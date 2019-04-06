Some wonderful reasons for voting back the Government to Power

Ache din denied
Antinational population widened
Banks weakened
Bethi Bachao Beti Padao undermined
Beef discourse brought in to shape discourse on food habits
Bhakt culture promoted
Big corporates let out – malya and modi
Black Money brought in and 15 lakh deposited to Bank account
Casteist (manuwadi) forces brought in
Chowkidaar of rich and powerful created
Communal incidents created
Constitution threatened
Corruption unaddressed with inaction on lokpal and lokayukta
Cow Mata worshipped
Demonetisation drama created at the click of mouth
Democracy turned to joke
Dictatorship of Individual opened up
Equity issues pushed to background
Education saffronised and privatised
Employment issues trivialised – pakoda, paan ki dukaan
Environmental violations speeded up
Fake news promoted
God personified PM created
GST havoc created
Hatred encouraged
History rewritten
India push towards Hindu rashtra laid
Informal economy harmed
Interrogation unpermitted
Intolerance increased
IT cell utilised for spreading divisive thinking
Justice denied to victims of hatred
Job losses achieved
Killing spree of Rationalists and suspects of Beef eating justified
Love jihad idea propagated to divide religious communities
Lynchings instigated
Media MODIfied
Nationalists and Anti-nationalists identified and certificates issued
Objectivity lost through propagating unverified fake Science
Othering of marginal groups and opponents peaked
Pakistanti branding increased with threat of ‘Go to Pakistan’
Parochialism rationalised
Questioning treated as anti national act
Rationalism lost
Secularism threatened
Trollers followed and treated as National Warriors
Universities and centres of intellectual dissent targeted
Voices of RSS and Hindutva mainstreamed
Wasteful expenditure – Public Relation exercises, Propaganda and publicity, Statues peaked
Whaatsapp university promoted
Xenophobia promoted
Xeroxing old schemes in new names and publicising increased
Youth religious radicalisation increased
Zero tolerance for opponents witnessed
T Navin is a social activist
