Right to Vote demand by Cows

We the Wonderful Cows of India

With a population of 19 crore

Worshipped in the name of Gau Matas

Do not have rights of our own

Despite being provided with Aadhaar card

And being upgraded to that of a divine symbol

We do not have right to vote

In a regime which is cow friendly

At a time, when we should be getting ministerial positions

Including the governance of the country

We lack even basic right to vote

This is a pure hypocrisy in the name of cow friendly Government

Despite so much talk of Cow

And initiation of Cow Ministry

We are denied this right

At a time when we could have decided the electoral fortunes of the country

At the crucial moment in cow history of India

When we have been brought to centre-stage of politics

We demand a role in governance in the country

And basic right to vote

When we have gained citizenship through Aadhaar card

We demand basic citizenship rights as guaranteed by the constitution

And here we demand

Universal Cow franchise in the country that is Bhaarat

Long Live Cow unity

TH Sreerama is a Poet and retired from Central Warehousing Corporation