71].

Final comments.

Australia now ranks second after Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of nuclear terrorism, state terrorism, racism, anti-Arab anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, apartheid, war and ethnic cleansing. What can decent anti-racist folk do about this ongoing offence to humane values? Many of the 300 million Arabs, 1,600 million Muslims and 4,000 million Asians between Australia and Mother England will no doubt vote with their wallets. Would informed Asians buy goods and services from anti-Asian racists? Fortunately for Australia, the Morrison Coalition Government is extremely unpopular, with the latest poll indicating a catastrophic Coalition defeat in the 2019 elections. Decent Australians will utterly reject the US lackey, Zionist-subverted, Australia-trashing Coalition, vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last. Decent Australians will also demand a higher standard of truth-telling from the ABC and an end to its egregious fake news through lying by omission.

References.

