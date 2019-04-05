Caste Discrimination At IIT Kanpur

400 scholars, academics, activists from 16 countries have signed an International Statement of Solidarity against “caste-discrimination and institutional harassment” of Dr. Subrahmanyam Saderla, an associate professor at IIT Kanpur’s Department of Aerospace Engineering. Dr. Saderla belongs to a Scheduled Caste community.

Renowned scientists including American mathematician David Mumford, a recipient of the Fields Medal (considered “Nobel Prize for Mathematics”), Indian physicist Ashoke Sen, a Padma Bhushan awardee who is renowned for his work on String Theory, and Thomas Kailath, a distinguished information theorist and recipient of the US’ National Science Medal, endorsed the statement. The countries represented are India, USA, UK, Canada, Germany, Israel, Japan, Australia, Italy, South Africa, France, Mexico, Ireland, Austria, Switzerland and Portugal.

A wide range of Indian institutes in the fields of science and technology were represented among the signatories, including Chennai Mathematical Institute, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, the Indian Institute of Science, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and several IITs, including some from IIT Kanpur itself.

According to the statement, on 14 March, the institute’s Senate voted to revoke Dr. Saderla’s PhD thesis, on the ground of plagiarism. This comes soon after four senior professors – Ishan Sharma, Rajeev Shekhar, Sanjay Mittal and Chandra Shekhar Upadhyay – had been found guilty of caste-discrimination against Dr. Saderla by no less than three inquiry processes.

Dr. Saderla had joined the IIT Kanpur in January 2018, and had allegedly faced a campaign of caste-discrimination immediately upon his joining. His complaint against the four professors was found to be true by three inquiries – a three member fact finding committee established by IIT Kanpur, an inquiry conducted by a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court on the IIT Board of Governors’ request, and an inquiry conducted by the National Commission for the Scheduled Castes. All inquiries had found that the four professors had committed offences under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. An FIR has also been registered against the four by the Kanpur police, citing provisions of the Atrocities Act, as well as the IT Act, and Section 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

According to the statement, the allegation of plagiarism in Dr. Saderla’s PhD dissertation had first been raised via an anonymous email when Dr. Saderla’s complaint against four senior professors was pending a decision. The institute’s own Academic Ethics Cell’s subsequently reviewed Dr. Saderla’s PhD dissertation and had found “no reason to revoke the thesis.” The ethics cell found that there was no plagiarism in the creative and technical part of the dissertation, and had recommended that Dr. Saderla rewrite certain introductory sections and resubmit his thesis, along with a letter of apology. However, the Senate vote, which was conducted despite the lack of a quorum according to information received, went against Dr.

Saderla. The statement quoted Dr. Saderla’s statement to a newspaper that the revocation of his thesis is a “ploy to torture him” and stated that this claim stood legitimised. On 9 April, the institute’s Board of Governors will meet to consider the Senate’s recommendation and take a final decision.

Documentation and information provided to the press by sources indicated that the IIT Kanpur management has been under pressure from the Ministry of Human Resources Development in the Union Government with regard to the handling of Dr. Saderla’s case. Allegedly, the four senior professors accused of caste-discrimination against Dr. Saderla are “well connected,” the sources said, and following the success of his complaint against them a “powerful lobby of upper-caste professors in IIT Kanpur have been conspiring to push Dr. Saderla out of the institute.” The report by the NCSC of its inquiry into the caste-discrimination complaint explicitly mentioned the role played by the MHRD in the matter.

The statement said “we…are dismayed by IIT-Kanpur’s vindictive attitude towards and actions against the young Scheduled Caste scholar Dr. Saderla” and called upon “the institute’s senate to rescind its recommendation to revoke Dr. Saderla’s thesis.” Further, highlighting the alleged “atmosphere of hostility and alienation” faced by students and faculty of marginalised sections at the IIT Kanpur and pointing out that only 4 of the total of 394 faculty members at the institute were from the SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories, in violation of the constitutionally mandated reservation policies, the statement “urge[d] the IIT-Kanpur community, as members of one of India’s distinguished academic institutions, to take cognisance of the alleged climate of hostility and alienation suffered by scholars of marginalised social sections at the institute – whether students or faculty – and take proactive measures to address their concerns.”

Contact:

Abir Dasgupta 7715098856, dasgupta.abir@gmail.com Sukruta Alluri 8826132559, sukruta.alluri@gmail.com Dheeraj Singh 8860073670, dheeraj012@gmail.com

Caste-discrimination and institutional harassment at IIT Kanpur – Statement

According to a ​news report published in the Indian Express on 1 April 2019​, the Senate at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has recommended revocation of the PhD degree of Dr. Subrahmanyam Saderla, assistant professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering. He is an alumnus of the same institute, where he received his MTech and PhD degrees. The revocation of his degree would result in the termination of his position at the institute. The senate’s recommendation will reportedly be placed before the institute’s Board of Governors soon, where the final decision rests.

