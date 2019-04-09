Libya FILE â€“ 1

Haftar’s Libyan National Army gains control of Yarmuk military camp

Battle forÂ Tripoli is proceeding according toÂ the operational plan, says LNA

LNA declares a no-fly zone overÂ the western Libya

GNA vice president resigns

French President, GNA Prime Minister discuss Tripoli offensive

France of being behind Libyaâ€™s Tripoli war, accuses EU Parliament president

Paris reiterates support to GNA

Unmanageable situation waiting

Libya’s only functioning airport closed

S. oil rises to highest point since Halloween

Libya, the imperialism-devastated oil-rich African country, is going through escalated armed conflict for the last few days.

Media reports said:

The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, took control of the Yarmuk military camp south of Tripoli.

Flights at Mitiga International Airport were suspended and passengers were evacuated. No casualties were reported.

Tripoli International, an older airport, has also been a focal point for clashes in recent days. The airport has not been operating sinceÂ 2014.

Fayez al-Serraj, Prime Minister of one of the two governments in Libya, has accused Haftar of attempting to carry out a coup.

At least 2,800 people have so far fled fighting around Tripoli.

The UN warns that those who remain risk being cut off from vital services because of the clashes.

International powers have started evacuating personnel from the country as the situation has deteriorated.

An official source said at least 25 people had been killed and 80 wounded so far, including civilians and fighters.

Haftar’s forces said they had lost at least 19 fighters.

Much of the international community have called for a ceasefire to hostilities.

The US military is among those to withdraw its supporting forces based in Libya, blaming the “complex and unpredictable” situation and “increased unrest” on the ground.

The UN is also due to pull out non-essential staff.

Residents of Tripoli have reportedly begun stocking up on food and fuel.

Battle for Tripoli

An LNA spokesperson said theÂ battle forÂ Tripoli was proceeding according toÂ the operational plan asÂ LNA units were approaching residential areas ofÂ the city.

Since the beginning ofÂ its military offensive toÂ Tripoli onÂ April 4, the LNA has seized several cities nearÂ Tripoli.

The Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) expressed “extreme concern” overÂ migrants that are held inÂ Libyan detention centers located inÂ or nearÂ areas affected byÂ the ongoing fighting betweenÂ Libya’s rival forces.

The UN has condemned an air strike that closed the only functioning airport in Libya’s capital, Tripoli, on Monday.

Haftar, who already presides overÂ the majority ofÂ Libyan territory, aims toÂ take full control ofÂ the country. Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, leader ofÂ another government, accused Haftar ofÂ mounting a coup. Fayez al-Serraj said rebels would be met withÂ force.

Field Marshal Haftar announced an offensive againstÂ Tripoli inÂ a bid toÂ oust “militias” fromÂ the city last week. On April 7, the forces loyal toÂ the Tripoli-based Government ofÂ National Accord (GNA) said that they were launching a counteroffensive, dubbed Volcano ofÂ Rage.

Since the beginning ofÂ the offensive, the LNA has already gained control overÂ several cities nearÂ Tripoli and overÂ Tripoli International Airport. The GNA later said its forces had retaken the airport, butÂ the LNA refuted the claims.

LNA declares no-fly zone over western Libya

LNA has declared a no-fly zone overÂ the western parts ofÂ Libya, which are governed byÂ the GNA, and has warned that all aircraft, apart fromÂ commercial flights, that breach the restrictions will be targeted byÂ the LNA, the forces’ spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Mismari, said.

The no-fly zone includes aerial photography, the spokesperson tweeted late onÂ Sunday.

Political turmoil has gripped Libya since imperialism deposed and killed Muammar Gaddafi, the Libyan leader, inÂ 2011. Because ofÂ a civil conflict since 2011, there is no single central government inÂ Libya, and separate powers control the country’s eastern and western parts. The Tobruk-based parliament, elected inÂ 2014 and backed byÂ the LNA, governs the east ofÂ Libya, while the GNA, established inÂ 2015, controls Libya’s western parts fromÂ Tripoli.

In late 2015, the parties toÂ the conflict signed a Libyan Political Agreement inÂ the Moroccan city ofÂ Skhirat, outlining the creation ofÂ the GNA asÂ the legitimate interim Libyan government. However, the deal was not fully implemented due toÂ the eastern-based parliament’s disagreement overÂ some ofÂ its provisions.

GNA vice president resigns

Ali Faraj Qatrani, the vice president ofÂ the GNA Presidential Council, announced his resignation afterÂ a rift withÂ GNA head Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, Al-ArabiyaÂ TV channel reported onÂ Monday.

Al-Arabiya report said: Qatrani decided toÂ resign being dissatisfied with Fayez Sarraj making decisions onÂ his own. Qatrani also stressed that the prime minister would make Libya split and suffer even more.

