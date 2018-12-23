 During Christmas USA Christian Americans Killing Jesus’ Brethren Goes On In Many Lands 

If commensurate responsibility of Christian Americans for the death from starvation and bombing of increasingly more than 85 thousand darling Yemeni children has no sobering effect on Christian Americans enjoying Christmas, then there is no Jesus Christ in USA CHRIST mas nor in the CHRIST ian religion as practiced by the great majority of Americans who call themselves CHRIST ians. No wonder Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s loud and angry cry, “God bless America? No! God Damn America for her crimes against humanity

As Christmas is celebrated in churches throughout the USA, sermons will be heard relating the birth of God in human form here on Earth. Evangelists will preach opening one’s heart to Jesus as salvation during life and afterlife, leaving unmentioned that Americans go on taking the lives of Jesus’ brethren in many Mideastern lands – leaving unmentioned as well that all-knowing Jesus certainly must know Americans are killing HIS brethren in multiple nations while celebrating HIS Birthday.

Though some Christian clergy counsel non participation in the military, the way Martin Luther King did, the vast majority of church congregations will hear no mention of the massive deadly US military action going on at present and for years in Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen.

Not Separation of Church and State

This is not the often heralded ‘Separation of Church’ doctrine enforced by the government threat to lift a church’s non taxable status if its clergy criticizes its government’s military action bringing death to millions. This is the church in silent acquiescence to the taking of millions of lives.

Church Servile to State

Military chaplains bless soldiers off to kill and maim. Military Chaplains ‘serve’ in invasions that are sinful for Jesus, Who warns in the Bible, “You shall not murder,” (Matthew 19:18) This continual manslaughter is also a crime against humanity under the Nuremberg Principles in the United Nations Charter. Of course we presently still live in a lawless world wherein the military might of the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand ‘makes right.’

Murderous Apostasy

Given the teaching of Jesus, the Prince of Peace in the New Testament, this clergy led

silent accepting of the continual mass murder of people in their very own counties, as often as not in there very own homes, and silently accepting the lies in corporate mainstream media falsely justifying invasions and bombings, is mega horrific apostasy. Matthew 25:40 has the Lord saying, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you did it to me.”

Already a week ago, even criminal corporate mainstream networks reported that eighty-five thousand Yemeni children had already died of starvation for the bombing Americans are involved in, but Americans have not seen fit to feeding the Yemeni children still alive. Matthew 25:41 has the Lord saying to those on his left, Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire 42 for I was hungry and you gave Me no food;” 44 and they will answer Him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry?’He will answer them, saying, “Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did not do it to one of the least of my brothers and sisters, you did not do it to Me.” New King James Version

If commensurate responsibility of Christian Americans for the death from starvation and bombing of increasingly more than 85 thousand darling Yemeni children has no sobering effect whatsoever on Christian Americans enjoying Christmas, then there is no Jesus Christ in USA Christ mas nor in the Christ ian religion as practiced by the great majority of Americans who call themselves Christ ians in the United States of America. No wonder Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s loud and angry cry, “God bless America? No, no, God Damn America for her crimes against humanity! and American filmmaker Michael Moore’s condemning observation,“sick and twisted violent people that we’ve been for hundreds of years, it’s something that’s just in our craw, just in our DNA. Americans kill people, because that’s what we do. We invade countries. We send drones in to kill civilians.”

Two years ago at Christmas time in 2015, OpEdNews, CounterCurrents of Kerala, India and Minority Perspective of Birmingham, UK, among others, published: Christ’s Birthday in an America that Kills Jesus Multiple Times in Multiple Countries Daily In it Jesus warns harming God’s children is equivalent to harming the Lord. “As you did it to one of the least of these My brothers and sisters, you did it to Me.” This principle of a common humanity is basic to the Nuremberg Principles of International Law, written to prosecute anyone who would do what the Nazis did, which included bombing, invading and occupying innocent nations as Christian Americans have done since end of World War Two.

And four years ago, at Christmas 2013, the same publications carried Jesus’ Birthday in an Apostate USA that Kills HIM Everyday Multiple Times USA places itself above Jesus. Shoots an Afghani, Pakistani, Yemeni, Somalian, Bang! Boom! there goes Jesus, shot down again at the same time, for in (Matthew 25:40:) Jesus says, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” “All who draw the sword will die by the sword. ‘ (Matt. 26:52) “you know the commandments: you must not kill” (Mark 10.18)

Someday, America’s rulers, those powerful speculating investor bankers will be forced to factor into calculations for capital gains the possibility of imprisonment, seizure of assets to compensate for wrongful death in the millions, injuries in the tens of millions, massive destruction of property and theft of natural resources. Those present colossal investments in a third world war with China, Russia, Iran, etc. will come to be seen as unprofitable and the planet saved.

P.S. Your servant peoples historian is not naive enough not to realize the lack of interest in the USA for much of the above mentioned. The awakening of a demand for the application of natural, scriptural and international law on genocide will come from the populations in victim nations. This is only to be expected, for as Albert Einstein pointed out, “War …would have disappeared long ago, had the sound sense of the nations not been systematically corrupted by commercial and political interests acting through the schools and the Press.”

Now to close, back to the long commercialized birthday celebration of Jesus, a Jesus, who was adamant about the damnation price for intentional and criminal homicide.

Jesus said, “you know the commandments: you must not kill…“ Mark 10.18

Jesus said, “why do you call me, “Lord, Lord” and not do what I say?” Luke. 6.46

Jesus said,“You must love your neighbor as yourself.” Luke 10.26-28

Jesus said, “This is my commandment: love one another, as I have loved you.” John. 14.22

Jesus said, “What I command you is to love one another.” John. 14.27

Jesus said, “You have learnt how it was said to our ancestors: ‘You must not kill; and anyone does kill he must answer for it before the court.’ But I say this to you: anyone who is angry with his brother will answer for it before the court.” Matt. 5.21-22

“Put your sword back in its place…for all who draw the sword will die by the sword.” Matt. 26:52

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.” Matt. 5:9

Full passage from Matthew 25:31-43

When the Son of Man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, he will sit upon his glorious throne, and all the nations will be assembled before him. And he will separate them one from another, as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. He will place the sheep on his right and the goats on his left.

Then the king will say to those on his right, “Come, you who are blessed by my Father. Inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me, ill and you cared for me, in prison and you visited me.” Then the righteous will answer him and say, “Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? When did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? When did we see you ill or in prison, and visit you?’

And the king will say to them in reply, “Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me.”

Then he will say to those on his left, “Depart from me, you accursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink, A stranger and you gave me no welcome, naked and you gave me no clothing, ill and in prison, and you did not care for me.’ (New International Version)

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and in the US by Dissident Voice, Global Research; Information Clearing House; Counter Currents, Minority Perspective, UK and others; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; Howard Zinn lent his name to various projects of his; Weekly column, South China Morning Post, 1986-87; reviews for Ta Kung Bao; article China Daily, 1989. Is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign, and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign, which Dissident Voice supports with link at the end of each issue of its newsletter.