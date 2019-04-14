Md. Aariz Imam – A Draft Charter of Demands for India’s Muslims

Removal of Hindu bias from the constitution evident in Article 1, 25, (a)(b), 48, 341, 343, 351 & in 8 the Schedule, through a constitution amendment bill

Providing proportionate representation through an amendment to the constitution and giving it the precedence as basic structure.

Providing reservation to Muslims from parliament to gram panchayat, education, services, paramilitary and armed forces, police, judiciary and every other state outlet where reservations are in place.

Providing reservation in private sector for Muslims and other marginalized groups

Abolition of draconian laws like UAPA, NSA, GUJCOCA, MCOCA and AFSPA.

Commissioning of a constitutional body on the lines of Equal Opportunities commission as mentioned in the Sachar committee report

Legislation on the line of SC ST atrocities act criminalizing derogatory remarks and other verbal or physical acts of harassment

Ensuring time bound and speedy trial in atrocities cases where Muslims are a victims and in terror cases where they have been held accused

Providing for liability to be borne by state officers were Muslims to be implicated in false cases and allowing adequate and fair compensation in case innocence of Muslims is proved

Financial empowerment and devolution of additional powers to third tier of democracy i.e. gram panchayats and municipal corporations ensuring geographical uniformity in distribution of funds within an administrative area

No retrospective classification of nationality to be allowed and any such process underway to be declared null and void with immediate effect

Resettlement, Rehabilitation and compensation commensurate for a dignified life to be provided for where claims are pending in riot cases

Extending state protection and patronage to village and small scale industries employing skilled and unskilled Muslim artisans

Every judicial bench with more than one judge to be configured in a way so as to represent the diversity of the country