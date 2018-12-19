This world may be round

The sky may be infinite

The stars may be bright

The Gods may be omnipresent

The waters may be

The source of life

The forests may give you oxygen

And the rains to brighten your life

This land may give you food

The ocean may give you fish

But you can neither be round,

Bright, infinite, permanent

Or create the source of life

For this term of your life

An imagination incomplete

And an unfinished existence

Like the half burnt bodies

Which float on the breasts of Ganga river

Swatch Bharat Ki Jai

For a collection of currency notes

Of no value.

K.P. Sasi is a film maker, writer and cartoonist