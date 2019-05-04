A Beautiful Journey

A journey through the hills, waters, fields, cities and towns

A journey through the pains, sufferings, anger and anguish

A journey through laughter, joy, intimacy, bonding and hatred

A journey through the wilderness of thoughts and actions

A journey through images, words, music and colours

This train of life is beautiful to remember.

The passengers come and go

Some look at me and some don’t

Some speak to me and some don’t

Some try to understand and others don’t

Some bond with you and others don’t

Beauty of this journey is in its imperfection

of a journey that is beautiful to remember

The tunnels that I pass through are not darkness forever

There is always a light ahead

The stations come and go

To grab the newspapers, magazines and tea

And to feel the freshness of the break

The temptations to stop at a station remain

But this journey is more beautiful to remember

The toilets are filled with poetry

Creations of many distorted minds

Hatred and love are marked on the walls

With meanings unknown by the poets

Who never discovered the beauty of this journey.

Watch the person who shits on the tracks

Who struggles to shit with no food in belly

And watch the man who shits through promises

And watch the campaigns for a clean nation

A creation of nation through advertisements

An interpretation of cleanliness to become nationhood

With taxes to reduce your own shit

An unbuilt nation with an unclean mind

Watch the person who does not have food to shit

Struggling to shit on my journey

For an unfulfilled promise to produce good shit

My broom alone cannot clean this dirt

But the younger ones are trying to clean this train

So, this journey is always beautiful to remember

Time to get in and time to get out are marked

You don’t control the beginning or end

It is just a movie still in the making

A boiling pressure cooker not exploded yet by heat

The blowing wind gives the smell of life and death

For a journey to make one remember its beauty

A ticket collector came and asked me

Show me your ticket, sir.’

I asked him: What is ticket?’

He looked at me sharply and said:

`You don’t deserve one,’ and passed by

Perhaps he knew that he could not print

The beauty of this journey in his imagination

With numbers of coins and notes

For a journey that is beautiful to remember.

The child in front smiled at me

For a bonding unexplained from within

I smiled back thinking

That this should be the reason

Why this journey is beautiful forever!

K.P. Sasi is a writer, film maker and cartoonist

