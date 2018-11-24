There are no breaking news at the moment

When  Reason  Sleeps  

in Life/Philosophy by November 24, 2018

 ‘El   sueno   de  la  razon  produce   monstruos’   (The  sleep  of   reason  produces  monsters)   –   Francisco  Goya,  the  famous  Spanish   artist,  in  his  note  to   his  etchings  called  `Los  Caprichos’,   made  in  1799.

The Sleep of Reason

Goya’s  words  –  and  his  paintings  that  he  did  later  (during  1820-23)   depicting  a  dark  vision  of  his  surrounding  reality   –  arouse  ominous  echoes  in  our  society  today.  The  news reports   of  hundreds  of  women  devotees  (apparently  belonging  to  the  post-menstrual  stage)  gathering  at  the  door  steps  of  the  Sabarimala  temple  to  prevent  their  junior  female  devotees (who  are   still  in  the  menstrual  stage)  to  approach  the  temple,  have  thrown  up  a   multi-dimensional  problematic    –    (i)  the  intra-gender  conflict  between  the  traditionally  brought  up   mothers  and  the  new  generation  of  their  daughters,   who  do  not  consider  menstruation  as  pollution;   (ii)  the  internalization  of  the  patriarchal  values  and  norms  by  sections  of  Kerala  women,  who  even    when  they  had  had  a  long  tradition  of   matrilineal  rights,  along  with  the  privilege  of modern education, seem  to  measure  their  safety  in  the  chains  of  patriarchal  families ;  and  (iii)  the  larger issue  of  the  persistence  of   popular   religious  adherence  to    certain  customs  and   practices  which  violate  the  provisions  that  guarantee  equality  to  all  citizens  under  our  Constitution,  and  which   also   transgress  the  norms  laid  down  by  the  Universal  Human  Rights  Convention.

This  particular  issue again  is  rooted  to  the  more  fundamental  problems  that  plague  us   in  India  –  (i)  how  to  solve   the  conflict   between  religious  faith in  traditional  obscurantist  beliefs  and inhuman  superstitious   practices  on  the  one  hand,  and   scientific  reasoning  that  challenge  them  on  the  other ?   (ii) to  what  extent  can  we  permit  freedom  of  religious  propaganda    to  co-exist  with  the  obligation  to  create  a  scientific  temperament  (both  guaranteed  under  the  Constitution) ? ,   and  more  recently  (iii)   how  to  deal  with  the  increasingly  aggressive assaults  unleashed  by  the  militant  followers  of  religious  faith  on  the  non-violent   proponents  of  scientific  temperament  (e.g.  the  killing  of  prominent  rationalists  in  Maharashtra  and  Karnataka,  and  journalists  who  dared  to  disseminate  dissident  news  and  views) ?.  All  the  three  problems  mentioned  above  are  not  peculiar  to  Hindu  society  alone.  They    pose  a  challenge  to  all  those  dissidents  among    the  Muslim,  Christian, Sikh,  and   other  religious  minorities,  who  dare  to  question  and  defy  their  respective clergy  and  their  fatwas  or  diktats.  There  are  Muslim  women  who  are  asserting  their  rights  based  on  the  purely  rational  grounds  of  gender  equality,  there  are  Christian  and  Sikh  women  challenging  the  patriarchal  religious  diktats  by  demanding  self-protection  and  claiming  their  rights  to  property.  They   are  being  trolled  and  threatened  by  religious  bigots  and  clergy  from  within  their  respective  communities.

