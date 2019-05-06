Venezuela: Westerners have lost the ability to reason! (PART 6)

Let’s now talk about Western’s nemesis: Russia.

The Western media in general, and the French in particular, keep calling RT a deceitful tool of Kremlin’s propaganda. The only problem is that RT broadcasts shows, like CrossTalk, in which people with absolutely opposed views can debate live for long periods of time! Live! Tell me which French or other Western media outlets propose a live debate between a pro-Assad and an anti-Assad, or between an anti-Maduro and a pro-Maduro, or an anti-China and a pro-China, or a communist and a soulless neoliberal? You can’t find it, right? And do you know why you can’t? Because there’s no such thing in France, there’s no such thing in Portugal. In Russia yes. In Europe no.

