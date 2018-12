A life was pondering around

Between the sky and the earthworms

Neither there nor here

A life destined to be

Meaningful or meaningless

One day the Lord asked him:

`You are wasting your time

Between the sky and the earthworms

Why don’t you come down here

And chose between heaven or hell?’

He said: `Thank you sir,

I would rather ponder around here

For my heaven and hell

Are in this world of pondering around’.

K.P. Sasi is a film maker, writer and cartoonist