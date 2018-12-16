Finding ‘solace in arms’, Teenage Militant Mudasir shattered dreams of his poor family

On 5th December, a daunting picture went Viral on Social Media in which 14 year old Cute Boy holding an AK-47 in one hand and and Knife in another. Mudasir a resident of Khankah Mohalla of Hajin town along with 16 year old Saqib Bilal had gone missing from home on 31 August this year after an encounter took place in Hajin town in which three Foreign Militants were Killed. Both the Families were in shock after they heard that both have left their homes.

Five days after his picture went on social media holding with AK- 47, he was trapped in a Gunfight in Mujgund area of outskirts on the Srinagar and was killed in 18 hours long Gunfight along with his local Friend Saqib Bilal and Pakistani Militant Ali Bhai.

The family of deceased Militant Mudasir searched him from post to pillar, after he left his home to play at the local Eidgah. Family is surprised as he was living his life normally with his Family and his friends. Family members did not believe Mudasir had joined militants till his picture holding with AK- 47 and Knife surfaced on social media. Earlier they lodged his missing report in Hajin Police Station after failing to contact him.

Soon after his picture went viral, His family had made vehement appeals to him to return home.” I appeal him, wherever he is, to come back home as soon possible. Don’t leave us like this,” his mother said day after his picture holding AK-47 went viral. Mudasir is survived by his parents, an sister and a brother.

Militancy has been growing in this North Kashmir’s Hajin town since the killing of Militant commander Burhan Wani in July 2016. “It wasn’t the kind of family you’d expect to produce a militant,” a local said.

His family says he was never inclined towards militancy however his friends maintain that he was connected with militants since the killing of Burhan Wani in 2016.

Fareeda Begum, mother of Mudasir, said that she never wanted separation from her son like this. I was unaware about his joining militant ranks after his missing in August, had I been aware of this, I would have never allowed him to go out of home, because I didn’t want a separation from my son like this, she said, as tears rolling down from her eyes. Scores of women from the neighbourhood tried to console her, but failed.

Mudasir’s Family is living in a single room with heart patient mother Fareeda, father is a chronic patient with 16 stiches in back, handicapped brother and a little sister. Fareeda his mother, is still in grief and Shock that his son has been killed. Mudasir was not my son only, but a hope, Lone bread earner who would also work as a labourer on part time basis to help the family financially as my another son is handicapped. When Mudasir left home in August, I was on way to Sopore and asked him to accompany me to Sopore but Mudasir refused and silently left toward the playfield. It was the last time I saw him, she said.

Soon after his missing, I went from pillar to post, I searched him from dawn to dusk, but Mudasir was nowhere. I am still waiting for his arrival, she said while wailing. When Mudasir’s body reached home on, his mother fareeda didn’t believe that she met his son with blood and bullets after three months. Fareeda while wailing said “Doudh haa cheey wyn praaczan lour’uy, waey, Baa karay ghoor ghooro. The milk is still on your lips, Let me cradle you, You are still to drink my milk, Let me cradle you.”

Maimoona, his sister in corner of his single room broke into tears, said that I was so happy that Mudasir will afford my all expenses and will fulfil my all dreams as my another brother is handicapped, but all dreams crushed.

Mudasir was first arrested during during 2016 unrest in a Stone Pelting case and was lodged in a police station Hajin for over a week, he was later released after counselling, said one of his relative. He feels that Mudasir joined Militant ranks after the killing of their close relative Abid Mir in Sopore who was killed in an encounter, he said while broke into tears. He believes that this was his turning point.

Locals of Khankah Mohalla remember Mudasir as a shy but courageous young boy. He was very humble and everyone loved him in the village. We don’t believe even today that he is dead because we all loved him, they said. Mudasir is perhaps the youngest militant to have laid down his life, the neighbours said.

SSP Bandipora Sheikh Zulifikar Azad said that he joined Militant ranks soon after three Foreign Militants were Killed in a gunfight at Paribal area of Hajin town. What can you do? We tried our level to get him back, but he didn’t.

Hajin town was once home and base of dreaded anti insurgency force Ikhwan, a home-bred counter-insurgency militia, led by Kuka Parray, But the time is long gone now Hajin is considered as hot bed of Militants.

Author is Freelancer Journalist based in Kashmir and can be mailed at Khuehamiayaan@gmail.com

Photographs contributed to the story by Sajid Raina.