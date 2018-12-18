A WORLD FEDERATION – Excerpts From A Proposed Earth Constitution

Here are some excerpts from a proposed Earth Constitution. The full text can be found on the following link:

1 Preamble

• Realizing that Humanity today has come to a turning point in history and that we are on the threshold of an new world order which promises to usher in an era of peace, prosperity, justice and harmony;

• Aware of the interdependence of people, nations and all life;

• Aware that man’s abuse of science and technology has brought Humanity to the brink of disaster through the production of horrendous weaponry of mass destruction and to the brink of ecological and social catastrophe;

• Aware that the traditional concept of security through military defense is a total illusion both for the present and for the future;

• Aware of the misery and conﬂicts caused by ever increasing disparity between rich and poor;

• Conscious of our obligation to posterity to save Humanity from imminent and total annihilation;

• Conscious that Humanity is One despite the existence of diverse nations, races, creeds, ideologies and cultures and that the principle of unity in diversity is the basis for a new age when war shall be outlawed and peace prevail; when the earth’s total resources shall be equitably used for human welfare; and when basic human rights and responsibilities shall be shared by all without discrimination;

• Conscious of the inescapable reality that the greatest hope for the survival of life on earth is the establishment of a democratic world government;

We, citizens of the world, hereby resolve to establish a world federation to be governed in accordance with this constitution for the Federation of Earth.

2 Article 1 – Broad functions of the World Government

The broad functions of the Federation of Earth shall be

To prevent war, secure disarmament, and resolve territorial and other disputes which endanger peace and human rights. To protect universal human rights, including life, liberty, security, democracy, and equal opportunities in life. To obtain for all people on earth the conditions required for equitable economic and social development and for diminishing social diﬀerences. To regulate world trade, communications, transportation, currency, standards, use of world resources, and other global and international processes. To protect the environment and the ecological fabric of life from all sources of damage, and to control technological innovations whose eﬀects transcend national boundaries, for the purpose of keeping Earth a safe, healthy and happy home for humanity. To devise and implement solutions to all problems which are beyond the capacity of national governments, or which are now or may become of global or international concern or consequence.

3 Article 2 – Basic Structure of World Federation and World Government

The Federation of Earth shall be organized as a universal federation, to include all nations and all people, and to encompass all oceans, seas and lands of Earth, inclusive of non-self governing territories, together with the surrounding atmosphere. The World Government for the Federation of Earth shall be non-military and shall be democratic in its own structure, with ultimate sovereignty residing in all the people who live on Earth. The authority and powers granted to the World Government shall be limited to those deﬁned in this Constitution for the Federation of Earth, applicable to problems and aﬀairs which transcend national boundaries, leaving to national governments jurisd iction over the internal aﬀairs of the respective nations but consistent with the authority of the World Government to protect universal human rights as deﬁned in this World Constitution. The basic direct electoral and administrative units of the World Government shall be World Electoral and Administrative Districts. A total of not more than 1000 World Electoral and Administrative Districts shall be deﬁned, and shall be nearly equal i n population, within the limits of plus or minus ten percent. Contiguous World Electoral and Administrative Districts shall be combined as may be appropriate to compose a total of twenty World Electoral and Administrative Regions for the following purposes, but not limited thereto: for the election or appointmen t of certain world government oﬃcials; for administrative purposes; for composing various organs of the world government as enumerated in Article IV; for the functioning of the Judiciary, the Enforcement System, and the Ombudsmus, as well as for the fun ctioning of any other organ or agency of the World Government. The World Electoral and Administrative Regions may be composed of a variable number of World Electoral and Administrative Districts, taking into consideration geographic, cultural, ecological and other factors as well as population. Contiguous World Electoral and Administrative Regions shall be grouped together in pairs to compose Magna-Regions. The boundaries for World Electoral and Administrative Regions shall not cross the boundaries of the World Electoral and Administrative Districts, and shall be common insofar as feasible for the various administrative departments and for the several or gans and agencies of the World Government. Boundaries for the World Electoral and Administrative Districts as well as for the Regions need not conform to existing national boundaries, but shall conform as far as practicable. The World Electoral and Administrative Regions shall be grouped to compose at least ﬁve Continental Divisions of the Earth, for the election or appointment of certain world government oﬃcials, and for certain aspects of the composition and function ing of the several organs and agencies of the World Government as speciﬁed hereinafter. The boundaries of Continental Divisions shall not cross existing national boundaries as far as practicable. Continental Divisions may be composed of a variable numbe r of World Electoral and Administrative Regions.

