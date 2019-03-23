JNUEE fee row: JNU Administration calling its own prospectus fake?

Rude language and strong denial of atrocities define JNU Administration today.

On March 14, JNU’s prospectus was allegedly leaked on social media. JNU Students’ Union called for strike against the alleged 300% fee hike. The leaked prospectus was found doing the rounds on social networks. The leaked prospectus mentioned the fees for General Category/EWS, OBC, SC/ST/PWD/BPL/Transgender to be Rs 1200, Rs 900 and Rs 600 respectively.

JNUSU President N Sai Balaji opposed the fee hike. The fee hike was justified by some close to JNU Administration as National Testing Agency(NTA) will be conducting JNUEE(Computer Based Test) from this year onwards which may prove costly. NTA is a national body constituted to conduct entrance exams and assess admissions and recruitment. The fees for NTA exams usually remain in the range as leaked prospectus claimed.

After strong protests by the students, JNU Administration, on 15 March, published a press release denouncing the hike in fees. Press release comes down heavily on the students advocating for student rights. The language used in Press Release is not only harsh but unprofessional and vindictive.

It says, “In collaboration with National Testing Agency(NTA), JNU is conducting its entrance examination….The use of modern technology and computer based MCQ makes entrance examination very objective and discrimination free…self styled student leaders are bent upon spreading rumors and damage the image of university. This is highly condemnable.”

“Another misinformation that is repeatedly being peddled by a handful of self-appointed student leaders is about 80% cut in JNU Library’s budget…The JNU Administration emphasizes that these are outright false and motivated campaign By dubbing the JNU Entrance Examination, based on 2016 UGC Regulations, as illegal and spreading half-truths…these miscreants appear hell bent on damaging the reputation of the university and discourage hundreds and thousands of student aspirants from various corners of the country from seeking admission in JNU,” it further stated.

However, the author has found that the leaked prospectus and official prospectus have the similar file attributes. Even if we pay attention to the document’s paragraph settings and markers, there is no difference running over the hundreds of pages. Also, if JNU is ‘hell-bent’ to deny this, it will have no option except to admit that the document’s raw file was leaked because it is quite difficult to reverse a non-editable file into something ditto same with just slight modifications in fee tables. And if this stands true, it hints at bigger leak scandals via JNU Admin channel—exam papers,may be?

Author is an editor at Academia.edu and Wikiprojects, contributes to Getty Images, and writes on Indian polity and jurisprudence.