218 TV channel reported: Qatrani expressed support forÂ military operations going onÂ in Tripoli that are conducted byÂ the LNA.

The Tripoli-based Presidential Council ofÂ Libya carries outÂ the functions ofÂ supreme executive authority inÂ the country and is presiding overÂ the GNA. Sarraj is currently the head ofÂ both structures.

French President, GNA Prime Minister discuss Tripoli offensive

French President Emmanuel Macron and GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj held a phone call on Monday to discuss the offensive on Tripoli.

The French president “harshly criticized the aggression againstÂ the capital, which puts civilians atÂ risk”, said a GNA statement.

Sarraj promised toÂ Macron he would “stand upÂ to this aggression”, adding Haftar “has only one option, which is toÂ immediately stop, go back toÂ where he came from”.

France of being behind Libyaâ€™s Tripoli war

Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, has accused France of intervening in Libya to serve its interests after nearly four days of clashes in the suburbs of Tripoli.

Tajani, who is also vice president of the Italian party “Forza Italia”, commented on the Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini’s statements that the economic interests of a foreign country are behind the military operation launched on the Libyan capital, Tripoli, in an implicit reference to France.

“We have always said that France and Italy have separate interests in Libya, so much so, that Sarkozy was one of the strong supporters of overthrowing and then killing Muammar Gaddafi along with the Americans and the British,” Tajani told Italian media.

Dramatic historical mistake of France

“France has made a dramatic historical mistake and was hoping for a stronger presence in Libya, but at the end, there is nothing but chaos and we have paid the price, through the continuing migration flows,” he added.

He further explained that what is happening now reflects Italy’s inability to be in the dominion of the situation in Libya, saying that this will open the door for new migration flows.

Tajani stressed that any new civil war in Libya will force hundreds of thousands of people to flee that country, warning that if stability is not established in Libya by this season, there will be 2.5 billion Africans in Europe by 2050.

Unmanageable situation waiting

“If nothing is done now, the situation will become unmanageable,” he added, warning that Italy and all Europe will be the first to pay the price, saying “This is why we must move now; Italy, unfortunately, has achieved nothing in Libya”.

The EU Parliament head’s remarks came on the eve of the EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg, where the military developments in Tripoli imposed itself forcefully on the meeting’s agenda, amid obvious and significant disagreements between France, Italy, and Britain.

Paris reiterates support to GNA

A French diplomatic source, cited by AFP, on Monday has addressed the tense situation in Libya, reiterating its support for the GNA.

Speaking aboutÂ the latest developments inÂ Libya, a French diplomatic source, asÂ quoted byÂ AFP, has rejected allegations that Paris is onÂ the side ofÂ Marshal Haftar, stressing that France wasn’t aware ofÂ his plans toÂ start a military offensive targeting Tripoli.

As the source underlined, Paris is putting the GNA atÂ the centre ofÂ the political process inÂ Libya, explaining that they have tried toÂ persuade Haftar not toÂ launch a fresh military offensive.

France led in Haftarâ€™s rehabilitation

Field Marshal Haftar was rehabilitated inÂ 2016 byÂ several countries, first and foremost France, especially because ofÂ his role inÂ the fight against “terrorist groups” and illegal immigration.

On Saturday, French ambassador toÂ Libya BÃ©atrice le Fraper du Hellen reportedly met withÂ the GNA Prime Minister Serraj toÂ explain alleged France’s support forÂ Haftar asÂ a player inÂ Libya’s political settlement

UN Chief calls for immediate halt to fighting

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, on Monday strongly condemned the military escalation near Tripoli and called for an immediate halt to the fighting.

Guterres’ appeal followed an air attack byÂ the forces ofÂ Khalifa Haftar onÂ the Mitiga airport east ofÂ the capital.

EarlierÂ UN Office forÂ the Coordination ofÂ Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) spokesperson Russell Geekie said thatÂ the number ofÂ displaced people fleeing fromÂ the fighting inÂ Libya’s capital Tripoli had reached 3,400.

UN missionâ€™s demand rejected

On Sunday, the UN Support Mission inÂ Libya (UNSMIL) demanded fromÂ the conflicting sides toÂ organize a two-hour humanitarian truce forÂ evacuation ofÂ those injured duringÂ the LNA operation inÂ Tripoli, butÂ the conflicting sides refused toÂ follow the UN request.

U.S. oil rises to highest point since Halloween

U.S. oil prices rose to their highest since Halloween on fears of a global supply squeeze due to fighting in Libya and the Trump administrationâ€™s decision to designate Iranâ€™s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terrorist organization.

International benchmark Brent futures touched their strongest level since last November at $71.34 per barrel on Tuesday, and were still at $71.16 at 0057 GMT, up 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, from their last close.