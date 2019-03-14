When hate becomes institutionalized
And love is forced to look for places to hide
If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?
With cries for war all around
And the feeblest voice for peace also drowned
If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?
When lies are awarded generously
And truth just looks on helplessly
If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?
When the world is reduced to mere boundary lines
To guard which, humans pay the biggest fines
If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?
When lives are freely sacrificed
At the altar of a false sense of pride
If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?
When frivolity is worn as a badge of honor
And decency has lost all its power
If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?
When blind faith is placed on a pedestal
And every question is turned into a scandal
If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?
When ghastly fiction displaces facts
And facts are terrorized into oblivion
If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?
When poor are abused but poverty is used
When dead are mere fodders for juicy news
If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?
My response would be a vehement ‘NO’
For in such a scenario neutrality may lead you to silence, somewhere you shouldn’t want to go
Today you may be rooting for war but remember tomorrow it may destroy you
Today you may be filling yourself with hate but remember tomorrow it may engulf you
Today you may be feeling an instant gratification that frivolity brings but remember tomorrow it may openly shame you
Today you may be feeling safe in your lies but remember tomorrow these very lies may trap you
Today you may be feeling secure in your blind faith but remember tomorrow it might be just too late to cure you
Today you may be valuing the lifeless over the living but remember tomorrow this choice may lead to an end of your life too
So No, neutrality is not a choice anymore, silence is no longer an option
You need to awaken what has been forcibly buried inside you, you need to re-ignite that passion
The passion and conviction to openly embrace reason
The passion and conviction to openly question, and make it your life’s mission
The passion and conviction to think and reflect and be your own person
The passion and conviction to not create demigods but to lead your life with your own vision
