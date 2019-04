Your breasts

Attract no attention

Poor woman

They are

All dried up and loose

Black and filthy

You yawn

You scratch

The miserable wretch

Tugs at it

No milk in it mother

He says

The men look

With disdain

And the women

Walk past with indifference

You wonder

Are these breasts only

Or you too dead

Preeti Tej Singh has written two books of poetry. The first was called ‘I’ . The second book is called Simantini (Boundless)