Dr. Saderla, who is a member of a Scheduled Caste, joined IIT-Kanpur in January 2018. A ​news report of 19 April 2018 on the website newsclick.in indicates that upon joining the institute, he was the subject of a sustained campaign of caste-based discrimination by four senior professors – Ishan Sharma, Sanjay Mittal, Rajeev Shekhar and Chandra Shekhar Upadhyaya, who made casteist remarks against him and questioned his mental fitness to be an assistant professor at the institute. He submitted a complaint regarding this against the four professors, which was taken up by a three-member committee set up by the institute.

According to Dr. Saderla’s complaint, he was humiliated and ridiculed at conferences organised by his department and in social settings including one dinner party at the home of one of the four senior professors. The complaint also reported that emails had been circulated among faculty members questioning his credentials. The Indian Express quoted him saying “In addition to the caste-based discrimination I have been facing by the hands of these professors since the day I joined IIT Kanpur, they have now started making random allegations on my research work…They started digging up things against my wife. I am continuously being harassed and anonymous emails against me are doing the rounds in the institute.”

The three member committee found that Dr. Saderla’s allegations were true and recommended that the institute’s Board of Governors take action against the four senior professors. Following this, at the board’s request, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court investigated the complaint once again, and also found the accusations against the four professors to be true.

According to an ​Indian Express report of 20 November 2018​, following the committee’s recommendations and the retired judge’s findings, the institute’s Board of Governors decided to demote Sanjay Mittal and Chandra Shekhar Upadhyaya, and let off Ishan Sharma with a warning. Rajeev Shekhar had meanwhile been appointed director at IIT Dhanbad and thus shielded from institutional action at IIT Kanpur. According to the same report the Kanpur police also registered a First Information Report under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the four professors. The National Commission for the Scheduled Castes also took cognisance of the case on the basis of a complaint submitted by Dr. Saderla, and issued an order that the institute lodge an FIR against the four professors under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and suspend them from duty; this order was stayed by the Allahabad High Court on an appeal by the four.

IIT Kanpur’s faculty forum has sided with the four senior professors who were found guilty of caste-based harassment by the university appointed committee and stand accused of an atrocity under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. On ​22 November 2018, The Indian Express reported that a group comprising 130 faculty members resolved to “divest” the institute’s Deputy Director and the Head of the Aerospace Engineering Department, who were seen as supportive of Dr. Saderla, at an “emergency meeting” convened after the filing of the FIR. They demanded that the institute “defend” the four professors and bear their legal expenses. The forum requested that faculty members contribute voluntarily to a “legal defence fund” for the four professors.

It is in this climate where a large section of the faculty body of the institute is hostile to Dr. Saderla that the current developments have taken place. An anonymous email sent to several faculty members on October 15, 2018 alleged that Dr. Saderla had plagiarised sections of his doctoral thesis on parameter estimation of unmanned aerial vehicles using flight test data at low and high angles of attack. The anonymous complaint was referred to the institute’s Academic Ethics Cell, which investigated the complaint and submitted its report in November 2018.

The report of the nine member ethics committee found “no reason to revoke the thesis” according to the Indian Express. It stated “…there is no allegation of plagiarism with regards to the scholar’s research work comprising his creative and technical part of the dissertation, including detailed experiments, tables, figures and the conclusions drawn from them. Thus the only instances of copying are restricted to certain introductory passages in several chapters and mathematical basics and preliminaries.” The nine member committee in its report stated “the committee felt that it would not be proposed to consider revocation of the thesis” instead recommending that Dr. Saderla rewrite the passages in question and submit an updated thesis in a month, and tender an apology letter to the institute’s director for his “misdemeanour.” Dr. Saderla complied with these recommendations and duly submitted an updated thesis and letter of apology within the recommended time period. However, in a meeting of the institute’s Senate on 14 March 2019, it voted to have Dr. Saderla’s PhD revoked.

News reports based on Right-to-Information requests have revealed that IIT-Kanpur is woefully behind in implementing the constitutionally mandated reservation of faculty positions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Dr. Saderla is one of only four Scheduled Caste faculty members at the institute, of a total of 394. In fact, he was recruited in the first place on a special drive to appoint faculty members from among the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It has also been reported that three-fourth of all students who have dropped out of, or been expelled from, the institute belong to socially marginalised sections, including the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Persons With Disabilities. In such a climate, Dr. Saderla’s statement to the Indian Express that “the recommendation to revoke my thesis is only a ploy to

torture me” stands legitimised. The institute’s senate’s actions smack of a vendetta against Dr. Saderla, following the success of his complaint of caste-based harassment and discrimination against four senior professors who enjoyed wide support among the institute’s faculty members.

We, the undersigned, are a worldwide group of scholars, academics, activists and others, who are dismayed by IIT-Kanpur’s vindictive attitude towards and actions against the young Scheduled Caste scholar Dr. Saderla. We call upon the institute’s senate to rescind its recommendation to revoke Dr. Saderla’s thesis, and to adhere to the institute’s own Academic Ethics Cell’s recommendations which found “no reason to revoke the thesis.” We further urge the IIT-Kanpur community, as members of one of India’s distinguished academic institutions, to take cognisance of the alleged climate of hostility and alienation suffered by scholars of marginalised social sections at the institute – whether students or faculty – and take proactive measures to address their concerns.

