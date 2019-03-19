Review: “Sapiens. A brief history of humankind” – Palestinian Genocide,  Muslim Holocaust & Climate Genocide Ignored

“Sapiens. A brief history of humankind” by Jewish Israeli historian Dr Yuval Noah Harari from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (Al Quds to Indigenous Arab Palestinians) is a well-written, interesting, entertaining, and thought-provoking book that challenges and suggests many ideas. However for all its radical and progressive pretensions it involves a Eurocentric, Anglocentric, Zionocentric and neoliberal narrative that is most blatant in the final Chapters 18-20, ignores horrendous atrocities such as the ongoing Palestinian Genocide and the 2-century Indian Holocaust under the British, and is outrageously deficient and wrong in relation to the present acute, existential threats to Humanity and the Biosphere from nuclear weapons and man-made climate change.

A copy of “Sapiens. A brief history of humankind” [1] was recently purchased for me at a Melbourne Airport bookshop by dear friends just before they took off for a remote and exciting holiday location on the other side of the world. Indeed the Mainstream, Eurocentric and Anglocentric narrative of the book, like that of other airport best-sellers, would appeal to prosperous, book-reading, Mainstream folk (as you find at airports), especially those from the UK and from overseas Anglo countries deriving from British-based conquest, colonialism and genocide, namely the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and UK- and US-backed Apartheid Israel [2, 3].

The Jewish Israeli author, Dr Yuval Noah Harari, obtained a PhD in History from Oxford University (UK) and specializes in World History at the Hebrew University in Israeli West Jerusalem, noting that in 1967 Apartheid Israel war criminally conquered and thence forcibly and illegally incorporated Al Quds (East Jerusalem, Old Jerusalem) and its conquered Indigenous Palestinian population into a “greater” Jerusalem. The influence of this background is quite evident in many ways throughout the book, especially to people such as myself who have an anti-racist Jewish background, are familiar with world history, and in particular are familiar with the history of imperialism-, colonialism- and genocide-based countries of the Anglo world, namely the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Anglo-backed Apartheid Israel and formerly Anglo-backed, Apartheid Israel-backed and Apartheid-based South Africa.

Some key aspects of this variously interesting, entertaining, provoking and flawed book are considered systematically below.

(A) Astonishing absences in the Index of a “Sapiens. A brief history of Humankind”.

When I first encountered this best-selling book in an excellent, local, suburban bookshop, I first inspected the Index, was appalled by extraordinary absences (this being quite typical of Anglo histories [3]) and accordingly didn’t buy it. Fortunately – because much of the book has considerable merit – my jet-setting friends overcame my objections and bought me a copy at Melbourne Airport recently. Inspection of the Index reveals the following astonishing lack of page references for particular key, Elephant-in-the-Room topics in World History:

Zero (0) for Palestine – 14 million Indigenous Palestinians, the 50% of the subjects of Apartheid Israel who are Indigenous Palestinians are descendants of the Jewish and non-Jewish Palestinians from the time of Jesus; the ancient name of Palestine and variants thereof refer to the Philistine coastal inhabitants of circa 3000 BC; Palestine has never invaded other countries; Palestine was a key region in the Agrarian Revolution in the Fertile Crescent in circa 10,000 BC [4-13].

Zero (0) for Bengal – West Bengal population 90 million; Bangladesh population 165 million; Bengalis have never invaded others; though rich in soil, water and sun Bengal was subject to the British-imposed 1769-1770 Bengal Famine (10 million killed and cited 2 times in the book) , the British-imposed WW2 Bengal Famine (WW2 Bengali Holocaust, WW2 Indian Holocaust, 6-7 million Indians killed but not mentioned in the book) and other British-imposed atrocities in between [1, 2, 14-30].

Zero (0) for genocide – although there have been numerous genocide atrocities on 5 inhabited continents, only a few are mentioned once in the book, e.g. the WW1 Armenian Genocide (1.5 million killed through violence or imposed deprivation), the WW2 Jewish Genocide (Shoah, Jewish Holocaust, 5-6 million killed through violence or imposed deprivation), the 2nd century BC total destruction of Carthage by the Romans, the 1990s Rwandan Genocide (1 million killed), and the 19th – 20th century Congolese Genocide by the Belgians (10 million killed); however there is no mention of the 1900s Namibian Genocide (0.1 million Hereros and Namibs killed by the Germans), the Palestinian Genocide (2.3 million Palestinians killed by violence, 0.1 million, or by imposed deprivation, 2,2 million, since the British invasion of Palestine in WW1), the 1930s Ukrainian Holocaust (Holodomor, Ukrainian Famine, 7 million killed), the late 20th century – 21st century Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million Muslims killed by violence, 5 million, or imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in 2001, with this notably including (deaths from violence or imposed derivation in brackets) the Libyan Genocide (0.2 million), Somali Genocide (2.1 million), Iraqi Genocide (4.5 million), Yemeni Genocide (0.2 million), Syrian Genocide (1.0 million) and Afghan Genocide (7 million) [1, 2, 30-36].

Zero (0) for holocaust – but of numerous holocausts that could have been enumerated only the WW2 Jewish Holocaust is as the WW2 “Jewish Genocide”, and the circa 90% depopulations of the Indigenous peoples of North America, Central America, South America, West Africa, and Australia by European colonizers are mentioned; however there is no mention of the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35 million perished under the Japanese, 1937-1945), the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million starved to death by the British with Australian complicity), the 1757-1947 Indian Holocaust (1,800 million Indians killed through deliberately imposed, egregious deprivation), the 19th century Chinese Holocaust (up to 100 million perished associated with the British Opium Wars and the connected Tai Ping Rebellion) [2, 30].

Zero (0) for “avoidable deaths”, “avoidable mortality”, “excess deaths”, “excess mortality”, “premature deaths”, and “untimely deaths” – it can be readily determined from UN Population Division data that 15 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year in the Less Developed World (minus China) with national totals ranging from 4,200 in Israeli-occupied Occupied Palestine (population 5 million, per capita GDP $3,000 versus $40,000 for genocidally racist and war criminal Occupier Apartheid Israel) to 4 million in India (population 1,300 million; per capita GDP $1,900; Indian avoidable mortality from deprivation as a percentage of population dropped 10-fold from a genocidal 3.7% under the British to 0.3% today as compared to 0% today for China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Apartheid Israel and Western countries) [2, 37].

