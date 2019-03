Solidarity To Venezuela From Indonesia

We, the undersigned, Indonesian people and organizations who are profoundly concerned with various diabolical measures inflicted by the government of the United States of America and its allies upon Venezuela and its people, hereby express the following assertions :

We denounce and condemn the hostile interventions of the USA against Maduro’s administration and the people of Venezuela, and strongly insist that the USA immediately cease any intervention attempts on the Venezuelan people ;

We denounce the manipulations made by the national and international media about the real situation in Venezuela ;

We support every measures taken by the Maduro’s government and the Venezuelan people to defend the sovereignty of Venezuela ;

We do not acknowledge Juan Guaido as president, and we condemn any coup attempted by the opposition ;

We appeal to all common people of the world, especially the peoples of Latin America and the United States, to work together to fight against any intervention attempts by the USA and its allies ;