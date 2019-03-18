Venezuela under Threat of U.S. Aggression

“As a matter of fact, of the 92 elections that we’ve monitored, I would say the election process in Venezuela is the best in the world.” Former U.S. President, Jimmy Carter.

Venezuela has been under U.S.-enforced “medieval siege” designed to terrorise the population and bring Venezuela on its knees. It is a genocidal economic warfare targeting any independent nation that refuses to kowtow to U.S. criminal imperialist demands.

According to Jack Lew, former Secretary of the Treasury in the Obama’s regime which initiated the sanctions regime against Venezuela: “[Economic] sanctions are the silver bullet of U.S. foreign policy because they are more effective and cheaper to subdue enemies than traditional power, because they have influence in the U.S. financial markets, the central nerve of the globalized economy”. Thus, sanctions are, as in medieval era, measures of siege to fortresses.

Former UN special rapporteur and expert in human rights and international law, Alfred-Maurice de Zayas, has said that U.S.-led sanctions and the needless killing of Venezuelans is a crime against humanity under international law. In his UN report, Mr de Zayas stated that: “Modern-day economic sanctions and blockades are comparable with medieval sieges of towns with the intention of forcing them to surrender. Twenty-first century sanctions attempt to bring not just a town, but sovereign countries to their knees. A difference, perhaps, is that twenty-first century sanctions are accompanied by the manipulation of public opinion through ‘fake news’, aggressive public relations and a pseudo-human rights rhetoric to give the impression that a human rights ‘end’ justifies the criminal means. There is not only a horizontal juridical world order governed by the United Nations UN Charter and the principles of sovereign equality, but also a vertical world order reflecting the hierarchy of a geopolitical system that links dominant States with the rest of the world according to military and economic power. It is the latter, geopolitical system that generates geopolitical crimes, hitherto in total impunity.” Mr De Zayas recommended that the International Criminal Court (ICC) should investigate U.S. sanctions against Venezuela as crimes against humanity

Since the election of the late President of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez in 1998, Venezuela has been a leading example in Latin America. After the introduction of Chávez structural socio-economic reforms, including free education and universal health cares, Venezuelans have freed themselves from the clutches of illiteracy and extreme poverty – from 40% to 7%. The U.S. ruling class despises a Venezuela leading by example in wealth distribution and participatory democracy. A report (2015) published by the UN’s Economic and Social Council (UNESC) that said, the Council “takes note with satisfaction of the progress made by [the Venezuelan government] in combating poverty and reducing inequality. The Committee also welcomes the huge progress made by the [Venezuelan government] in the fight against malnutrition through the expansion of the school meals program and the food allowance for low-income families.” (For more on this and U.S. Media’s distortions see for example, Gregory Shupak, FAIR, 14/03/2019). Chávez’s social programs gave Venezuela the lowest level of inequality in the region based on it Gini’s coefficient, while Colombia and Guatemala are the most unequal nations. As of 2015 Venezuela and Uruguay each have Gini coefficients (0 represents the absence of inequality and 1 a maximum) of 0.40 or less, compared to the continent’s average of 0.469. The U.S. ruling class cannot tolerate another Cuba leading by example in a region that the U.S. will commit any crimes to keep under its imperialist control.

The U.S. regime has threatened Venezuela with military aggression to topple the democratically-elected President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro and replace him with a U.S.-created puppet in a U.S.-planed circus show often called “regime change” to give it legitimacy. More than 81% of Venezuelans have never heard of the new puppet, Juan Guaido. U.S. President Donald Trump called President Maduro a “failed dictator”. For goodness sake, Mr President – bought and paid for by Jewish money –, what do you call yourself?