A   national  journey  of  sleep-walking

Witches’ Sabbath

The  newspaper  pictures  and  TV   visuals   of   hordes  of  women  screaming   against  the  Supreme  Court  judgment  that  asked  the  Sabarimala  temple  to  open  it  up  to  all  women pilgrims,  reminded me  of  a  painting  of  Goya’s  called  the  Witches’  Sabbath’  (1820-23)   which  depicted  a  group  of  murderous  looking  women  indulging  in  a  ritual.  In  both  his  earlier  series  of   Los  Caprichos’  etchings  and  the later  series  of  Black  Paintings’  (of  which  the Witches  Sabbath’  was  a  part),  Goya  was  trying  to  dispel  the  dark  superstitious  beliefs,  and  caricature   the   customs  following  from  them,   which  were  prevalent  during  his  times.  He  wanted  to  expose  them  to  the  light  of  reason.  When  reason  sleeps,  loathsome  monsters   crawl  out  from the  underbelly  of  religious  superstitions,  racial  prejudices,  and    obscurantist  patriarchal norms   among  other  such  hidden  crevices of  society,  who  goad  the  sleepers to  a  sleep-walking  journey  of  murderous  orgy.  The    mob  that  gathered  at  Sabarimala  are  heirs  to  the  Spanish  pilgrims  whose  fanatical  faces  Goya captured  in  his    painting  `The  Pilgrimage  to  San  Isidro.’   With  their  eyes  wide-open,  some  in  awe,  some  in  frenzy,  some  breaking  out  in  delirious  songs,  they  are  marching  towards  a  religious   centre –  followed  by  gentlemen  in  hats  and  their  hooded  womenfolk.

The  Pilgrimage  to  San  Isidro

This   painting  made  more  than  two  hundred  years  ago ,   can  well  pass  off  as  a  scene  from  modern  India  –  where  all  through  the  years,  pilgrimages  have  been  turned  into   occasions   of  mass  frenzy.  Take  for  instance  the   processions  carried  out  every  year during   the   monsoon  season,   through  the  national  highways  and  roads  in  north  India   by   the  Kanvarias’   -   devotees  of  Shiva  from  all  parts  of  India,  who  carrying   water-containers  on  their  shoulders  walk  all  the  way to  Haridwar  to  collect  holy  water  from  the  Ganga  river  and  walk  back  to  their  homes.  During  this  journey  -  both  ways  -   these Kanvarias’    take  over  the  highways  and  block  public  traffic,  raid  road-side  shops   for  food  and  drinks,  and   create  a  raucous  nuisance  by  fighting  with  the  local  people  –  all  the  while  singing  hymns  in  praise  of  their  lord  Mahadeva  !   Or  consider  again   the  scramble  among   Hindu  devotees  during  the   Kumbh  Mela   to  take  a  bath  in  the  holy  river,  or  to  have  a  sight  of   the  image  of  some  deity  in  a  temple,  or  similar  other  religious  assemblage,  which  lead  to  stampedes  killing  hundreds   every  year.  The  latest  case  is  the  October  incident  in  Amritsar   this  year  when  the  crowd  of  devotees,  mad  to  watch  the  burning  of  the  effigy  of  Ravana  during  the  Dussehra  festival,  chose  to  spill  over to  the  railway  tracks  –  despite  warnings  from  the  police  –  where  some  sixty  of  them  lost  their  lives  by  being  mowed  down  by  a  running  train.

Such   instances  of   sleep-walking   induced  by  religious  sentiments (which  may  be  termed  as  `false  consciousness’  as  described  by  Karl  Marx)   are  not  confined  to  the  Hindu  community.  By  now  it  is  a  familiar  story  (which  captured  media  headlines)  which  tells  us  of   the  plight  of  some  women  in  Kerala  who  walked    into  a  Christian  nunnery,  and  became  victims  of   a   predatory  priest.  We  again hear  about  a  young  Muslim  girl  who  had  joined  a  madrasa  in  search  of   religious  teaching  in  Ghaziabad,  but  who   ended   up  as  a  victim  of   rape  by   the  maulavi,   according  to  a  newspaper  report  of    April  26, 2018.    Let  us  also  recall  the  complaints   of  the  women  victims  of  rape   by  their  guru  Ram-Rahim  and  Asha Ram  Bapu  in  their  respective  ashramas  –  which  are  pending   in  the  courts.