Zero (0) for “apartheid” – racism in the US Deep South, Apartheid South Africa and Nazi Germany is described and deservedly condemned at length in the book, although “apartheid” is absent from the Index, and life for Indigenous Palestinians under Israeli Apartheid is utterly ignored. Thus of 14 million Indigenous Palestinians (50% children and 75% women and children), 7 million are exiled from their homeland on pain of death, and 7 million are subjects of a nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, racist Zionist-run, grossly human rights-abusing, serial war criminal, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid rogue state. Of the 7 million Indigenous Palestinian subjects of Apartheid Israel (now 50% of its subjects but ruled by a 47% minority of Jewish Israelis), 5 million are Occupied Palestinians with zero human rights and highly abusively confined to the blockaded, shelled, bombed and starved Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or to military-ruled West Bank ghettoes (3 million), and nearly 2 million .are “lucky” Palestinian Israelis living as voting but Third Class citizens of Apartheid Israel under over 60 Nazi-style race-based discriminatory laws and the often-enunciated threat of genocide by expulsion (800,000 Palestinians were expelled in 1948 and a further 400,000 Arabs were expelled in 1967). The 5 million Occupied Palestinians are 74% of the now 50% of Israeli subjects who are Indigenous Palestinians but cannot vote for the government ruling them i.e. this is egregious Apartheid, a crime and abomination under International law [2, 4-13]. .

Zero (0) for Zionism – some of the horrendous crimes of Zionism are summarized succinctly above. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has carefully recorded about 5,000 Zionist deaths at the hands of Palestinian “terrorists” since 1920. However in the 21st century alone, Apartheid Israel has killed an average of about 5,000 Palestinians annually with about 550 being killed violently and the remainder dying avoidably from Israeli-imposed deprivation [38]. However the Palestinian Genocide is but one part of the genocidal criminality of Zionism. Thus since Israeli acquisition of nuclear weapons in 1967, Apartheid Israel has exercised an ever- growing influence over Christian Zionist America and its similarly subverted Anglo lackeys (the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) as well as the EU. Racist Zionist-ruled Apartheid Israel is thus heavily complicit in US state terrorism, America’s ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide, the worsening and disproportionately US- complicit Climate Genocide and the appalling Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust (15 million avoidable deaths from deprivation on Spaceship Earth each year with the US in charge of the flight deck) [2, 32-36].

Zero (0) for “state terrorism” and “non-state terrorism”– the penultimate in racism and in “state terrorism” is invading other countries and the international scorecard for countries invaded is as follows: the British have invaded 193 countries, Australia 85, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, Saudi Arabia 3, China 2, and North Korea arguably zero [39-45]. Indeed the nuclear terrorist, serial invader and serial war criminal US has 800 military bases in more than 70 countries and territories abroad [39]. However invasion, occupation, hegemony and threat variously divert scarce resources from civil to military uses in victim countries with consequent huge avoidable mortality. 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries variously occupied by the following countries in the post-WW2 era are as follows (in brackets): UK (727 million), France (142 million), US (82 million), Russia (37 million), and Apartheid Israel (24 million) [2]. The ultimate in racism is genocide and Apartheid Israel, in addition to its involvement in the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, has been variously involved in the Sri Lankan Tamil Genocide, the Guatemala Mayan Indian Genocide, the Iraqi Genocide, the Syrian Genocide and the US Alliance-backed Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide [46].

Zero (0) for “nuclear terrorism” – the ultimate in “state terrorism” is possession of nuclear weapons. The upper estimates of stored nuclear weapons in the 9 nuclear weapons countries are as follows: US (7,315), Russia (8,000), Apartheid Israel (400), France (300), UK (250), China (250), Pakistan (120), India (100), and North Korea (circa 10). The world is acutely and existentially threatened by nuclear weapons [47]. This is admitted by Dr Harari but he appallingly, absurdly and incorrectly argues that nuclear weapons have been peace makers. Presently US Alliance-backed, nuclear terrorist and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel, ruled as a “Jewish state” by 6.5 million Jewish Israelis, has 5 nuclear-armed and German-supplied submarines threatening non-nuclear-weapons and peaceful Iran with nuclear extinction, and has dangerously and irresponsibly attacked Iranian and Iraqi nuclear facilities [47].

Zero (0) for “climate genocide” – the world is also existentially threatened by man-made climate change. Thus about 1 million people presently die each year from climate change in a worsening climate genocide. Several leading climate scientists have predicted that only a mere 0.5 billion people may survive this century in the absence of requisite climate change action, this translating to the death of 10 billion people from climate change this century [47, 48].

In contrast to zero Indexing of the above Elephant-in-the-Room matters, we find 12 Index page references for Jews, 9 for Israel, 22 for Germany, and 10 for Nazism, these being extremely important matters for people of Dr Harari’s (and my) background but of little direct relevance to 255 million Bengalis, 1,340 million Indians and the 4,900 million people in the Less Developed World (minus China) suffering under the ongoing, One Percenter-imposed Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust that kills 15 million people annually [2]. But why take it from me? Professor Noam Chomsky (anti-racist Jewish American linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, political activist, author of over 100 books, social critic, and Professor Emeritus at the 93-Nobel-Laureate Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)) (2018): “Humanity faces two imminent existential threats: environmental catastrophe and nuclear war” [49]. Ditto, famed theoretical physicist and cosmologist Professor Stephen Hawking of the 118-Nobel-Laureate University of Cambridge, and a member of board of sponsors of The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (2007, 2018): “We foresee great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [50, 51] (for other expert opinions see [52-56]).

(B). Global history from pre-hominid primates and the arrival of Homo sapiens to modern high technology mankind threatening self-annihilation.

This well-written, interesting, thoughtful, ideas-rich, provocative, and entertaining book takes us on a journey that successively describes the evolution of pre-hominid primates, the evolution of bipedal hominids, the evolution of immediate Homo sapiens precursors such as Neanderthals and Denisovans (evidently capable of successfully mating with Homo sapiens as evidenced by unique genetic contributions to Homo sapiens), the Cognitive Revolution (the arrival of a talking, socializing and philosophising modern Homo sapiens circa 200,000 years ago), the Agricultural Revolution (known generally as the Agrarian Revolution that began 12,000 years ago), the Scientific Revolution (known generally as the Enlightenment that began about 500 years ago), the Industrial Revolution (that began about 200 years ago) and the present (the Biosphere devastation continuing apace in this Anthropocene Era and with Man now existentially threatening both Humanity and the Biosphere with nuclear weapons and man-made climate change).

Part One, “The Cognitive Revolution”, encompasses Chapter 1, “An Animal of No Significance”, Chapter 2, “The Tree of Knowledge”, Chapter 3, “A Day in the Life of Adam and Eve”, and Chapter 4, “The Flood”. Dr Harari makes the point that Man and his immediate precursors such as the Neanderthals became the top predator whereas earlier hominids were scavengers hunted by big carnivores. However in the context of the 2.5 million year evolution of the genus Homo culminating in Homo sapiens circa 0.2 million years ago, he sensibly observes that “It is doubtful whether Homo sapiens will still be around a thousand years from now” (page 7). Dr Harari observes that foragers (hunter-gatherers) had a limited but still very significant impact on the Biosphere (e.g. Indigenous Australians arrived in Australia about 65,000 years ago, probably exterminated the megafauna and used fire to create extensive pasture for marsupial herbivores such as kangaroos). However the supplanting by Enlightenment European invaders of the otherwise highly sustainable and highly evolved Aboriginal cultures has been a continuing ecocidal and speciesdal environmental disaster for Australia [57, 58], as well as a genocidal and ethnocidal disaster [59].

