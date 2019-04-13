Prof Haragopal, Venugopal, Prof Katyayani others arrested

Prof Haragopal, Venugopal, Prof Katyayani and many others were arrested in Hyderabad today while holding an indoor meeting.

Meeting demanding the release of Varavararao and other intellectuals to be held by democratic teachers federation today at 10am is obstructed by telangana police. Telangana NGO bhavan is locked and hundreds of teachers attending the meeting along with the speakers are arrested. Police even blocked the road leading to the meeting hall to stop the public.

We strongly condemn this undemocratic and inhuman act of telanagana government. It’s shameful to disrupt an indoor meeting of teachers who wants to speak about the incarceration of fellow teachers like varavararao, saibaba, shoma sen and other intellectuals. It’s shameful to boost about the percentage of polling as a mark of democracy while suppressing the democratic voices simultaneously. We urge all democrats to condemn and protest against this fascist attitude of telangana government.

We demand their immediate release.

We also demand the telangana government to allow the meeting to go on peacefully.

-Revolutionary writers’ association (Virasam)