Fifty Years of a Revolutionary Tree

Subbarao Panigrahi was a lyricist and poet in Oriya, Telugu, Bengali, etc. He also knew English. He was tied with a tree in Odisha border and shot at a point blank range on December 23, 1969. According to ‘Liberation’ Magazine, January 1970 issue, hirteen comrades were martyred between November- December 1969 ) Subbarao died a Martyr’s Death, Asok Chattopadhay , frontierweekly.com)

We still remember

The wailing of standing tree

When you were tied

And brutally murdered

The air mingled with blood

Smelling the ‘scent’ of martyrs

The water reflecting

Workers hard lives

The land holding

Immortal thoughts of revolution

Children like leaves

Swinging gently

Singing emotional lyrics

‘Some are afraid at the thought

Of red color

Even children are far better

Than those elite’

This revolutionary tree

Spread its tentacles

Far and wide

Making capitalists shiver

This tree

Witness to the bloody murder

Is still growing

Inspiring

Millions

Fifty years ….

And the struggle

Continues