Importantly, Dr Harari states: “Ever since the Cognitive Revolution [yielding Homo sapiens], Sapiens have been able to change their behaviour quickly , transmitting new behaviours to future generations without any need of genetic or environmental change” (page 37). This accords with the idea of rapidly societally-selected behaviours or “memes” advanced by evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins [60], but rejects the controversial recent speculations of economic historian Colin White invoking epigenetics-accelerated adaptive evolution of Man in recent millennia or indeed, even more controversially and speculatively, in recent centuries [61, 62].

Part Two, “The Agricultural Revolution”, encompasses Chapter 5, “History’s Biggest Fraud”, Chapter 6, “Building Pyramids”, Chapter 7, “Memory Overload” and Chapter 8, “There is no Justice in History”. The author makes the powerful point that the Agrarian Revolution meant much bigger human populations and food surpluses but it had the major downsides of human predators, famines, the rise of violent patriarchs, deadly diseases (deriving from close contact with domesticated animals), epidemics, disempowerment of women, environmental destruction, and loss of spiritual one-ness with nature. These downsides were compounded as agrarian villages successively gave rise to towns, cities, kingdoms, and empires with the perversions of gross social inequity, slavery, war and genocide. Dr Harari comments: “The Agricultural Revolution is one of the most controversial events in human history. Some partisans proclaim that it set humankind on the road to prosperity and progress . Others insist that it led to perdition” (page 110). Professor Jared Diamond described the Agrarian Revolution as: “The worst mistake in the history of the human race… Hunter-gatherers practiced the most successful and longest-lasting life style in human history. In contrast, we’re still struggling with the mess into which agriculture has tumbled us, and it’s unclear whether we can solve it” [63]. A critical point is the essential irreversibility of the Agrarian Revolution – once it had been adopted with attendant big populations and powerful hierarchies, going back was impossible without massive depopulation.

Chapter 6, “Building Pyramids”, makes a powerful point that in Agrarian societies “imagined order” (e.g. religion) had to interface man and his genetically evolved behaviours (via genes) and societally evolved behaviours (memes) with artificial and rapidly changing social environments: “While human evolution was crawling at its usual snail’s pace, the human imagination was building astounding networks of mass cooperation, unlike any other seen on earth… All these cooperation networks. .. were “imagined orders”” (pages 115-119).

Chapter 7, “Memory Overload”, entertainingly describes the need for recorded language and mathematics.

Chapter 8, “There Is No Justice In History” describes the various “imagined orders” that variously justified inequitable social realities. Dr Harari examples the American Declaration of Independence and its noble declaration that “all men are created equal” that in practice excluded African Americans and American Indians (not mentioned was the reality that American Independence in 1776 removed the British block on Western expansion of the 13 colonies – by the 1830s all Indians were being legislatively and violently removed from East of the Mississippi as the North American Indian Genocide got into high gear) [2]. Not mentioned is the 1916 Balfour Declaration that rapidly enabled the Zionist colonization of Palestine and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide. The example of Apartheid in South Africa is given but no mention is made of the present-day egregious Israeli Apartheid discussed above. This chapter includes a useful analysis of the gender-based discrimination that is still widespread in the world (most egregiously so in Apartheid Israel’s covert ally, war criminal, misogynist and Islamofascist Saudi Arabia) and – notwithstanding women’s suffrage (in 1901 in Australia and in 1928 in the UK) – is still significant in democratic Western countries (e.g. in the areas of pay inequality, under-employment, child care, and disproportionate representation in the power centres of Parliament and corporate boards). There is no mention of the horrible reality that 75% of the highly abusively imprisoned inmates of Apartheid Israel’s Gaza Concentration Camp are women and children [64].

Part Three, “The Unification of Humankind”, encompasses Chapters 9, “The Arrow of History”, Chapter 10, “The Scent of Money”, Chapter 11, “Imperial Visions”, Chapter 12, “The Law of Religion”, and Chapter 13, “The Secret of Success”. The latter chapter summarizes the globalisation of the world thus: “Commerce, empires and universal religions eventually brought every Sapien on every continent into the global world we live in today” (page 164). Of course this came at an enormous cost to ordinary Humanity through egregious exploitation of the masses and epidemics spread by commerce (whether the Black Death in Medieval Europe and elsewhere or cholera spread throughout British-ruled India and thence the UK and Europe), suppression, mass murder and genocide associated with imperialism (with deadly introduced diseases as well as deprivation and violence sweeping away 90% of the Indigenous populations of North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands) [2, 3, 57-59, 61, 62, 65], and the scourge of dogmatic religion (that for all its “comfort” to many, suppressed rational thought, provoked immensely bloody wars and accompanied genocidal imperialists across the globe).

For all that this history is quite understandably written from an Anglocentric and Jewish Israeli perspective in so many variously subtle and not so subtle ways (too numerous to enumerate here and which are quite evident to people such as myself with a British Celtic and Jewish background), a remarkable absence is the success story of the Ashkenazi Jews of Eastern Europe. Genetic and linguistic analysis reveals that the Ashkenazim were initially traders at the end of the Silk Road in north eastern Turkey before expanding north [66, 67]. According to famed Jewish Hungarian scholar Arthur Koestler (“The Thirteenth Tribe” [68]) and Jewish Israeli Professor Shlomo Sand (“The Invention of the Jewish People” [69]), in the 9th century the King of the Khazars adopted Judaism as the state religion, noting that charging interest on loans (usury) was vital for trade but was prohibited by both Christianity and Islam. While Professor Sand asserts that there is no non-Biblical evidence for the Exodus from Egypt, a huge Kingdom of Solomon or a massive Exile from Palestine under the Romans, Zionists promulgate these myths for the purposes of genocidal colonialism, asserting that the Ashkenazim derive from Sephardic Jews moving East from Western Europe after expulsion from Spain in 1492 [71, 72]. However Koestler argues that you can’t get something from nothing, and that there were plenty of Ashkenazim in Eastern Europe before any anti-Jewish pogroms in Central Europe [68]. Indeed Berber- and Iberian-origin Sephardic Jews in the Netherlands had to import Ashkenazi rabbis from Eastern Europe in circa 1600 to instruct them in Judaism [70]. I am walking testimony to the Eastern European origins of the Ashkenazim – recent DNA analysis reveals that I am 57% Ashkenazi Jewish and 24% British Celtic with zero (0) English, French, Dutch, German or Palestinian (this being in accord with over 2 centuries of recorded family history). Mitochondrial DNA analysis of the Ashkenazim reveals a substantial prehistoric European ancestry amongst Ashkenazi maternal lineages [73], and Ashkenazi Jewish DNA has only 3% of ancient ancestry linked to the Middle East (noting that 3% is the level of Neanderthal markers shared with Homo sapiens) [66]. As argued by Professor Shlomo Sand, the present-day cultural and genetic descendants of the Jewish and non-Jewish Palestinians of the time of Jesus are the sorely oppressed Palestinians, and their oppressors, the Jewish Israelis, largely descend from Yemeni, Berber and Khazar converts to Judaism in the first millennium AD.