4 Article 3 – Organs of the World Government

The organs of the World Government shall be

The World Parliament. The World Executive. The World Administration. The Integrative Complex. The World Judiciary. The Enforcement System. The World Ombudsmus.

5 Article 4 – Grant of Speciﬁc Powers to the World Government

The powers of the World government to be exercised through its several organs and agencies shall comprise the following:

Prevent wars and armed conﬂicts among the nations, regions, districts, parts and peoples of Earth. Supervise disarmament and prevent re-armament; prohibit and eliminate the design, testing, manufacture, sale, purchase, use and possession of weapons of mass destruction, and prohibit or regulate all lethal weapons which the World Parliament may decide. Prohibit incitement to war, and discrimination against or defamation of conscientious objectors. Provide the means for peaceful and just solutions of disputes and conﬂicts among or between nations, peoples, and/or other components within the Federation of Earth. Supervise boundary settlements and conduct plebiscites as needed. Deﬁne the boundaries for the districts, regions and divisions which are established for electoral, administrative, judicial and other purposes of the World Government. Deﬁne and regulate procedures for the nomination and election of the members of each House of the World Parliament, and for the nomination, election, appointment and employment of all World Government oﬃcials and personnel. Codify world laws, including the body of international law developed prior to adoption of the world constitution, but not inconsistent therewith, and which is approved by the World Parliament. Establish universal standars for weights, measurements, accounting and records. Provide assistance in the event of large scale calamities, including drouth, famine, pestilence, ﬂood, earthquake, hurricane, ecological disruptions and other disasters. Guarantee and enforce the civil liberties and the basic human rights which are deﬁned in the Bill of Rights for the Citizens of Earth which is made a part of this World Constitution under Article 12. Deﬁne standards and promote the worldwide improvement in working conditions, nutrition, health, housing, human settlements, environmental conditions, education, economic security, and other conditions deﬁned under Article 13 of this World Constituti on. Regulate and supervise international transportation, communications, postal services, and migrations of people. Regulate and supervise supra-national trade, industry, corporations, businesses, cartels, professional services, labor supply, ﬁnances, investments and insurance. Secure and supervise the elimination of tariﬀs and other trade barriers among nations, but with provisions to prevent or minimize hardship for those previously protected by tariﬀs. Raise the revenues and funds, by direct and/or indirect means, which are necessary for the purposes and activities of the World Government. Establish and operate world ﬁnancial, banking, credit and insurance institutions designed to serve human needs; establish, issue and regulate world currency, credit and exchange. Plan for and regulate the development, use, conservation and re-cycling of the natural resources of Earth as the common heritage of Humanity; protect the environment in every way for the beneﬁt of both present and future generations. Create and operate a World Economic Development Organization to serve equitably the needs of all nations and people included within the World Federation. Develop and implement solutions to transnational problems of food supply, agricultural production, soil fertility, soil conservation, pest control, diet, nutrition, drugs and poisons, and the disposal of toxic wastes. Develop and implement means to control population growth in relation to the lifesupport capacities of Earth, and solve problems of population distribution. Develop, protect, regulate and conserve the water supplies of Earth; develop, operate and/or coordinate transnational irrigation and other water supply and control projects; assure equitable allocation of trans- national water supplies, and protect ag ainst adverse trans-national eﬀects of water or moisture diversion or weather control projects within national boundaries. Own, administer and supervise the development and conservation of the oceans and sea-beds of Earth and all resources thereof, and protect from damage. Protect from damage, and control and supervise the uses of the atmosphere of Earth. Conduct inter-planetary and cosmic explorations and research; have exclusive jurisdiction over the Moon and over all satellites launched from Earth. Establish, operate and/or coordinate global air lines, ocean transport systems, international railways and highways, global communication systems, and means for interplanetary travel and communications; control and administer vital waterways. Develop, operate and/or coordinate transnational power systems, or networks of small units, integrating into the systems or networks power derived from the sun, wind, water, tides, heat diﬀerentials, magnetic forces, and any other source of safe, eco logically sound and continuing energy supply. Control the mining, production, transportation and use of fossil sources of energy to the extent necessary to reduce and prevent damages to the environment and the ecology, as well as to prevent conﬂicts and conserve supplies for sustained use by suc ceeding generations. Exercise exclusive jurisdiction and control over nuclear energy research and testing and nuclear power production, including the right to prohibit any form of testing or production considered hazardous. Place under world controls essential natural resources which may be limited or unevenly distributed about the Earth. Find and implement ways to reduce wastes and ﬁnd ways to minimize disparities when development or production is insuﬃcient to supply everybody with all that may be needed. Provide for the examination and assessment of technological innovations which are or may be of supranational consequence, to determine possible hazards or perils to humanity or the environment; institute such controls and regulations of technology as may be found necessary to prevent or correct widespread hazards or perils to human health and welfare. Carry out intensive programs to develop safe alternatives to any technology or technological processes which may be hazardous to the environment, the ecological system, or human health and welfare. Resolve supra-national problems caused by gross disparities in technological development or capability, capital formation, availability of natural resources, educational opportunity, economic opportunity, and wage and price diﬀerentials. Assist the processes of technology transfer under conditions which safeguard human welfare and the environment and contribute to minimizing disparities. Intervene under procedures to be deﬁned by the World Parliament in cases of either intra-state violence and intra-state problems which seriously aﬀect world peace or universal human rights. Develop a world university system. Obtain the correction of prejudicial communicative materials which cause misunderstandings or conﬂicts due to diﬀerences of race, religion, sex, national origin or aﬃliation. Organize, coordinate and/or administer a voluntary, non-military World Service Corps, to carry out a wide variety of projects designed to serve human welfare. Designate as may be found desirable an oﬃcial world language or oﬃcial world languages. Establish and operate a system of world parks, wild life preserves, natural places, and wilderness areas. Deﬁne and establish procedures for initiative and referendum by the Citizens of Earth on matters of supra-national legislation not prohibited by this World Constitution. Establish such departments, bureaus, commissions, institutes, corporations, administrations, or agencies as may by needed to carry out any and all of the functions and powers of the World Government. Serve the needs of humanity in any and all ways which are now, or may prove in the future to be, beyond the capacity of national and local governments.

