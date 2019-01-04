PUCL Chhattisgarh Expresses Its Displeasure on Appointment of Police Officials With Tainted Human Rights Record

People’s Union for Civil Liberties – Chhattisgarh Unit has expressed its displeasure at the appointment of tainted police officials, such as Mr. SPR Kalluri, in key positions by the State Government despite full knowledge of their poor and controversial record at the human rights front. PUCL CG strongly believes that the last fifteen years of BJP rule in the state witnessed the worst violation of human rights; even then the former BJP Government had sidelined these police officials due to reservations expressed against these police officials by the established human rights institutions. Thus, the PUCL-CG is alarmed that the newly elected Congress (I) Government is not only reinstating such tarnished police officials, but sending a wrong message to the world that it has scant regard for human rights and freedom of speech and expression. It may be recalled that till a few months ago, the current Chief Minister had been demanding the arrest of Mr. Kalluri for his involvement in killings and rapes in the Tadmetla encounter, and yet, he is being feted today as the new IG of EOW and ACB departments, a position requiring utmost probity and integrity.

Issuing a press statement today at the news about the appointment of these police officials, PUCL-CG has decided to write to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, providing detailed documentation of the misdeeds of these police officials primarily on the human rights front, including their systematic support to SALWA-JUDUM, which was declared as illegal and unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, criminal intimidation of and filing of false and fabricated cases against human rights defenders, social activists, journalists, lawyers and academics, even using abusive and sexists language, providing patronage and logistic support to the criminal and fascist outfits, demonstrating utter disregard for established parliamentary institutions and judiciary, including the National Human Rights Commission, etc.

Equipped with such a detailed documentation of utter violation of human rights and indulgence in illegal activities of these police officials, PUCL – CG would approach the State Government to immediately withdraw their postings, order a detailed enquiry by a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and, subsequently, take appropriate action as per its report and recommendations. Till then, these officials must be kept out of action and circulation from duty.

PUCL – CG has also communicated to the State Government that it would continue to act as a Watchdog on these violations of human rights, would provide constructive criticism to government’s policies and programmes, and continue to mobilize public opinion and people’s struggles to restore democracy, resist corporate agenda, and fight fascist forces in the State.

Dr. Lakhan Singh

President

Adv. A P Josy

Secretary

People’s Union for Civil Liberties – Chhattisgarh

puclcg2001@gmail.com.