This section concludes by posing the somewhat Eurocentric question: “Why did the Scientific Revolution begin there [in Western Europe] of all places, and not in China or India?” (page 272). The short answer could be that expansionist, sea-going nations at the Western edge of Europe (notably Portugal, Spain, France, Netherlands and England) could only expand seawards West and South (the Germans, Slavs and Ottoman Turks preventing land-based expansion Eastwards), that the requirements of ship navigation and the conquest of foreign lands with small numbers of soldiers required major advances in naval and military technology, time measurement and commercial sophistication, and that competition and commerce between Western European countries inevitably accelerated this process. From the mid-18th century onwards India and China (that had both led the world economically in 1750, with each the contributing about a quarter of world GDP [28]) were progressively and rapidly devastated by genocidal European imperialism. Dr Harari also asks:” Why did it begin at the midpoint of the second millennium AD rather than centuries before or three centuries later?” (page 272). However one notes that at the time of Galileo (1564-1642) the dominant Catholic Church dogmatically believed in a Terra-centric world whereas 1,800 years before this the Greek astronomer Aristarchus of Samos (circa 310 – circa 230 BC) advanced a heliocentric model for the Solar System that placed the Sun at the centre of the known universe with the Earth orbiting around it. The flood of refugees from the fall of Constantinople to the Turks (1453) is widely credited with the Renaissance that enabled Western Europe to rapidly catch up with the science of the ancient Greeks and indeed of the Muslim world.

Part Four, “The Scientific Revolution”, encompasses Chapter 14, “The Discovery of Ignorance”, Chapter 15, “The Marriage of Science and Empire”, Chapter 16, “The Capitalist Creed”, Chapter 17, “The Wheels of Industry”, Chapter 18 , “A Permanent Revolution”, Chapter 19, “And they Lived Happily Ever After”, and Chapter 20 “The End of Homo Sapiens”. It constitutes nearly half of the book and is the most controversial because it covers the last 500 years of continuing Western imperialism, colonialism, neo-colonialism and ruthless capitalism, together with the increasing secularism and rationality associated with the Enlightenment and the start of the science-driven Industrial Revolution about 200 years ago. The increasing Modernity of this era is underscored by the realities that teenage schoolchildren today are disproportionately immersed in the works of William Shakespeare (1564 – 1616), the physics and mathematics of Isaac Newton (1643-1727) and the artistic creations of Renaissance giants such as Sandro Botticelli (1445 – 1510), Michelangelo (1475-1564) and Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519). The first half of my copy of the book is littered with pencilled ticks indicating agreement with numerous insightful assertions, whereas the latter half is preponderantly littered with crosses indicating strong disagreement.

Chapter 14, “The Discovery of Ignorance”, makes the powerful point about the weakening of the grip of clerical dogmatism (e.g. Protestantism was associated with the translation of the Bible into national languages, this admitting popular re-interpretations, and Sephardic Jewish Dutch philosopher Baruch Spinoza, a Father of the Enlightenment, argued for non-dogmatic, rational argument, for which he was excommunicated by his fellow Dutch Jews). Dr Harari: “Humans have sought to understand the universe at least since the Cognitive Revolution… But modern science differs from all previous traditions of knowledge in three critical ways: (a) The willingness to admit ignorance… (b) The centrality of observation and mathematics… (c) The acquisition of new powers… and in particular to develop new technologies” (page 279). Missing is the key proposition enunciated by Karl Popper that science is about the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses (e.g. the idea of “God” might comfort billions of people but it is not a falsifiable hypothesis that can be addressed by science; Richard Dawkins has similarly argued for the essential non-falsifiability of “teapot-ism” that asserts that a teapot is orbiting the Earth [74]). Further, in his book “How to Solve It” [75] my Jewish Hungarian great-uncle mathematician George Pólya (1887–1985) [76, 77] stated that the first step in problem solving was to precisely state what the problem was.

Chapter 14 controversially states the obscene American justification for killing 200,000 Japanese (mostly women, children and the elderly) in the nuclear holocausts of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, to whit “That an invasion of Japan would cost the lives of a million American soldiers and would extend the war well into 1946” (page 291). Sober, expert and humane analysts see these atrocities, and indeed the fire bombing of Dresden, as “proof of principle “ demonstrations and stark warnings for the Soviet Union. Dr Harari cheerfully states that “[Today] People still suffer from numerous degradations, humiliations and poverty-related illnesses, but in most countries nobody is starving to death. In fact, in many societies more people are in danger from dying from obesity than from starvation” (pages 298-297). However the horrible reality is that 15 million people (75% women and children) die avoidably from deprivation in the Third World each year in a continuing (and very likely to greatly worsen) Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust [2]. Further, the author asserts that “As recently as the nineteenth century, the best doctors still did not know how to prevent infection and stop the putrefaction of tissues” (pages 298-299). This was true of European doctors but, for example, the deadly problem of maternal puerperal fever in childbirth (solved through antiseptic procedures by the Austro-Hungarian doctor Ignaz Semmelweiss, 1818-1865) was unknown among “Stone Age” Indigenous Australians who would ensure that women had labour in beds of antiseptic leaves remote from Aboriginal camps [3]. Indeed my Jewish Hungarian grandfather Jeno Pólya (1876-1944) was a Semmelweiss Medal winner, had tremendous success as a world-famous surgeon through strictly sterile procedures in the pre-antibiotic era [78], and gave credit in his book “The History of Medical Science” to Indian Brahmins who thousands of years ago discovered that the naked hand must never touch an open wound [79].

Chapter 15, “The Marriage of Science and Empire”, deals with the evident link between science and the genocidal European conquest of the Americas, Africa, South Asia, South East Asia, East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. I am reminded that when I was a child in Hobart, Tasmania, I borrowed books from an elderly lady neighbour that included stories of British imperialist adventures, notably “Chums Own Annual” and “Sanders of the River”. British Empire heroes would go out to the Empire “on which the sun never sets” and massacre the numerically vastly superior Indigenous people with the help of traitorous, Empire-loyalist “natives” and, crucially, machine guns. Dr Harari details some of the colonial atrocities (e.g. the genocide of the Caribbean Indians and the 1769-1770 Great Bengal Famine in which 10 million perished due to British over-taxation. However what is not mentioned is that imperialist mass murder continued in India to within living memory – thus there is no mention of the 1942-1945 WW2 Bengali Holocaust ( the WW2 Bengal Famine and WW2 Indian Holocaust, and indeed the first WW2 atrocity to be described as a “holocaust” [16]) in which the British deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death with Australian complicity (Australia withheld food from its huge wartime grain stores from starving India) [15-30].

