Threat of advocates of ‘Hindu Rashtra’

They say Hindus are under threat

And they will protect Hindus

From onslaught and takeover of Muslims and Christians

By establishing the Hindu Rashtra

They say India is synonymous with Hindus

India should mean rule by Hindus for the Hindus

It is establishing a Hindu rule in the country

Where all religious identities assimilate into a larger Hindu identity

If being Indian is being Hindu

Being Hindu is being a ‘patriot’ and ‘nationalist’

Being ‘nationalist’ is being supportive of saffron beliefs

Where is the space for diversity and accommodation?

When the beauty of a country lies in diversity

Where diverse religions, languages and cultures co-exist and respect each other

The country defines its very identity based on diversity

And celebrates the rich religious, cultural and linguistic diversity

Where does redefining the country in name of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ take us into?

How will creating a country defined in terms of ‘Hindi, Hindu, and Hindustan’ take us?

What can a homogenous country a ‘hindu’ country really mean?

How can a false sense of pride based on association with religious identity take us into?

It’s true we belong to different religions

But beyond religion we form part of larger society

Beyond religious identity we have an identity as ‘citizens’ of the country

The larger society is a mix of diverse cultures, religions and practices

We form part of a contract which provides a space for everyone to co-exist harmoniously

Imposing and forcing an homogenous identity in the name of ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Can only mean an end to ‘diversity’ and reshaping of India

An India which will be ‘intolerant’ and unleash forces of ‘hatred’ in the name of ‘Hindu beliefs’

Where ‘Hindu beliefs’ too would be defined by saffron forces

And diversity within ‘Hinduism’ across regions will not be tolerated

Hinduism as defined by advocates of ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Goes against the principles of spirituality

And interpreted by Ramakrishna, Vivekananda and Gandhi

In terms of love, kindness, harmony, ethics and morals

How can the powerful nation defined in terms of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and a religious identity

Put an end to the problem of joblessness among the youth

Put an end to farmer distress, farmer suicides and provide them decent price for their hard work

Ensure fair wages for the working classes in the country

Make the country safe for women and make them equal participants in governance

Provide every child with a decent education

End caste based violence in the country and also work towards annihilation of caste

Address the challenges faced by Adivasi

Address the challenge of poverty

Create a country which is hunger free

Protect the environment from takeover and destruction by commercial forces

Can the country become ‘proud’ without addressing these core challenges?

By establishing a ‘Hindu theocracy’

It is time to reject the madness

That is being unleashed by forces out to establish ‘Hindu Rashtra’

It is time to retain the beauty of India

And by shaping India which addresses the real problems

Which goes beyond religious identities

And builds respect, accommodation and equality by the spirit of human identity

TH Sreerama is a poet and retired from Central Warehousing Corporation