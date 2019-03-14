When hate becomes institutionalized

And love is forced to look for places to hide

If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?

With cries for war all around

And the feeblest voice for peace also drowned

If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?

When lies are awarded generously

And truth just looks on helplessly

If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?

When the world is reduced to mere boundary lines

To guard which, humans pay the biggest fines

If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?

When lives are freely sacrificed

At the altar of a false sense of pride

If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?

When frivolity is worn as a badge of honor

And decency has lost all its power

If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?

When blind faith is placed on a pedestal

And every question is turned into a scandal

If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?

When ghastly fiction displaces facts

And facts are terrorized into oblivion

If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?

When poor are abused but poverty is used

When dead are mere fodders for juicy news

If such a scenario you encounter, is neutrality still desirable?

My response would be a vehement ‘NO’

For in such a scenario neutrality may lead you to silence, somewhere you shouldn’t want to go

Today you may be rooting for war but remember tomorrow it may destroy you

Today you may be filling yourself with hate but remember tomorrow it may engulf you

Today you may be feeling an instant gratification that frivolity brings but remember tomorrow it may openly shame you

Today you may be feeling safe in your lies but remember tomorrow these very lies may trap you

Today you may be feeling secure in your blind faith but remember tomorrow it might be just too late to cure you

Today you may be valuing the lifeless over the living but remember tomorrow this choice may lead to an end of your life too

So No, neutrality is not a choice anymore, silence is no longer an option

You need to awaken what has been forcibly buried inside you, you need to re-ignite that passion

The passion and conviction to openly embrace reason

The passion and conviction to openly question, and make it your life’s mission

The passion and conviction to think and reflect and be your own person

The passion and conviction to not create demigods but to lead your life with your own vision

Nivedita Dwivedi is an independent writer