Lateral entry into governmental offices is against Constitution

The Modi Government has appointed 9 private sector experts to the rank of Joint Secretary in different central government departments through lateral entry. The government had invited applications for appointments in the Department of Revenue also, but it was canceled due to procedural reasons. As soon as the Modi government came to power, the Indian government was quick to change into a ‘corporation government’. One of the hallmarks of this shift is seen in these direct appointments made in the name of lateral entry. The government had invited applications from so-called experts of private sector for these appointments a year ago. It is also reported that such appointments will be made in some other central departments as well.

At the moment, these appointments are for 3 years. This period can be extended up to 5 years. The way this government is handing over government departments and public sector enterprises in private hands, it would make these appointments full time. Another indication of this very exercise of the government is that such experts could also be appointed from foreign private companies in the future. Furthermore, the practice can be extended to the state government services.

So far, the citizens who pass the Civil Services examination of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or some other central services are appointed to the rank of Joint Secretary. To reach the rank of Joint Secretary, he or she has to undergo many years of work experience. In the central government departments, where these lateral appointments have been done, people in this rank are already employed. This decision of the government can create quarrel rather than creating efficiency. The interesting aspect of this exercise is that the selection of these private sector experts have been made through the UPSC! This means, the government is making the UPSC, an important constitutional institution, a gateway for the entry of private sector.

The Socialist Party considers this decision of the Modi government as anti-Constitution and demands its immediate abolishment. The party appeals to all the citizens of the country to put tremendous pressure on the government to repeal this anti-constitutional decision.

Dr. Prem Singh, President, The Socialist Party