Open Letter To New Zealand Prime Minister

Rt. Hon. Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

PO Box 18888

Parliament Buildings

Wellington

NEW ZEALAND

Dear Madam Prime Minister,

I’m William Gomes, Human rights defender and Freelance journalist based in York, United Kingdom.

Like many other British round, the country, I had been appalled to wake up to news of the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed and injured so many people, such as children.

You have rightly stated that “What occurred in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence and the person that had committed this violent act has no place in New Zealand “.

I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones in this senseless tragedy.

I would love to say I stand closely with the people of New Zealand and to the Muslim communities across the world: you’re in my hearts and minds. I would also like to state that I join in your grief and stand together with you at this exceptionally hard time.

This event repeatedly reminds us that we should all face Islamophobia and work to create a world where all people–no matter their religion, where they live, or in which they were born–can feel safe and secure.

Finally, in this difficult time, I remember what great British parliamentarian said, Jo Cox, has said in celebrating diversity, “We are far more united and have far more in common with each other than things that divide us”.

Yours sincerely,

William Gomes

Journalist and Human Rights Activist

York, United Kingdom