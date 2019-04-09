To All Those Who Grieve for Nipsey Hussle… and Want a Better World

People are hurting, deeply, over the senseless killing of Nipsey Hussle. They talk about the way he wanted something better for the people and then got senselessly gunned down.

But what killed Nipsey Hussle?

Whoever pulled the trigger, Nipsey Hussle was killed by the system. A system that puts oppressed people in brutally raw conditions where they are left to kill each other off in genocidal proportions. Black against Black. Latino against Latino. One against the other. White against Black and Latino.

A system whose pig police, court system, prison system and military enforce these kinds of relations among the people—a system whose violence against the people—alongside of the horrible conditions this system has cast millions into—especially in the inner city—is repeatedly justified again, again, and again.

What will it take to not just get out of this horrible cycle but get beyond this and into a whole better world? Answer: Revolution—Nothing Less.

Revolution that leads millions to overthrow this capitalist-imperialist system—defeating and dismantling its instruments of coercion and violence—which brutally enforce this kind of shit here and even worse all over the world.

Revolution clears the ground to replace this system with a far better system and society that is outlined in the Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America—a constitution that has been authored by the leader of the revolution who has brought forward a new communism: Bob Avakian (BA).

We have the science, the strategy and the leadership for this revolution, in Bob Avakian (BA). And there has never been a leader like BA before—someone who has taken the science of emancipating humanity to a new level, someone who has forged a strategy for making and winning an ACTUAL revolution in this country… someone who has never lost his connection to the people and can break down this science for people… and someone who leads the revolution strategically and practically. Check out his film, Why We Need An Actual Revolution And How We Can Really Make Revolution, at www.Revcom.us and dig into what he’s got to say… and you’ll see what I mean. We have the Revolution Club where you can be a part of and represent for the revolution as you learn more about it.

You need to get with this.

HOW Will We Get Out of This Madness?

People feel Nipsey Hussle cared about the people he came from. He was striving for a way, as he understood, to lead them out of the trap—the vicious cycle where one group is played off against the other and the system rolls along chewing up lives and spitting out bodies in the millions.

But the question is to be asked: what path, what roadway, will lead to overcoming, overthrowing the oppressor, and what road will lead you right back into the killing embrace—the real living horror of this system no matter how good your intentions are?

Let’s talk about it.

Nipsey Hussle sought to help the people by becoming a so-called “business man.” An owner of property and land. Aspiring to do what Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, the tech billionaires, do.

Investing in the “new frontier” of electronics and computer science, which today under the command of global capitalism feeds like a parasite off the great mass of the world’s humanity.

Nipsey Hussle strove to develop a class of people—Black capitalist—“self-made” millionaires and billionaires.

In his view, this is the solution to the problem that those trapped especially in the inner city—and caught up in “the life”—face. Bringing their enterprising spirit and willingness to be ruthless into the legit capitalist enterprise.

The problem with this is that capitalism depends on the exploitation of the masses, here and around the world. Exploiting people, including children as young as four years old, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo who work in the mines digging for minerals like coltan and cobalt. These minerals are shipped to the sweatshops in China and other places where other exploited people put them into smartphones, laptop computers, and electric cars that are then sold, bringing in hundreds of millions in profit. Meanwhile, children in the Congo have their childhood stolen from them, and other people in China are worked like slaves—their very lives used up to produce our electronic gadgets.

Yes, the Zuckerbergs and Musks have great wealth; while the people worldwide are left in conditions without running water or toilets—unable to feed themselves, and dying from diarrhea, cholera, malnourishment, starvation, AIDS, and malaria. The whip of hunger and disease keep people trapped in these relations. It’s like the whipping machine during slavery. Only now the whip that takes chunks of flesh out of your body is the whip of starvation—the whip of watching your children shrivel up and die.

The global system of capitalist-imperialism, with the USA at the top of this food chain, means that a few people consume unbelievable amounts of wealth ripped from people all over the world; that people in the U.S. parasitically benefit from this while the lives of billions of people all over the world are ground up, chewed up, and swallowed up in sweatshops, factories, mines, and plantations.

Whole nations like Congo, Bangladesh, Haiti, and Mexico are ground down. This system leads to U.S. wars killing millions to stay on top; it means the destruction of the environment as it sucks up the earth’s resources for its profit-driven system; it means patriarchy and the oppression of women horrifically woven and reinforced through all this. It means millions of migrants thrown off the land, and the destruction of the planet.

