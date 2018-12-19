This world may be round
The sky may be infinite
The stars may be bright
The Gods may be omnipresent
The waters may be
The source of life
The forests may give you oxygen
And the rains to brighten your life
This land may give you food
The ocean may give you fish
But you can neither be round,
Bright, infinite, permanent
Or create the source of life
For this term of your life
An imagination incomplete
And an unfinished existence
Like the half burnt bodies
Which float on the breasts of Ganga river
Swatch Bharat Ki Jai
For a collection of currency notes
Of no value.
K.P. Sasi is a film maker, writer and cartoonist