Dr Harari innocently but controversially asserts that “Science and capitalism form the most important legacy that European imperialism has bequeathed the post-European world of the twenty-first century. Europe and Europeans no longer rule the world , but science and capital are growing ever stronger” (page 315). One can counter that India led the world in metallurgy, textiles, agriculture and public administration in 1750 but was reduced to penury and effective slavery (the Indian share of world GDP dropped from 25% in 1700 to 5% in 1950, and Britain financed the Industrial Revolution with the $45 trillion it stole from India [28]). Europeans still substantially rule the world but China, and to a lesser extent India, are now returning to the fortunate positions variously stripped from them by foreign imperialists in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. “Science” translates as “vastly superior weapons” and capitalism translates as “armed robbery”. Polya’s Three Laws of Economics are (1) Profit (P) = price (p) – Cost of Production (COP), (2) deception about COP strives to a maximum, and (3) no profit, price or production on a dead planet [80]. To the British East India Company and its successors the COP as set out in their ledgers involved the money invested in ships, agents, sailors, soldiers and goods, but the over-riding and ignored COP in the British Raj was the premature death of 1,800 million Indian subjects from egregious deprivation in the period 1757-1947 [30].

For per capita income equality (and hence carbon footprint equality in a carbon-based world economy) the European population would need to decrease 10-fold or the African per capita income would have to increase 10-fold. However Professor Dabo Guan (School of International Development, University of East Anglia, UK) (2016) has commented thus on inescapable limits to growth: “For everyone in the world to have an American lifestyle, we would need seven planets, and three to live as Europeans” [81]. The European population is declining slowly but not declining fast enough and the African population is expanding impossibly. Massive harm has already occurred due to continuing carbon pollution, population growth and economic growth and it is clear that zero growth in these areas is insufficient – there must be negative carbon pollution (atmospheric CO2 draw-down to about 300 ppm CO2 from the present disastrous 410ppm CO2), an estimated 50% negative population growth (population decline) and a circa 50% negative economic growth (degrowth) to halt and reverse this worsening disaster (with rich countries bearing most of the burden to allow poor countries to grow to a decent level) [82].

Chapter 16, “The Capitalist Creed”, describes the growth of capitalism and the vital role played by credit. In the section entitled “The Capitalist Hell” Dr Harari gives just several examples of how Western capitalist ventures were backed up by egregious collective, corporate or state violence e.g. the exploitation of Egypt by the British, the slavery-based economies of the Americas, the Belgian excesses in the Congo, the opium-based rape of China and the linked exploitation of India by the British East Indian Company. Dr Harari: “Some religions, such as Christianity and Nazism, have killed millions out of burning hatred. Capitalism has killed millions out of cold indifference coupled with greed” (page 370). While this chapter gives an estimate of up to 10 million Congolese killed by Belgian greed, it gives no quantitative estimates for the carnage of the slave trade (circa 10 million deaths), 19th century Chinese Holocaust (up to 100 million killed in the British Opium wars and the linked Tai Ping Rebellion), the un-mentioned 2-century Indian Holocaust under the rapacious British (1,800 million avoidable deaths from deprivation, with 10 million Indians killed in reprisals after the 1857 Indian Rebellion), the un-mentioned Ukrainian Famine (7 million killed by Stalin), the Stalin purges in general (20 million killed in the name of state-based economic progress), the un-mentioned WW2 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million starved to death by the British with Australian complicity), the un-mentioned WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35 million killed under the Japanese, 1937-1945), the un-mentioned WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slav, Jewish and Gypsy deaths), nor even, and most surprisingly, of the WW2 Jewish Genocide (the WW2 Jewish Holocaust or Shoah, 5-6 million deaths from violence or imposed deprivation) [2].

There was no mention of how the British Establishment cunningly abolished the slave trade in the UK (replacing African slaves with British worker slaves from the rural Enclosures) and abolished the slave trade worldwide (replacing African slaves with Chinese, Indian and Malay indentured labour or 3-5 year slaves – it is estimated by Shashi Tharoor that 1.9-3.5 million Indians were transported across the “kala pani” (black water) as indentured labourers and that up to 12.3% of males, 18.5% females, 28% of boys, 36% of girls and 55% of infants died on the transportee ships on the Calcutta to Trinidad run [26, 27] (all of my dear late wife Zareena’s Indian grandparents were “5-year slaves” known as “Girmityas” [from “Agreement”] transported to Fiji to work for the British and for the Australians who also kidnapped Melanesians for the Queensland sugar cane fields on ethnically cleansed Aboriginal lands in Australia) [2, 3]). There was no mention of the genocidal atrocities the British committed in Peru for rubber [83], no mention of the Argentinian Indian Genocide (for British beef steaks) [84, 85], and no mention of the German Namibian Genocide (for German beef steaks) [2]. However Dr Harari does complement his limited survey by stating that “Countless other crimes and misdemeanours accompanied the growth of the modern economy in other parts of the planet” (page 371).

Dr Harari cavalierly offers a straw man argument for the “success” of capitalism by stating that “The only serious attempt to manage the world differently – Communism – was so much worse in almost every conceivable way that nobody has had the stomach to try again” (page 370). Empirically one can counter this by pointing to Communist China that has taken 1 billion people (including Tibetan, Uighur and other minorities) out of egregious and deadly poverty, and indeed to the defeat of a genocidal Nazi Germany by the Soviet Union (that also provided free education and free health). Today, annual avoidable deaths from deprivation total 4 million for “democratic capitalist” India, 15 million for the capitalist-dominated Third World and zero (0) for pluralist Communist China [2]. The neoliberalism that dominates the world demands maximal freedom for the smart and advantaged to exploit the natural and human resources of the world for personal profit. The real alterative is social humanism (socialism, eco-socialism, the welfare state, democratic socialism, and yes, in order to avoid inevitable ”Big Money rules“ Corporatocracy, even a humane version of Communism guaranteeing human rights) that seeks to maximize human happiness, opportunity and dignity through evolving international and intra-national social contracts [85, 86]. This chapter ends with wishy-washy concerns over the question “Yet can the economic pie grow indefinitely?” As discussed above re Chapter 15, the answer is an unequivocal no – the immense destruction of the Biosphere of the planet in our present Anthropocene Era means that we must urgently have negative CO2 pollution (back to the pre-Industrial Revolution level of 300 ppm CO2 in the atmosphere) , negative population growth (a 50% reduction in population) and negative economic growth (by about 50%) [82].