In 2018, Nicolas Maduro was re-elected President by a huge majority of Venezuelans in an election when 9,389,056 people voted; sixteen parties participated, and six candidates stood for the presidency. President Maduro won 6,248,864 votes, or 67.84%. The election described by international observers to Venezuela’s elections as: “It was entirely fair,” and “there was no fraud; none of the lurid media claims stood up. Zero” (Venezuelan Analysis, 26/06/2018). By contrast, in the 2016 U.S. election, Trump won 46.1% of the popular vote. And according to the Washington Post: “Roughly 43% of eligible American voters didn’t bother filling out a ballot“. As Jennifer Lawrence explains: “Only 4% of Americans have great confidence in Congress”, because it is “Israeli-occupied” territory. The U.S. never had a fair and democratic election. According to former President Jimmy Carter, the U.S. has one of “world’s worst” elections. Thus, the U.S. regime has no right what so-ever to lecture other nations on democracy and international and human rights laws. President Trump was elected by a few million Americans, in a completely fraudulent election controlled by money (Wall Street) and lobbies. For example, the pro-Israel Jewish Lobby, including “dual loyalty” wealthy individuals like, Haim Saban, Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer, and Norman Braman paid Trump’s way to the White House. In fact, members of the Jewish Lobby are repeatedly captured on a reporter’s hidden camera (Al-Jazeera series, “The Lobby”) explaining how they, backed by the intelligence services within Israel, attack and silence American critics and use huge cash donations to control the American electoral process and political system, including the election of the President. Of course, Trump paid back by making Israel (not the U.S.) “Great Again”. The Zionist, Sheldon Adelson alone has given more than $100 million to the Republican (Donald Trump) Party. Adelson owns the Republican leaders from top to bottom.

It is the same trend in most Western “democracies”, including Australia, Britain, Canada, and France. There are many more examples. To take an obvious one, in France, because of widespread discontent and general feeling of malaise, only 22% of the French population “approved” of Emmanuel Macron as President, according to Le Figaro Magazine. It is very ironic that, Macron had the audacity to call on the President of Venezuela to resign. Moreover, the hastily-recruited Rothschild globalist threatens to impose Martial Law to thwart French revolution by the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests) movement demonstrators, as if the worst resurgent of police violence is not enough. The demonstrators – who on behalf of all French people rejected Macron’s neoliberal destructive policies – have been terrorised by the French police who are using rubber bullets to inflict horrific permanent injuries. Since the start of the largely peaceful movement, there have been 11 deaths and more than 2,000 people have been injured, at least a 100 of them very seriously. When police repression did not materialise, Macron – after taking “advice” from his Zionist backers – resorts to the trick of “anti-semitism” to demonise and delegitimise the Yellow Vests demonstrators.

Macron proposed making it illegal to criticise Zionism (the Jewish form of Fascism) just because a yellow vest demonstrator has called the anti-Muslim/anti-Africans bigoted Islamophobia Alan Finkielkraut a “dirty Zionist”. Indeed, anyone implying that Israel is in any way inherently violent racist, or a fascist Apartheid state in control of the biggest Concentration Camp in Gaza, Palestine, can be detained and prosecuted for committing a “hate-crime.” Can you imagine the outrage if Germany attempts to introduce law making it illegal to criticise Fascism because members of the Nazis (Including Hitler) were Christian? Western hypocrisy and double-think are quite astounding. It is shameful that none of those Western champions of “democracy” and “human rights” has criticised Israel when its Jewish thugs massacred unarmed Palestinian protesters trying to breach the fence break the siege of the Gaza Concentration Camp. Israel have committed heinous war crimes against unarmed civilians, according to the latest UN Independent Commission of Inquiry.

