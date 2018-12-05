“Divided by barriers, United by blood’’: India Can Be United By Blood!

India is going through a phase of unparalleled hatred to one another according to their religion, caste, culture, linguistic affiliation etc. It need not be that way. We are all human beings with common origins. It’s history that divided us. We can break these human made barriers if we accept that we are one family.

Hundreds of thousands of Indians die every year, due to lack of facility for blood transfusion for the needy. This happens due to lack of blood collection facility, ignorance about blood donation, timely availability of blood for the needy. We can change it if we all come forward to donate blood.

Blood donation is symbolic in many ways. Hindu blood mixes with Muslim blood, upper caste blood mixes with lower caste blood, Malayali blood mixes with Bengali blood. All for the noble cause of saving lives. It will also break the barriers that divide our society. “Divided by barriers, United by blood’’ should be the clarion call to unite India.

There should be a massive blood donation campaign to unite India. In fact, it is the only way to unite India and break its man-made barriers. Let a thousand blood donation camps bloom in different parts of India and let’s share our bloods for the unity of India, unity of humanity.

Binu Mathew is the editor of Countercurrents.org. He can be reached at editor@countercurrents.org