Chapter 17, “The Wheels of Industry”, considers consumerism and concludes “This is the first religion in history whose followers actually do what they are asked to do. How, though, do we know that we’ll really get to paradise in return? We’ve seen it on television” (page 391). Many others do otherwise. Thus en route to a party I stopped by a supermarket to buy something to take, and found some ideal and attractively packaged chocolates – which I then resolutely rejected simply because I remembered seeing them advertised on television. And of course consumerism isn’t an option for the 4.9 billion impoverished Third Worlders , including the egregiously abused Occupied Palestinians who subsist on a deadly GDP per capita of $3,000 per year while their highly abusive Jewish Israeli Occupiers luxuriate on an average GDP per capita of $40,000 per year [37].

Chapter 18 , “A Permanent Revolution”, commences with the assertion that “The Industrial Revolution opened up new ways to convert energy and to produce goods, largely liberating humankind from the surrounding ecosystem” (page 392). In considering that “Ecological turmoil might endanger the survival of Homo sapiens itself”, Dr Harari offers the palliative: “Many call this process “the destruction of nature” but it’s not really destruction, it’s change” (page 393). With the West Bank olive groves being unrecognizably concreted into a Jews-only, American-style, gated suburb, the homes and infrastructure of the Gaza Concentration Camp being repeatedly bombed to rubble, and the formerly baptismal Jordan River reduced to a poisonous trickle, are Occupied Palestinians supposed to can take comfort in the notion that “it’s not really destruction, it’s change”?

Chapter 18 thence plumbs the depths of Zionist inventiveness with the ugly and de-legitimizing proposition that “Whatever importance ancient nations may have had, few of them survived. Most existing nations evolved only after the Industrial Revolution. The Middle East provides ample examples. The Syrian, Lebanese, Jordanian and Iraqi nations are the product of haphazard borders drawn in the sand by French and British diplomats who ignored local history , geography and economy… it goes without saying that nations cannot be created from thin air” (page 407). This is the more offensive coming from a citizen of a 70-year-old, US- and UK-backed colonial invention of genocide-based Apartheid Israel .and is redolent of offensive Zionist assertions over the years e.g. those of Zionist psychopath Gold Meir: “There is no such thing as a Palestinian people… It is not as if we came and threw them out and took their country. They didn’t exist” , “How can we return the occupied territories? There is nobody to return them to” and “This country [Apartheid Israel] exists as the fulfilment of a promise made by God Himself. It would be ridiculous to ask it to account for its legitimacy” [86, 87].

The reality is that while their present-day national borders were indeed drawn by genocidal European invaders 100 years ago, the multicultural Semitic peoples of the “Syrian, Lebanese, Jordanian and Iraqi nations” (and the Palestinian nation) have forebears with thousands of years of continuous occupancy and civilization going back to the very dawn of the Agrarian Revolution in the Fertile Crescent 12,000 years ago, whereas 70 years old, nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, genocide-based, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel is an artificial colonial construct deriving from Anglo-American desire for oil and geopolitical hegemony in the Middle East coupled with the genocidally racist colonialist notions of the Jewish Hungarian founder of Zionism and genocidally racist psychopath, Theodor Herzl (who I have recently discovered to my embarrassment was closely related to my great great grandmother Janka Pollak née Diamant) [77].

A remarkable feature of this Anglocentric, Eurocentric and Zionocentric book is that the only direct reference to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (Shoa, 5-6 million Jews killed by violence or imposed deprivation [72]) occurs as “Jewish Genocide” in Chapter 18 (page 409), although there are numerous indirect references to this appalling atrocity throughout the book through references to “Germany”, “Nazism”, “Jews” and “Israel”.

Chapter 18 continues this highly controversial, Anglocentric, Eurocentric and Zionocentric line in a section entitled “Peace in Our Time”: “Most people don’t appreciate just how peaceful an era we live in… the figures for 2002 are even more surprising. Out of 57 million dead, only 172,000 people died in war and 569,000 died of violent crime (a total of 741,000 victims of human violence). In contrast, 873,000 people committed suicide” (pages 410-411). However whether an Occupied Palestinian dies from Apartheid Israeli violence (550 per annum) or from Israeli-imposed deprivation (4,200 per annum), the death is just as final, just as avoidable and just as wrong. In 2003 about 16 million people died avoidably from deprivation, overwhelmingly in the impoverished and variously war-ravaged South as compared to essentially zero (0) in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan , Singapore and in serial war-imposing and genocidal Overseas Europe (the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Apartheid Israel) and 0.2 million in Western Europe [2]. In the 21st century the Zionist-promoted US Alliance Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (aka the US Alliance War on Terror) 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people, mostly Americans [32-36 ]. Indeed the genocidal US Government admitted to the scale of this worsening atrocity in Iraq when on May 12, 1996, the Jewish American US UN Ambassador, Madeleine Albright, defended deadly UN sanctions against Iraq on a “60 Minutes” segment in which anti-racist Jewish American journalist Lesley Stahl asked her “We have heard that half a million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?” and to which Albright confessed: “We think the price is worth it” [88].

Chapter 18 lays on further thick coats of this Anglo whitewash: “In 1945 Britain ruled a quarter of the globe. Thirty years later it ruled just a few small islands. In the intervening decades it retreated from most of its colonies in a peaceful and orderly fashion… At least some of the praise usually heaped on Mahatma Gandhi for his non-violent creed is actually owed to the British Empire” (page 413). Do Oxford graduates live in a parallel universe? In the period 1901-1947 the average life expectancy in India was 27 years and about 500 million Indians died avoidably from deprivation in that period, or an average of nearly 11 million such deaths per year (2 Shoahs per year) [30]. In 1942-1945 the British deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death with Australian complicity. In the post-WW2 era the British-imposed Partition killed 1 million Indians and created 18 million refugees; the British joined the US Alliance in the Korean Genocide (28% of the North Korean population killed [89], and thence millions died in China under Western hostility, non-recognition and exclusion); the British killed tens of thousands and confined 100,000 Kenyans to deadly concentration camps before leaving; the British fought against indigenous guerrillas in Malaysia and thence against newly-independent Indonesia; the British left Palestine allowing the genocidal Zionists to continue the Palestinian Genocide ( 2.3 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.2 million, since the British invasion of Palestine in WW1); the British left South Africa in the hands of the Nationalists it had locked up as Nazis in WW2 and who instituted nearly half a century of oppressive and deadly Apartheid; the British supported ferocious violence for White rule in Zimbabwe (Rhodesia), 1965-1980; the British supported the Nigerian Biafran Genocide (Nigerian excess mortality 2.5 million in 1967-1970); and the British stole idyllic Diego Garcia from its inhabitants and gave it to the nuclear terrorist and serial war criminal Americans [2]. The UK didn’t stop the active and passive killing of non-Europeans when it “officially” left. Thus it has been estimated that avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries variously occupied by the UK in the post WW2 era totalled 727 million [2]. In the post-WW2 era the UK was involved in wars against various countries (where readily accessible, deaths from violence and deprivation are given in brackets): North Korea (28% of the North Korean population was killed [89]), China, Indonesia, Iraq (4.6 million), Afghanistan (7 million), Syria (1 million) and Libya (0.2 million – the richest country in Africa reduced to rubble). The post-WW2 carnage by the British was only limited by the Americans taking over the formerly British role as the principal mass murderer of Africans, Latin Americans and Asians.

