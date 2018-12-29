Audit of Human Life

Make an audit of the profit and loss account
From the time of evolution of human life
And the loss of lives of humans and other species
Due to the evolution of human race
Your life and mine deserve nothing better
Than a place in the dustbins that humans failed to create.
Behold the power of being superior to nature’s instinct
To feel powerful in your own life wasted
And to supersede with your ignorance on nature’s laws
To protect the laws and myths you create
Your laws cannot even satisfy you.
Then how can they satisfy the rest?
No modern medicine exists
For the assertion of your arrogance
Of development that you yourself detest
Search your pockets and search for the price of life
Search on your insecurity and search for your wisdom
There is only one key for your survival and mine
Let nature flourish with you and me
With you and I as its particles.
Let the universe remember
Our contribution to humility
To live in this planet by abiding nature’s laws
For the past present and future.
Let the morons try to defeat the laws of nature
Let the wise ones defeat the myths of the ignorant.
You and I may not pass the test of heaven or hell
The only test to pass is our social audit
Of the profit and loss of one’s own existence.
K.P. Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist and a writer
