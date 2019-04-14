Md. Aariz Imam – A Draft Charter of Demands for India’s Muslims

- Removal of Hindu bias from the constitution evident in Article 1, 25, (a)(b), 48, 341, 343, 351 & in 8 the Schedule, through a constitution amendment bill
Providing proportionate representation through an amendment to the constitution and giving it the precedence as basic structure.
Providing reservation to Muslims from parliament to gram panchayat, education, services, paramilitary and armed forces, police, judiciary and every other state outlet where reservations are in place.
Providing reservation in private sector for Muslims and other marginalized groups
Abolition of draconian laws like UAPA, NSA, GUJCOCA, MCOCA and AFSPA.
Commissioning of a constitutional body on the lines of Equal Opportunities commission as mentioned in the Sachar committee report
Legislation on the line of SC ST atrocities act criminalizing derogatory remarks and other verbal or physical acts of harassment
Ensuring time bound and speedy trial in atrocities cases where Muslims are a victims and in terror cases where they have been held accused
Providing for liability to be borne by state officers were Muslims to be implicated in false cases and allowing adequate and fair compensation in case innocence of Muslims is proved
Financial empowerment and devolution of additional powers to third tier of democracy i.e. gram panchayats and municipal corporations ensuring geographical uniformity in distribution of funds within an administrative area
No retrospective classification of nationality to be allowed and any such process underway to be declared null and void with immediate effect
Resettlement, Rehabilitation and compensation commensurate for a dignified life to be provided for where claims are pending in riot cases
Extending state protection and patronage to village and small scale industries employing skilled and unskilled Muslim artisans
Every judicial bench with more than one judge to be configured in a way so as to represent the diversity of the country
Adopting a resolution in parliament accepting 1987, 1992, 2002 & 2013 as state crimes and setting up a separate court to deliver justice in cases of state orchestrated mass murder in a time bound manner
#MUSLIM_INDIAN
मुस्लिम भारत का चार्टर ऑफ डिमांड
- संविधान संशोधन विधेयक लाकर संविधान के अनुच्छेद 1, 25 (2)(b), 48, 341, 343, 351, 8th Schedule एवं अन्य जगहों पर मौजूद हिंदू पक्षपात को हटाना
संविधान में संशोधन के माध्यम से आनुपातिक प्रतिनिधित्व प्रदान करना और इसे मूल संरचना के रूप में वरीयता देना
संसद से ग्राम पंचायत, शिक्षा, सेवा, अर्धसैनिक और सशस्त्र बल, पुलिस, न्यायपालिका तथा राज्य के हर आउटलेट में आरक्षण प्रदान करना जहां आरक्षण लागू है
मुसलमानों और अन्य हाशिए के समूहों के लिए निजी क्षेत्र में आरक्षण प्रदान करना
UAPA, NSA, AFSPA, MCOCA, GUJCOCA जैसे कानूनों का उन्मूलन
सच्चर समिति की रिपोर्ट में वर्णित समान अवसर आयोग (Equal Opportunities Commission) की तर्ज पर एक संवैधानिक निकाय का गठन
एससी एसटी अत्याचार पर मौजूदा कानून (SC ST Atrocities Act) की तर्ज पर कानून जिसके अंतर्गत अल्पसंख्यकों पर होने वाले अपमानजनक टिप्पणी और उत्पीड़न की अन्य मौखिक या शारीरिक गतिविधियों का अपराधीकरण हो
अत्याचार के मामलों में समयबद्ध और त्वरित सुनवाई सुनिश्चित करना जहां मुसलमान पीड़ित हैं और उन मामलों में जहां उन्हें आरोपी ठहराया गया है
झूठे मामलों में फंसाये गये मुसलमानों की बेगुनाही सिद्ध होने के अवसर पर पर्याप्त और उचित मुआवजे की अनुमति, राज्य के अधिकारियों द्वारा मुआवजा वहन की जाने की एवं उसकी देयता सुनिश्चित करने का प्रावधान
लोकतंत्र के तीसरे स्तर यानी ग्राम पंचायतों और नगर निगमों को अतिरिक्त वित्तीय अधिकार और विचलन, एक प्रशासनिक क्षेत्र में धन के वितरण में भौगोलिक एकरूपता सुनिश्चित करना
नागरिकता के किसी भी पूर्वव्यापी वर्गीकरण पर कानूनी रोक और इस तरह की जारी किसी भी प्रक्रिया को तवरित कारवाई करते हुए शून्य घोषित करना
दंगों के मामलों में जहां पूर्व के दावे लंबित हों अथवा भविशय में, सम्मानजनक जीवन प्रदान करने के लिए पुनर्वास और मुआवजे सुनिश्चित करने पर कानून
कुशल और अकुशल मुस्लिम कारीगरों को रोजगार देने वाले गाँव और लघु उद्योगों को राज्य संरक्षण प्रदान करना
एक से अधिक न्यायाधीशों वाले प्रत्येक
न्यायिक बेंच के गठन में देश की विविधता का प्रतिनिधित्व
1987, 1992, 2002 और 2013 को संसद में राज्य अपराधों के रूप में स्वीकार करते हुए एक प्रस्ताव को अपनाना और समयबद्ध तरीके से राज्य की सामूहिक हत्या के मामलों में न्याय देने के लिए एक अलग अदालत की स्थापना करना
#MUSLIM_INDIAN
Md. Aariz Imam is a Jamia Millia Islamia alumni, freelancing for citizen journalism portals reflecting upon the old and contemporary from the sub altern’s point of view .
