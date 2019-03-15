Youth-Led Global Climate Strikes Kick Off in 130+ Nations

“We are unstoppable. Another world is possible.”

That was the message of the youth-led School Strike for Climate movement on Friday as hundreds of thousands of students across the globe walked out of class and flooded the streets to demand immediate action against the ecological crisis, which threatens to render the planet uninhabitable for future generations.

With events planned in over 130 countries on every continent, the strikes are expected to be one of the largest global climate demonstrations in history—and they come at a time when the scientific community has never been more clear about the necessity of urgent and ambitious action.

Organizers estimate that millions of people will participate in strikes throughout the world.

“Politicians have responded with indifference to our crippling summer of record heat, bushfires, and floods. It’s no wonder so many came out in support today,” Nosrat Fareha a 16-year-old climate activist from Western Sydney, said as more than 150,000 students and adult supporters poured into the streets of Australia on Friday.

“There’s no time to stand by and wait for the bold action we need,” Fareha added.