This system has its own morals, values, and culture—that shapes people’s thinking in a way where everybody is in competition and fighting with each other to “get theirs.”

Their Game… and Our Future

This is the oppressors’ game. It always has been. This is what they let you do. If you do it legit according to the rules—if you are “successful,” they will celebrate you because it validates their murderous system and keeps the masses caught in the trap of thinking everyone can achieve the great American dream of becoming an entrepreneur—that is, a small-time capitalist leading to you becoming “the man” or “the woman.” This is like what Bob Avakian says about people going to the casino and hearing all the bells and seeing all the lights going off—and everyone thinking “somebody is winning and maybe it can be me”—when in reality this is part of the game—you thinking you can become a so-called winner. And for the one in million that slips through to “win,” they become part of the system that chews up and spits out the bodies of billions.

As long as you play this game, the house always wins. Those playing are always being played… for suckers!

We need a whole different setup, a different system, where the economy is geared NOT to make a few people rich, but to uproot and overcome all exploitation and oppression, all over the world… to meet the material needs of society and the people who make it up… and to take care of the environment for future generations. We need a system where everything—the schools, the culture, everything—does not encourage and reinforce all the dog-eat-dog reality, but gives backing to the real humanity that people aspire to, but constantly find themselves up against the system when they try to live that way. We need to make revolution in this country as our part in getting to that world.

THAT is what this revolution is fighting for. The choice is this: either live with this madness, or make revolution.

Yes, We Need to Stop Killing Each Other Off—but Bringing in the Pigs Is the WRONG Answer

People feel Nipsey Hussle did a lot of different things to “give back” to the people.

In my view, one of the most significant things he “gave back” are his reflections about the way the system plays you—and gets you to participate in your own genocidal oppression.

I remember hearing an interview where he talked about when you go into another hood to shoot it up—you pass by square-looking people and you let them go—you pass by someone from another race and you let them go—then you look for someone who is rolling through this hood in the same way you roll in your hood—“that’s the one you want,” he said—“that’s the one you shoot—the one that looks just like you.”

This reflected how this system conditions you and shapes you to carry out its work—eliminating a whole section of the population that it cannot profitably use—that is, exploit. The system looks at these youth and figures it can’t any longer exploit them the way it did their parents and grandparents—as a means to make profit in the cotton fields and later as the last hired and first fired in the industrial factories—so they get some killing each other off, and they mass incarcerate the rest.

Understanding all this—what it is all part of—we can see how significant and how righteous it is when gangs are able to form truces seeking to overcome this shit.

But it must be said straight up—working with the police to do this is working with the armed force of the very oppressor who put people in this situation in the first place. These police have been killing a thousand people a year, going after Black, Latino, and Native American youth with a vengeance, and enforcing a whole genocidal program of mass incarceration. Come on people, we know what they do. We know that they incite the gangs to go after each other and stir up shit to keep this going and to have an excuse to bring down the hammer on people. The role of these police is NOT to serve and protect the people and it never can be, no matter what they tell you—as Bob Avakian (BA) says:

“The role of the police is not to serve and protect the people. It is to serve and protect the system that rules over the people. To enforce the relations of exploitation and oppression, the conditions of poverty, misery and degradation into which the system has cast people and is determined to keep people in. The law and order the police are about, with all of their brutality and murder, is the law and the order that enforces all this oppression and madness.” (BAsics 1:24)

Making Revolution NOW

We ARE making revolution, starting to organize the thousands needed now into the movement for revolution while influencing millions. Right now the National Revolution Tour is going all over the country, spreading revolution and organizing people. We are not just waiting for the revolution, we are hastening it and bringing forward the time when millions can be led to go for revolution, all out, with a real chance to win.

We will be out there on Thursday at Nipsey’s funeral; and we will be out there after the funeral.

If YOU want to get beyond a world where masses of people are ground up and then slaughter or oppress each other… if you want a planet where all humanity gets emancipated… if you cannot wait another day or go another week under this system… then get with us.

Joe Veale is a member of the Revolution Club (revclub_la@yahoo.com) and a correspondent for revcom.us/Revolution newspaper.

Originally published at revcom.us