Audit of Human Life

Make an audit of the profit and loss account

From the time of evolution of human life

And the loss of lives of humans and other species

Due to the evolution of human race

Your life and mine deserve nothing better

Than a place in the dustbins that humans failed to create.

Behold the power of being superior to nature’s instinct

To feel powerful in your own life wasted

And to supersede with your ignorance on nature’s laws

To protect the laws and myths you create

Your laws cannot even satisfy you.

Then how can they satisfy the rest?

No modern medicine exists

For the assertion of your arrogance

Of development that you yourself detest

Search your pockets and search for the price of life

Search on your insecurity and search for your wisdom

There is only one key for your survival and mine

Let nature flourish with you and me

With you and I as its particles.

Let the universe remember

Our contribution to humility

To live in this planet by abiding nature’s laws

For the past present and future.

Let the morons try to defeat the laws of nature

Let the wise ones defeat the myths of the ignorant.

You and I may not pass the test of heaven or hell

The only test to pass is our social audit

Of the profit and loss of one’s own existence.

K.P. Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist and a writer