6 Article 5 – The World Parliament

Sec. A – Functions and Powers of the World Parliament

The functions and powers of the World Parliament shall comprise the following:

To prepare and enact detailed legislation in all areas of authority and jurisdiction granted to the World Government under Article IV of this World Constitution. To amend or repeal world laws as may be found necessary or desirable. To approve, amend or reject the international laws developed prior to the advent of World Government, and to codify and integrate the system of world law and world legislation under the World Government. To establish such regulations and directions as may be needed, consistent with this world constitution, for the proper functioning of all organs, branches, departments, bureaus, commissions, institutes, agencies or parts of the World Government. To review, amend and give ﬁnal approval to each budget for the World Government, as submitted by the World Executive; to devise the speciﬁc means for directly raising funds needed to fulﬁll the budget, including taxes, licenses, fees, globally acco unted social and public costs which must be added into the prices for goods and services, loans and credit advances, and any other appropriate means; and to appropriate and allocate funds for all operations and functions of the World Government in accordance with approved budgets, but subject to the right of the Parliament to revise any appropriation not yet spent or contractually committed. To create, alter, abolish or consolidate the departments, bureaus, commissions, institutes, agencies or other parts of the World Government as may be needed for the best functioning of the several organs of the World Government, subject to the speciﬁc provisions of this World Constitution. To approve the appointments of the heads of all major departments, commissions, oﬃces, agencies and other parts of the several organs of the World Government, except those chosen by electoral or civil service procedures. To remove from oﬃce for cause any member of the World Executive, and any elective or appointive head of any organ, department, oﬃce, agency or other part of the World Government, subject to the speciﬁc provisions in this World Constitution concerning speciﬁc oﬃces. To deﬁne and revise the boundaries of the World Electoral and Administrative Districts, the World Electoral and Administrative Regions and Magna Regions, and the Continental Divisions. To schedule the implementation of those provisions of the World Constitution which require implementation by stages during the several stages of Provisional World Government, First Operative Stage of World Government, Second Operative Stage of World Government, and Full Operative Stage of World Government, as deﬁned in Articles XVII and XIX of this World Constitution. To plan and schedule the implementation of those provisions of the World Constitution which may require a period of years to be accomplished.

