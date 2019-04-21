Sadhvi Pragya :Not shocking, but painful

By fielding Sadhvi Pragya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants people to believe that she and other accused arrested in various blast cases were ‘framed in fabricated cases’ and that ‘saffron terror’ is a myth.

But while doing so the, BJP has undermined the fact that Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur still remains a key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. As per court papers, the first evidence that led to her arrest was the LML Freedom motorcycle that was registered in her name and was used to plant the bomb. There are also some audio tapes and visuals too. Based on these evidences, the Bombay trial court judge had observed that there was enough ground to establish Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s role in the blast.

Ironically, while nominating Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur as the party candidate, the BJP did not think about the kind of message this would send to all the world leaders with whom Narendra Modi has often taken up the issue of terrorism.

The people of Malegaon, who had been hearing about the pressure on some officers and public prosecutor Rohini Salian ‘to go soft’ in the case, have almost lost all hope of getting justice. Wife of Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare – the officer who initially investigated the case – had turned down then-Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi’s monetary compensation after 26/11 attacks.

Therefore, the BJP’s decision to field Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in this election is neither shocking nor surprising for most people in Malegaon. But it is painful, especially for the blast victims and their families.

Sadhvi Pragya is not a Sadhvi, lady priest, she is a terrorist, a Hindu terrorist. She earns the Modi’s praise because Modi is born out of a legacy that celebrates Nathuram Godse, the killer of Ghandi.

In his interview, Modi acknowledged Hindu terrorism by approving Pragya in queue with the preperaters of Punjab Riots killing innocent Sikhs. Hindu Terrorism did strike Srilanka under the name of LTTE. Hindu terrorism was vivid with India supported Bangalis to break the integrity and sovereignty of the neighbouring Pakistan. State Hindu terrorism has created havoc in Kashmir for last 35 years. Over 10,000 communal rights in the history of India also are a part of the legacy of Hindi terrorism. Pragya is no different from Prohit, and is in sync with Godse. Yogi, who wants to rape Muslim women after excavating from graves is the same phenomenon. Modi’s Gujrat massacre is also historical baggage of Hindu terrorism. The way Pragya was bailed out, and Karkare was killed shows the immunity to Hindu terrorism in India. Indian institutions like NIA has become part of the larger design of RSS aiming to cleanse Minorities from India in lieu with Golwalker’s Bunch of Thoughts. Terrorism has state patronage in India, thus Pragya and her ilks will become CMs like Yogi and PMs like Modi. India is internally a Hindu Rashtra having a facade of secularism and democracy.

Meer Abass, Assistant professor, Department of English, Govt Degree College Handwara Email: meerabas32@gmail.com