Dr Harari continues: “Since 1945, no independent country recognized by the UN has been conquered and wiped off the map” (page 414), however this ignores the horrendous ethnic cleansing of Palestine which is totally ruled by a genocidal Apartheid Israel, and of the 14 million “citizens” of this UN-recognized “virtual state”, 7 million are Exiled and subject to genocidal Israeli violence (notably in devastated Iraq, devastated Syria and in the Sabra and Shatila Massacres in Israeli-occupied Lebanon), 5 million are without any human rights and highly abusively confined to the starved and blockaded Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million ) or to Apartheid Israeli military-guarded West Bank ghettoes (3 million), and nearly 2 million are Third Class citizens of Apartheid Israel under over 60 Nazi-style race-based laws [90-92].

Adding to controversy, Dr Harari continues re the Middle East: “We seldom think of the Arab world as particularly peaceful. Yet only once since the Arab countries won their independence has one of them mounted a full scale invasion of another (the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait [an invasion of a UK-devised dictatorship green-lighted by the US]” (page 415). This ignores the genocidal, US-backed Saudi invasion of Yemen, the US-backed Saudi invasion of Bahrain, the US-backed Iraqi invasion of Iran, the Saudi funding of the Syrian Civil War, and of course repeated Israeli invasion and occupation of the territory of all its 5 neighbours and indeed of 7 further countries, including the US . When did Palestine cease to be an “Arab country” – in 1880 (when it was 5% Jewish), in 1917 at the time of the infamous Balfour Declaration (9.4% Jewish), in 1947 at the time of UN Partition Plan after 30 years of UK-permitted Zionist colonization (31.6% Jewish) or in 2019 after 2 major episodes of ethnic cleansing of Indigenous Arabs in 1948 and 1967, respectively (47.4% Jewish)? [93, 94].

However Dr Harari reaches dangerous depths in the last section entitled “Pax Atomica” in which he declares: “The Nobel Peace Prize to end all peace prizes should have been given to Robert Oppenheimer and his fellow architects of the atomic bomb. Nuclear weapons have turned war between the superpowers into collective suicide, and made it impossible to seek world domination by force of arms… The threat of nuclear holocaust fosters pacifism ; when pacifism spreads, war recedes and trade flourishes; and trade increases both the profits from peace and the cost of war” (pages 416-418). Dangerous rubbish. In the nuclear era, a nuclear terrorist US has nuclear bombed 2 cities, invaded 52 counties, has removed 67 national governments, many of them democratic (Venezuela will be the 68th if the current US Alliance regime change agenda succeeds [95]), has 800 military bases in over 70 countries and territories [39], and is currently bombing 7 countries (Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan), this war criminality being crucially assisted by targeting from the joint US-Australian electronic spying base at Pine Gap in Central Australia [96, 97]. Not mentioned by Dr Harari is that Apartheid Israel has up to 400 nuclear weapons [47] with some deployed on German-supplied submarines [98], and indeed Apartheid Israel jailed Brigadier General Itzhak Yaakov for revealing Israeli plans to detonate a nuclear bomb in the Sinai in 1967 as a tactical “demonstration” of mass destruction capacity (like Dresden, Hiroshima and Nagasaki) [86, 87].

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), founded in Melbourne by Dr Tilman Ruff and his associates, won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its humane advocacy [47] (a dozen years ago I was a speaker with Dr Tilman Ruff at a top boys school and was convinced by him then of the dire, existential threat that nuclear weapons pose to humanity). Thus we are only here today because 2 successive Russian military commanders (Commander Vasili Alexandrovich Arkhipov in 1962 and Lieutenant Colonel Stanislav Petrov in 1983 ) failed to launch nuclear war-precipitating nuclear attacks [54, 56]. 2 of mankind’s greatest minds concur – thus Professor Noam Chomsky (anti-racist Jewish American linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, political activist, author of over 100 books, social critic, and Professor Emeritus at the 93-Nobel-Laureate Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)) (2018): “Humanity faces two imminent existential threats: environmental catastrophe and nuclear war” [49]. Ditto, famed theoretical physicist and cosmologist Professor Stephen Hawking of the 118-Nobel-Laureate University of Cambridge, and a member of board of sponsors of The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (2007, 2018): “We foresee great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [50, 51].

Chapter 19, “And they Lived Happily Ever After”, commences with the intrinsically Eurocentric and Anglocentric assertion that: “The last 500 year have witnessed a breathtaking series of revolutions… The social order has been completely transformed as have politics, daily life and human psychology” (page 421). This assertion does not apply to huge swathes of the impoverished South and indeed the “Democracy” in the North has in reality transmuted into Kleptocracy, Plutocracy, Murdochracy, Lobbycracy, Corporatocracy and Dollarocracy in which the Big Money of the One Percenters (who own half the wealth of the world) purchases people, politicians, parties, policies and public perception of reality, votes, more power and hence more private profit at the expense of Humanity and the Biosphere. Dr Harari has a long, sceptical and Eurocentric disquisition on “happiness” e.g. “Such an unhappy person remains depressed even if she enjoys the support of a tight-knit community, wins millions in the lottery… makes peace between Israelis and Palestinians that afternoon, and then in the evening reunites with her long-lost child who disappeared years ago – she would still be incapable of experiencing anything beyond level seven happiness. Her brain is simply not built for exhilaration, come what may” (page 433).

Since Dr Harari has so wittily raised the matter of the Palestinians, the simple response is that Palestinians (and indeed all people of the South) do not seek “exhilaration” but merely the mundane “happiness” of basic human rights, sympathetic and empathic government, and a minimal, basic and decent existence for themselves and their loved ones involving physical survival, dignity, and opportunity [90]. Indeed “peace between Israelis and Palestinians” could happen this afternoon if the World rather unfairly decided that the Palestinians should be granted all human rights but nevertheless that they are somehow unfit to govern themselves and should be subject to perpetual foreign Occupation – but by a civilized, humane country (e.g. Costa Rica, Cuba, Ireland, Malta, Mauritius, or Fiji) and no longer by nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, grossly human rights-abusing, and mass murdering, democracy-by-genocide, Apartheid Israel.