Sec. B – Composition of the World Parliament

The World Parliament shall be composed of three houses, designated as follows:

• The House of Peoples, to represent the people of Earth directly and equally;

• The House of Nations, to represent the nations which are joined together in the Federation of Earth; and a • House of Counsellors with particular functions to represent the highest good and best interests of humanity as a whole.

All members of the World Parliament, regardless of House, shall be designated as Members of the World Parliament.

Sec. C – The House of Peoples

The House of Peoples shall be composed of the peoples delegates directly elected in proportion to population from the World Electoral and Administrative Districts, as deﬁned in Article 2-4. Peoples delegates shall be elected by universal adult suﬀrage, open to all persons of age 18 and above. One peoples delegate shall be elected from each World Electoral and Administrative District to serve a ﬁve year term in the House of Peoples. Peoples delegates may be elected to serve successive terms without limit. Each peoples delegate shall have one vote. A candidate for election to serve as a peoples delegate must be at least 21 years of age, a resident for at least one year of the electoral district from which the candidate is seeking election, and shall take a pledge of service to humanity.

Sec. D – The House of Nations

The House of Nations shall be composed of national delegates elected or appointed by procedures to be determined by each national government on the following basis:

(a) One national delegate from each nation of at least 100,000 population, but less than 10,000,000 population.

(b) Two national delegates from each nation of at least 10,000,000 population, but less than 100,000,000 population.

(c) Three national delegates from each nation of 100,000,000 population or more.

Nations of less than 100,000 population may join in groups with other nations for purposes of representation in the House of Nations. National delegates shall be elected or appointed to serve for terms of ﬁve years, and may be elected or appointed to serve successive terms without limit. Each national delegate shall have one vote. Any person to serve as a national delegate shall be a citizen for at least two years of the nation to be represented, must be at least 21 years of age, and shall take a pledge of service to humanity.

Sec. E – The House of Counsellors

The House of Counsellors shall be composed of 200 counsellors chosen in equal numbers from nominations submitted from the twenty World Electoral and Administrative Regions, as deﬁned in Article II-5 and II-6, ten from each Region. Nominations for members of the House of Counsellors shall be made by the teachers and students of universities and colleges and of scientiﬁc academies and institutes within each world electoral and administrative region. Nominees may be persons who are oﬀ campus in any walk of life as well as on campus. Nominees to the House of Counsellors from each World Electoral and Administrative Region shall, by vote taken among themselves, reduce the number of nominees to no less than two times and no more than three times the number to be elected. Nominees to serve as members of the House of Counsellors must be at least 25 years of age, and shall take a pledge of service to humanity. There shall be no residence requirement, and a nominee need not be a resident of the region from which nominated or elected. The members of the House of Counsellors from each region shall be elected by the members of the other two houses of the World Parliament from the particular region. Counsellors shall be elected to serve terms of ten years. One-half of the members of the House of Counsellors shall be elected every ﬁve years. Counsellors may serve successive terms without limit. Each Counsellor shall have one vote.