Meanwhile, the false propaganda about U.S. “humanitarian aid” stunt at the border between Colombia and Venezuela – which is just a cover to deliver arms and ammunitions to mercenaries and terrorists – continue unabated. Most informed people know that, Western “humanitarian aid” is nothing more than just a big PR operation designed to provoke scenes of violence and justify illegal U.S. invasion to oust President Nicolas Maduro from power. Some of the ignorant and simpleminded U.S. Congressmen, the like of Israeli-owned Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez have threated to assassinate President Maduro if he does not resign. Then on Friday (08/03/2019), Rubio called on the U.S. to initiate “violent widespread unrest” in the country. “Venezuela is going to enter a period of suffering no nation in our hemisphere has confronted in modern history,” said the fascist Senator Rubio. It is consistent with U.S. criminal practices. First you starve people, then you bring them humanitarian aid, as was in Iraq.

The Venezuelan government has an entirely legitimate reason to suspect the U.S. government would use humanitarian aid as a cover to smuggle in weapons to foment armed conflict. The person running quarterback for Trump on the current Venezuela operation, Elliot Abrams (a convicted criminal), literally did just that 30 years ago when he authorised the shipments of weapons on “humanitarian aid” flights to the Contras terrorists in Nicaragua (For more on this see, Adam Johnson, FAIR, 09/02/2019). The U.S. has a history of using “aid” to arm terrorists and “opposition” forces. It is worth noting that in Iraq and Syria, the U.S. used humanitarian aid to parachute arms and ammunitions to ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorists. The U.S. is forming what it called a “broad coalition” of criminal enterprise to topple the democratically elected Government of Venezuela. For the U.S. ruling class, there is no neutral. Nations must choose sides (U.S. side). Any nation that refuses to bow to U.S. demands (U.S. aggression to overthrow the elected Government of Venezuela) will face dire consequences. Three quarters of the wold’s nations are siding with the democratically-elected Government of President Maduro, including the world’s largest countries, China and Russia.

The International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN – and other international aid agencies – have unequivocally agree with the Venezuelan Government and called on the U.S. not politicize humanitarian aid, saying that the “initiative organised by the U.S. and the opposition is too political”. The Catholic aid organisation, Caritas also refused to have anything to do with U.S. aid campaign. Indeed, the Red Cross has warned the U.S. about the risks of delivering humanitarian aid to Venezuela without the approval of the Venezuelan security forces loyal to President Maduro. The UN warned the U.S. “against using aid as a pawn in Venezuela after the U.S. sent food and medicine to the country’s border and accused President Maduro of blocking its delivery with trucks and shipping containers”. UN spokesman, Stephen Dujarric said that: “Humanitarian action needs to be independent of political, military, or other objectives”. Does anyone think that the U.S. regime cares about the welfare of the Venezuelan people and human lives in general? The “humanitarian crisis” in Venezuela “cannot be compared with the humanitarian crises in Gaza, Yemen, Libya, the Syrian Arab Republic, Iraq, Haiti, Mali, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Somalia, or Myanmar, among others”, said former UN rapporteur, Mr de Zayas.

The people of Yemen are starving to death and tens of thousands of innocent women and children have been killed by U.S.-sponsored terrorism perpetrated by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Britain and others U.S. vassal states. The people of Venezuela are not starving and do not need fake U.S. aid. (For more on Venezuela, see Mark Cook, FAIR, 22/02/2019). Moreover, the idea that Venezuelans taking “aid” from their U.S. tormentors is preposterous. As I write, the U.S. is accused of committing a devastating cyber sabotage (damage) to Venezuela’s power infrastructure, paralysing the entire country and depriving everyone of electricity, including hospitals emergencies. It is reported that hospitals are struggling to maintain life-saving operations, such as ventilators for new-born babies. The fascistic, Marco Rubio seemed to have prior knowledge of the cyber-attack.

