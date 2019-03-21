Ten reasons why you should not vote for Modi

Wake Up India: Essays for Our Times – continued

A democracy needs at least two big parties and to rotate them. Time to rotate and give the baton to the Congress and its allies now. Demonetisation failed to bring back any black money. In fact, the BJP government is being asked to give an explanation for the excess money it brought back in. The biggest terrorist attack ever in India took place in this BJP rule. No one has any doubt among those who know how to think that the Rafale deal was fixed for the sake of Ambani by none other than Modi himself. The BJP government has the policy of favouring only the rich, corrupt or not, and the Hindu upper castes. The government has brought down economic growth for the sake of industrial growth, jeopardizing natural resources and privatizing everything which captialist model will soon make India a land of only a few haves and everyone else as have nots and vast poverty for the majority. The youth have no job. Farmers, tribals, urban poor, the Dalits in all religions, and the urban educated as well as Muslims are all dissatisified. Human rights are violated openly, and flaunted daily, as if it is the norm, as in the Kathua case where justice has not yet been served. No government before has openly used government money or government machinery to further its own agenda and advertising and policies in such a corrupt, ruthless and high handed, shameless manner.

Enough said. The best thing that can happen to safeguard democracy now it to vote only against BJP whoever else one vote for , with a rethink needed, if at all, if ever, only after five years; for not caring for the basic needs of India, us Indians and its people but instead for things of absolutely no relevance to the common man and his family.

Dr A.V. Koshy is an established author and writer who is a poet, critic and artist. He has a doctorate in Samuel Beckett’s Poems in English from the University of Kerala, now published. He has co-authored and published a monograph of essays called Wrighteings: In Media Res and has several, published research papers to his credit. His greatest desire is to build a village for people having autism where all their needs are met. He runs an NGO called “Autism for Help Village Project” with his wife for this dream to come true. He has fourteen other books out now as fiction writer, literary critic, poet, academician, literary theoretician, essayist, editor, anthologist, co -editor, co-author and co-contributor. His latest and perhaps best book is a collection of short stories Scream and Other Urbane Legends.