Sec. F – Procedures of the World Parliament

Each house of the World Parliament during its ﬁrst session after general elections shall elect a panel of ﬁve chairpersons from among its own members, one from each of ﬁve Continental Divisions. The chairpersons shall rotate annually so that each w ill serve for one year as chief presiding oﬃcer, while the other four serve as vice-chairpersons. The panels of Chairpersons from each House shall meet together, as needed, for the purpose of coordinating the work of the Houses of the World Parliament, both severally and jointly. Any legislative measure or action may be initiated in either House of Peoples or House of Nations or both concurrently, and shall become eﬀective when passed by a simple majority vote of both the House of Peoples and of the House of Nations, except in those cases where an absolute majority vote or other voting majority is speciﬁed in this World Constitution. In case of deadlock on a measure initiated in either the House of Peoples or House of Nations, the measure shall then automatically go to the House of Counsellors for decision by simple majority vote of the House of Counsellors, except in the cases where other majority vote is required in this World Constitution. Any measure may be referred for decision to the House of Counsellors by a concurrent vote of the other two houses. The House of Counsellors may initiate any legislative measure, which shall then be submitted to the other two houses and must be passed by simple majority vote of both the House of Peoples and House of Nations to become eﬀective, unless other voting majority is required by some provision of this World Constitution. The House of Counsellors may introduce an opinion or resolution on any measure pending before either of the other two houses; either of the other houses may request the opinion of the House of Counsellors before acting upon a measure. Each house of the World Parliament shall adopt its own detailed rules of procedure, which shall by consistent with the procedures set forth in this World Constitution, and which shall be designed to facilitate coordinated functioning of the three houses. Approval of appointments by the World Parliament or any house thereof shall require simple majority votes, while removals for cause shall require absolute majority votes. After the full operative stage of World Government is declared, general elections for members of the World Parliament to the House of Peoples shall be held every ﬁve years. The ﬁrst general elections shall be held within the ﬁrst two years following the declaration of the full operative stage of World Government. Until the full operative stage of World Government is declared, elections for members of the World Parliament to the House of Peoples may be conducted whenever feasible in relation to the campaign for ratiﬁcation of this World Constitution. Regular sessions of the House of Peoples and House of Nations of the World Parliament shall convene on the second Monday of January of each and every year. Each nation, according to its own procedures, shall appoint or elect members of the World Parliament to the House of Nations at least thirty days prior to the date for convening the World Parliament in January. The House of Peoples together with the House of Nations shall elect the members of the World Parliament to the House of Counsellors during the month of January after the general elections. For its ﬁrst session after general elections, the House of Co unsellors shall convene on the second Monday of March, and thereafter concurrently with the other two houses. Bi-elections to ﬁll vacancies shall be held within three months from occurrence of the vacancy or vacancies. The World Parliament shall remain in session for a minimum of nine months of each year. One or two breaks may be taken during each year, at times and for durations to be decided by simple majority vote of the House of Peoples and House of Nations sitting jointly. Annual salaries for members of the World Parliament of all three houses shall be the same, except for those who serve also as members of the Presidium and of the Executive Cabinet. Salary schedules for members of the World Parliament and for members of the Presidium and of the Executive Cabinet shall be determined by the World Parliament.

Figure 1: Dr. Roger Kotila, President, Democratic World Federalists and Earth Federation activist.

A freely downloadable book

A new 418-page book entitled “A World Federation” may be downloaded and circulated gratis from the following link:

http://eacpe.org/app/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/A-World-Federation-by-John-Scales-Avery.pdf

John Scales Avery is a theoretical chemist at the University of Copenhagen. He is noted for his books and research publications in quantum chemistry, thermodynamics, evolution, and history of science. His 2003 book Information Theory and Evolution set forth the view that the phenomenon of life, including its origin, evolution, as well as human cultural evolution, has its background situated in the fields of thermodynamics, statistical mechanics, and information theory. Since 1990 he has been the Chairman of the Danish National Group of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs. During his tenure The Pugwash Movement won a nobel peace prize. Between 2004 and 2015 he also served as Chairman of the Danish Peace Academy. He founded the Journal of Bioenergetics and Biomembranes, and was for many years its Managing Editor. He also served as Technical Advisor to the World Health Organization, Regional Office for Europe (1988-1997).