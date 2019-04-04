For Venezuela

China, Russia to supply medicine until year-end

Venezuela will be receiving an average of 100 containers with medicines from both China and Russia monthly until the end of this year, said Venezuela’s Health Minister Carlos Alvarado.

The minister added that this measure would allow overcoming the consequences of the blockade imposed on Venezuela by the U.S.

“These medicines will be enough to meet [the demand] of our healthcare system,” Alvarado said on Wednesday, which as aired by the VTV.

The minister added that Caracas had already received large amounts of vaccines, brought to Venezuela by air, from China and Russia.

“Separate purchases still remain blocked,” the minister added, referring to US restrictions against Venezuela.

In late March, Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami said the country had received 65 tons of medicines from China.

Russia has also repeatedly delivered aid that included medicines to crisis-hit Venezuela at the request of the country’s authorities.

More than 40 organizations from different parts the United States have made demand: Their Congress put an end to U.S. intervention in Venezuela.

The organizations said that the illegal and “extensive economic sanctions, imposed unilaterally by the Trump government since August 2017, have caused great hardship and loss of life” in Venezuela.

The organizations including CODEPINK sent a letter to the U.S. Congress asking to encourage dialogue within Venezuela and to denounce the U.S. Republican administration’s dangerous economic sanctions and threats of military action in Venezuela.

“These threats are absolutely unacceptable, particularly towards a country that does not represent a threat to the United States,” said the authors of the letter that included Demand Progress, Vote Vets, Common Defense, Alliance Americas, and CASA of Maryland.

The letter was delivered to all Congressional elected officials Tuesday morning.

Alex Main, Director of International Policy for CEPR, said: The sanctions are worsening the crisis and increasing suffering as it slows down imports including food and medicines.

So far, U.S. has imposed more than 20 sanctions against the Venezuelan government and individuals of the country to bring down the democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro.

The letter said:

We express deep concern regarding the dangerous and destructive strategy of regime change directed at Venezuela by the Trump Government. The extensive economic sanctions imposed unilaterally by the U.S. since August 2017 have caused great difficulties and loss of life for in Venezuela.

The latest round of sanctions announced in January will worsen the crisis and cause greater human suffering across the country.

Trump government officials are strongly opposed to dialogue between the country’s political representatives, and have openly threatened military intervention.

The letter signatories requested the Congressional leaders to take a firm and public stand against these immoral, reckless and illegal policies, and to support efforts to promote dialogue, before it is too late.

The letter urged the U.S. Congressional leaders to:

Oppose economic sanctions: The economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. Government are making loss of billions of dollars of foreign currency needed for essential imports. These sanctions will inevitably lead to greater human suffering including many deaths due to lack of medicines and other essential imports. Unilateral economic sanctions are illegal under the UN Charter and the Charter of the OAS. Studies have shown that sanctions are generally ineffective in achieving the desired political results.

Oppose threats of military intervention: President Trump has advocated military intervention in Venezuela. He and other government officials have declared repeatedly “all options are on the table” with Venezuela.

These threats are unacceptable, particularly towards a country that does not represent a threat to the United States. Rather these are increasing political polarization in Venezuela. Members of Congress should strongly denounce these threats and make the adoption of the “Law for the Prohibition of Unauthorized Military Action in Venezuela” one of the top priorities. They should also commit to that, in case President Trump and his Government involve the military in any action directed at Venezuela, will invoke the War Powers Resolution of 1973 and, consequently, will give rise to a debate and a vote in Congress to end any unauthorized use of force.

Support dialogue: Members of the US Executive have rejected the possibility of dialogue and, instead, have pressed for an immediate regime change in Venezuela, asking the Venezuelan Armed Forces to rebel against the Maduro Government. Experts have warned that this strategy could trigger a division within the Armed Forces of the country, with a potentially violent and catastrophic result. Members of the Congress should oppose this dangerous zero-sum game led by the White House, and advocate for peaceful dialogue.

There is no moral, legal or political justification for this collective punishment against the Venezuelan population, based on economic sanctions. There is no military solution; Venezuela’s crisis must be resolved through dialogue and negotiations. Therefore, Congress should insist on eliminating destructive economic sanctions and removing any possibility of an unauthorized war.

Caribbean students oppose war plans

The Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) has expressed deep concern about recent developments in Venezuela.

The rapidly unfolding incidents in Venezuela are continuing to attract attention across the Caribbean with students joining discussions, demanding a peaceful solution, and condemning promotion of growing confrontation between the opposing sides.

The Caribbean Studies Association (CSA), which unites university students across the Caribbean, has expressed deep concern about recent developments in Caracas, which, they say, “suggest a threatened war in Venezuela.”

In an April 2-statement issued from Trinidad & Tobago, the CSA joined the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the U.N. and the Latin American Parliament in calling for a peaceful solution to the problems in Venezuela.

CSA President Catalina Toro Perez said in the statement: We endorse the basic principle of international law that respect nations and their sovereignty, which is fundamental to peaceful co-existence.

She said the students are of the view that, “Respect for the rule of law and the legitimacy of states based on the recognition of their peoples, provide the basis of national integrity which the world expects.”

“Therefore,” the CSA president said, “we defend the respect for territorial integrity, the recognition of political pluralism in its diversity and the democratic coexistence of the Venezuelan people.”

The statement said, “Encouraging a confrontation will only negatively impact the life and well-being of the [Venezuelan] people.”

The statement added, “We express concern about the continued sanctions and suffering of the people of Venezuela.”

Supporting the continuing efforts to encourage a peaceful solution to what has become a growing conflict involving external military intervention and sabotage, the CSA statement said: “The practices of encounter, dialogue, negotiation and agreement have never been so relevant as today.”

It added, “Now, it is of utmost importance to respect the democratic rights of all the [Venezuelan] people.”

The CSA president said, “As an intellectual organization with a diverse institutional and individual membership from across the entire Caribbean, we are against military solutions.”

The Caribbean university and allied students expressed their support to efforts to ensure a peaceful approach to a solution in Venezuela.

The statement said, “We join diverse international organizations such as CARICOM, the United Nations, the Vatican, the Latin American Parliament and the International Conference of Montevideo convened by Mexico and Uruguay, calling for a process of dialogue and negotiation in Venezuela with transparency and guarantees in favor of constitutional rights and in terms of peace.”

The regional students’ statement was issued following the CSA’s assessment of the historical context in which the current situation in Venezuela is unfolding.

The statement of the president said:

“We have shared the roots of the violence suffered during dictatorships in various countries of the region and [we] know the nature of dictatorial regimes, as well as the pathologies of the powers that mark the evolution of its political processes.

“We have also experienced the ravages of slavery, colonialism and subsequent forms of foreign intervention and occupation and leadership selected by outside interests.”

“At this particular political juncture we support a broad movement in favor of peace, democracy and justice for and from all the people of Venezuela.”

The statement concluded with a strong call for: “No more wars or foreign interventions in the Caribbean!”

Lebanese President meets Venezuelan FM

Lebanese President Michel Aoun expressed support for boosting bilateral relations with Venezuela during his meeting with Jorge Arreaza, Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday.

Jorge Arreaza traveled to Lebanon this week as part of a delegation representing President Nicolas Maduro in the Middle East and North Africa.

The minister met with Lebanese President at the presidential palace in Baabda.

Arreaza, alongside Venezuelan Ambassador to Lebanon Zoed Karam, discussed issues including the condition of the Lebanese diaspora in Venezuela and boosting bilateral ties between the two nations.

Arreaza also met with Yassine Jaber, the head of Lebanon’s Foreign Affairs Committee, at her office in Baabda.