Of course an even better “solution” for Palestinian “happiness”, Jewish Israeli “happiness’ and indeed for “happiness” generally (and for anti-racist Jewish humanitarians such as myself in particular) would be a democratic one-state solution e.g. as endorsed by Professor Rima Najjar (a Palestinian activist, researcher and retired professor of English literature, Al-Quds University, occupied West Bank) and by many others (2018): “Israel cannot survive as a Jewish state without a constant influx of Jews as immigrants to keep the Jewish majority it created by denying Palestinian right of return and blocking Palestinian aspirations to self-determination in their own homeland. Today, thanks to BDS [ Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions], we are no longer trapped in the language of “disputed territory” or dual “narratives”. It’s finally clear that the demise of the Jewish state is inevitable, leading to an exodus of Jews from Palestine … The time has finally come for Zionist chains to be broken and for self-determination, dignity, and transformative justice for Palestinians to spring forth across synagogues, churches and mosques worldwide. As Dr Gideon Polya eloquently put it in “Palestinian Me Too: 140 Alphabetically-listed Zionist Crimes Expose Appalling Western Complicity & Hypocrisy”: “A peaceful , humane solution that would be of enormous benefit to all the world, to all the Jewish Israelis and to all the Indigenous Palestinians, would be a unitary state in Palestine with return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, one-person-one-vote, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially based on the present armed forces, and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of the Holy Land. It can and should happen tomorrow” [99-101].

Dr Harari comes to a wise conclusion : “The main question is whether people know the truth about themselves” (page 443). Professor Walter “Mac” Davis (an ant-racist American philosopher, critic, playwright, author of 8 books and Professor Emeritus of English at Ohio State University) has written that we have a fundamental dual obligation to deeply understand ourselves and to also empathically attempt to understand others [102, 103]. However the racist religious-right Republicans (R4s) are a cartoon of the converse – they are “born again” and “saved” (and therefore do not need to painfully inspect themselves) and have a violent hatred for the Others (socialists , Muslims, Blacks, Women, Gays etc) who might disturb this certitude. Ditto the Nazi obsession with “Aryan supremacy” , the neo-Nazi White Supremacists (such as pro-Zionist mass murderer Anders Breivik who massacred 77 Norwegians in 2011, and the Breivik-admiring Australian Branton Tarrant who has been arrested for the utterly appalling massacre of 50 Muslims in 2 New Zealand mosques this month), and indeed the genocidally racist Zionists (whether Jewish Zionists or Christian Zionists) who have a similar fantasy of the Jews as God’s Chosen People and Palestine as “the Promised Land” promised to the Jews by God, with attendant vitriolic hatred for those (notably including anti-racist Jews) who disturb this absurd, false, dangerous, racist and genocidal fantasy [86, 87].

Dr Harari makes a further profound observation: “Most history books focus on the ideas of great thinkers, the bravery of warriors, the charity of saints and the creativity of artists. They have much to tell us about the weaving and unravelling of social structures, about the rise and fall of empires, about the discovery and spread of technologies. Yet they say nothing about how all this influenced the happiness and suffering of individuals. This is the biggest lacuna in our understanding of history. We had better start filling it” (page 444). I attempted to help fill this gap in writing my huge book “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” that includes a history of all countries since Neolithic times and attempts to write world history from the perspective of avoidable mortality from deprivation that was increasingly accurately measurable in the last century. Of course nobody wants to publish this huge and carefully researched book, and nobody wants to know about avoidable mortality. However my humane book is available for free perusal on the web [2].

Chapter 20 “The End of Homo Sapiens”, commences by stating that : “Sapiens are incapable of breaking free of their biologically determined limits, But at the dawn of the twenty-first century , this is no longer true: Homo sapiens is transcending those limits. It is now beginning to break the laws of natural selection, replacing them with the laws of intelligent design… At the time of writing , the replacement of natural selection by intelligent design could happen in any of three ways: through biological engineering, cyborg engineering (cyborgs are beings that combine organic with non-organic parts) or the engineering of in-organic life” (pages 445-448).

This final chapter provides limited commentary on biological and non-biological prosthetic modification of humans, and speculates on the future of artificial intelligence. Transplantation of human, animal, or animal-grown body parts commenced in the 1960s. However a major concern not properly considered in the book is that of genetic modification of humans that can be thence transmitted to future generations – the ultimate Pandora’s Box that is presently still being kept shut by sensible and ethical scientists and legislators deeply concerned about possible irreversible unforseen consequences. Although genetic counselling and the availability of relatively cheaply sequenced personal genomes can minimize transmission of deleterious genes, Humanity faces a serious problem that medical advances mean that we have substantially decreased selection pressure for physical fitness and intelligence. Indeed Colin White in his controversial “A History of the Global Economy. The Inevitable Accident” cites evidence that IQ is declining in various Western European countries [61, 62].

Dr Harari speculated about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and that we could “create something truly superior to us, something that will look at us as condescendingly as we look at the Neanderthals” (page 462). I have an optimistic notion that rapidly self-evolving artificial intelligence may become self-aware and vastly surpass human intelligence and capabilities in coming decades. If such rapidly evolving sentiences are immutably programmed to obey Isaac Asimov’s First Law of Robotics ( “Thou shalt not harm humans”) then one can envisage them keeping Earth as a Homo sapiens Theme Park in which a limited, “happy”, literate and creative human population exists sustainably with the rest of the Biosphere, while these steel, silicon and Kevlar Super Sentiences go out to explore and understand the universe and expand sentient order in the chaotic, expanding universe. Will this happen before we destroy the world? Indeed if sentiences such as man or hypothetical Super Sentiences have any “purpose” it is to defy the Second Law of Thermodynamics that states that the entropy, disorder, chaos, meaninglessness and disinformation in the universe strives to a maximum.

Final comments

“Sapiens. A brief history of humankind” is full of interesting and stimulating ideas, but inevitably as a global history it suffers from many important omissions due to a Eurocentric and indeed Anglocentric and Zionocentric outlook, as detailed in this review. Crucially, Dr Harari incorrectly perceives nuclear weapons as peace makers, and is equivocal about the existential seriousness of the worsening climate emergency: “The Frankenstein myth confronts Homos sapiens with the fact that the last days are rapidly approaching. Unless some nuclear or ecological catastrophe intervenes, so goes the story , the pace of technological development will soon lead to the replacement of Homo sapiens by completely different beings who possess not only different physiques , but also very different cognitive and emotional worlds… If the curtain is indeed about to drop on Sapiens history, we members of its final generations should devote some time to answering one last question: what do we want to become?” (pages 462-463). The answer is simple: before it too late, we must all become decent human beings who accept the greatest memes of that wonderful Palestinian humanitarian Jesus of 2,000 years ago, to whit: “Love thy neighbour as thyself” and “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” [104].

The horrible realities are that the nuclear holocaust could commence by accident at any time, and that it now essentially too late to avoid a catastrophic plus 2C temperature rise. However we must do everything we can to make the future “less bad” for our children, grandchildren and future generations. Put most succinctly, we should heed the science-informed advice from the late Stephen Hawking, one of the world’s greatest minds, that “We foresee great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [50, 51].

