Your God looks

Suffocated

In his wooden frame

Your God

Gasps For air

In his prison

He looks crushed

Beneath your

Flowers, incense and offerings

You are cruel

To his ears

With your

Relentless chants

Recitations and hymns

Leave him alone

Let him out

He needs to breathe

To live

Preeti Tej Singh has written two books of poetry. The first was called ‘I’ . The second book is called Simantini (Boundless)

Photo by Olin Gilbert