On his part, President Maduro has proven very sincere to work with legitimate aid organisation working in Venezuela, not USAID and its NGO associates. USAID is an arm of the U.S. State Department and the CIA and used as a vehicle to disguise U.S. criminal activities. USAID has nothing to do with “aid”. Furthermore, both the Red Cross and the UN have distanced themselves from this criminal U.S. propaganda of using aid as a political weapon. The Red Cross and the UN agree that the Venezuelan people should be left alone to exercise their legal right to self-determination. It is important to remember that the U.S. and its allies that let hundreds of thousands die in Iraq – including 500,000 innocent children under the age of 5 years as “a price worth it” –, Syria, Yemen, Palestine, and North Korea seems to be unlikely champions of “humanitarian aid” to Venezuela, but the Anglo-Zionist mass media have straight-facedly pretended to believe it. In Iraq, as the Indian writer Arundhati Roy observed in 2003: “After Iraq was brought to its knees, its people starved, half a million of its children killed, its infrastructure severely damaged… the blockade and war were followed by… you guessed it! Humanitarian relief. At first, they blocked food supplies worth billions of dollars, and then they delivered 450 tonnes of humanitarian aid and celebrated their generosity for a few days of live TV broadcasts. Iraq had had enough money to buy all the food it needed, but it was blocked, and its people received only some peanuts”. The tactic is to inflict as much hardship and suffering on ordinary people and tell them the “price” for relief is to change your government. It is criminal policy perpetuated by war criminals. The U.S.-led illegal aggression and murderous occupation have killed at least 2 million Iraqis, overwhelmingly women and children and left the country in ruins. It has become clear that Iraq is remains a U.S.-occupied country, a semi-colonial dictatorship. Against the wishes of the Iraqi people, the U.S. built the largest CIA station (the “U.S. Embassy”) in the world and several U.S. military bases from which to project force (aggression) across the Middle East, threaten Iran and beyond.

We live under a monstrous Anglo-Zionist Fascism characterised by Orwellian totalitarianism, racism, violence, flagrant violations of international law, information warfare (false propaganda) and economic warfare (sanctions). We live in a fearful place; a 2018 Pew Research survey has found. Across 22 nations (many of them are U.S. “allies”) 45% of people consider the U.S. a threat to their countries. Since the defeat of German Fascism, U.S. political establishment adopted a new naked Fascism, submit to Anglo-Zionism ideological dictates or else. Its main policy has been invading and terrorising one nation after another, destroying their livelihoods and leaving them mired in violence, poverty and chaos, forcing them to submit to Anglo-Zionist dictates.

At least 68 countries have been decimated and denied the right to self-determine their policies and their own futures (Medea Benjamin & Nicolas J. S. Davies, Commondreams, 04/02/2019). Compared with Nazi Germany Fascism (National Socialisms), today’s Anglo-Zionist Fascism is monstrously militarised with complete monopolies on violence, global propaganda (the corporate mass media), and world’s financial system – which allows the U.S. to threaten the economies and livelihoods of other nations. The U.S. has 95% of the world’s total number of foreign military bases, a de facto military occupation, e.g., Japan, South Korea, Iraq, Germany, Italy, etc. The U.S. “Defence” (offensive) military budget exceeds the military budgets of the next eight nations combined. In addition, the U.S. has a total monopoly on spying/surveillance networks, including Russia and China. It uses its technology corporations (e.g., Microsoft and Apple) and “Social Media” (Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc.) to collect information from and to spy on every nation and individual globally. Furthermore, the Anglo-Zionist mass media are global propaganda organs working tirelessly on behalf of the U.S. regime to disseminate disinformation by turning lies into truth. The U.S. is a rogue violent regime – practicing imperial piracy – that disregards international law and civilised norms and considers itself supremacist (above all else) and “exceptional”. Only well-armed strong nations can successfully defend their sovereignty against U.S. economic warfare and violent aggression.

The international community have a responsibility to condemn and reject U.S. brazen criminal aggression against Venezuela, and its blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation. Since 1998, the people of Venezuela have shown the world that they can freely choose their leaders and their government in a fair and democratic way. The U.S. must cease threating Venezuela and abandoning its genocidal economic warfare. Venezuela has the right to self-determine its own future beyond the decision taken by any hostile outside power.

Ghali Hassan is an independent political analyst living in Australia.