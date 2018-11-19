Victims of Cyclone Gaja Need Help

On 18th of November, a low pressure system emerged in the Bay of Bengal which later turned into a cyclone called Gaja. It became very strong and passed Vedaranyam district(Nagapattinam) a day ago. It also affected low lying areas of Tiruvarur, Tanjore, Pudhukottai, Dindukal then passed over to Kerala and finally wind got down at Arabian Sea.

Since the storm’s diameter was 26 km it also hit the nearby coastal regions of Cuddalore, Karaikal, Puducherry, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Theni districts. Thousands of trees fell down in the delta parts. Hundreds of houses were destroyed and thousands of houses were partially damaged even electricity poles and cell phone towers were also heavily damaged.

Vedaranyam was cut off. Nagapattinam district has suffered severe damage due to the strong windfall at 115kmph. In the Delta regions alone nearly 29500 electricity poles fell down. Due to this there are a lot of transportation problems also. In the Pudukottai district, crops have been greatly affected, 500 acres of banana trees in Tanjore have been destroyed and lakhs of coconut trees have been broken up in Peravurani, Orathanadu and Pattukotai district. Crops in Trichy also affected heavily. Air transportation was almost stopped.

In the Delta region, 36 people were killed by the cyclone. Most of the people in those areas are homeless and now they are sheltering in relief centers. In short “The Backbone of Tamilnadu” has been broken and people in the areas Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam, Tiruthuraipoondi lost their possessions, homes and everything. Nature pushed humans into the sea of hoplessness.

Each of us should oblige to wipe their tears and help them to rise again.

As a fellow human being we should do what we can. We will restore delta place and its people.

Lets heal the broken backbone of our Tamilnadu together.

Give what you could give to the needy and we will distribute your things on behalf of you.

Lets show to the nature that humanity is more powerful than its disaster.

Essential things needed: Milk powder, Biscuits, Drinking water, Candles, Odomos, Mosquito coil, Matchbox, Tooth powder & paste, Tooth brush, Soap, Torch light, Napkins, Bedsheets, Sleeping Mats and Rope.

