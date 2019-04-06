When the womb opens

And bleeds again

Irregular, untimely

This cleansing, purging

Innards

Rumbling, pouring

Not an end

To a natural cycle

Can you know?

What your tantrums

Torture and turns does

Fear churns out

Its own poison

And blood gushes out

To release the tension

It’s a considerate moment

When, for a second

You are shaken

So you say

Seal its mouth

With a cotton wad

And pack

Your agony in

Preeti Tej Singh has written two books of poetry. The first was called ‘I’ . The second book is called Simantini (Boundless). She blogs at https://preetisinghpoetry.blogspot.com/

Photo by Internet Archive Book Images