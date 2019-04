You were called

Sophisticated

Yes

The chic clothes

Were your props

The perfume

Your halo

You carried yourself

Well

But then

There were so many aids

Stripped of them

You panicked

The person in you

Had had

Too many crutches

The two feet

The mind

Were not enough

You ran for cover

Preeti Tej Singh has written two books of poetry. The first was called ‘I’ . The second book is called Simantini (Boundless)