What  is  alarming  is  the  manipulative  nature   of  enchantment  that  these  godmen  have  over  their  followers.  When  Ram  Rahim  was  taken  into  custody,  thousands  including  women,   came  out  in  the  streets  in  protest,  which  led  to  a  serious  law  and  order  situation  in  the  neighbourhood.  Similar  demonstrations  (again  by  women  disciples)  followed  Asharam  Bapu’s  arrest.   It   is  shameful  that  these   female  disciples  preferred  to   retain   their  faith   in  the  godmen   instead  of  heeding  to   the  voices  of  their  victims  –  their   co-religious  sisters –   who  were  raped  by  them.  Such   steadfast  popular  devotion  to  religious  charlatans, who   go  by    names  like  Baba’  or Maharishi’  or    Guru’,   is  sustained  by  these  godmen  through  the  use  of  spectacles  and  miracles  that  alter  the  consciousness  of  their  disciples.  Temporary   cures  of  ailments,  or  hallucinations  of  a  divine  world  (brought  about  usually  by  drugging  the  disciples  with  so-called  magical  herbs  or  drinks)  attract  hordes  of  gullible  people  to  their ashramas.’

Their  attraction  is  rooted  to  a  bio-evolutionary  heritage  amongst  our  people. We  tend  to  be  fascinated  by  the  extra-worldly,  the super-human,  the  surreal,  the  supernatural.  While  some  among  us,  from  a  safe  distance,    find  satisfaction   by  reading  ghost  stories,  science  fiction  or  novels  about  super-human  detectives,  others  seek  similar  delights  by  physically  participating  in  collective  religious  rituals  and  gatherings  that  give  them  a  sense  of  the  surreal  or  the  supernatural.  Well,  each  should  be  left  to  one’s  own  path  of  choice  !  If  the  devotees  choose  to  suffer  rape  for  years,  or  die  in  stampedes,  or being  mowed  down  by  a  train,  it  is  their  individual  choice.  However  much  we  sympathize  with  their  present  plight,  we  should  also  remind  them  that  they  themselves  are  responsible  for following   rapacious  gurus,  and    joining   unruly  crowds  in  pilgrimages.

How   to  wake  up  the  sleep-walkers  ?

We   can  afford  to  leave   these  devotees  and  pilgrims  to  themselves  in  their  suicidal  trips  which  they  have  chosen.   But  when  the  ruling   powers  try  to  institutionalize  their  superstitious  beliefs  and  practices,  and  encourage  such  practices  to  turn  into  acts  of   fanatical  violence  against  rationalists  and  secular  forces,  they  destroy  the  basic  spirit  of  our  Constitution  which  is  committed  to  develop  `scientific  temper’  among  our  people.  Such  mis-direction  of  religious  faith  into  the  dark  alleys  of    violence  –  whether  by  the  Hindu  Sangh  Parivar,  or  the  Islamist  and  Khalistani  terrorist  outfits  –   poses  a  challenge  to  secular  political  forces  and  civil  society  activists,  as  well  as  others  who  want  to  intervene  in  the  political  discourse  and  praxis.

How  can   this  vast  reservoir  of  human  resources,  comprising  murderous  mobs  of  religious   fanatics  today,  be  changed  into  a  vigorous  body    of   enlightened masses  who  can  transform  India  into  a  humanitarian  society  under  a  political  order  that  ensures  economic  equity,  social  justice  and  democratic  rights  ?   It  is  a  long  haul  that  requires  collaboration  among  members  of  Left  and  secular  political  parties,   social  activists  and  champions  of  human  rights ,  radical  Dalit  and  Adivasi  organizations,  fighters  for  feminist  and  transgender  rights,  among  other  similar   dissident  groups.

 Sumanta Banerjee is a political and civil rights activist and social scientist

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.