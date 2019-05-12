AS WE SAY – Have a good day

A day without hatred or fear

a day without prejudice, suspicion

or persecution

a day without being lied to

being swindled

or mislead

a day without bullying, without

abuse, violation

violence or murderous terror

without the trauma of affliction

without humiliation

and without a loss of love.

A day so natural that

the sun rises in the east

over the Cascades

and sets in the west

beyond the Olympics;

the moon appears

in the company of stars or

smiles demurely

between rain-laden clouds.

A day of freedom from want

when abundance is shared and

we and those around us

are not addicted or wasted, hopeless

or enraged against any living being.

A day of freedom of conscience

when respect and human decency

shape our social contract.

A good day, yes,

followed by a good night

peaceful and safe to rest with-

out nightmares psychological

in the convoluted and infected

knots of memory

or politically

in the convulsive and

deadlocked polarities of distrust.

A day when together

none of us

is being consumed by shadows

no one of us

devoured by ignorance.

But a good day for the having

when we talk openly, face

to face with people who are

welcome and esteemed: in the

ordinary of mutual recognition

in the democracy of existence

and the common good of a

shared and common day.

A holiday!

Ripe for the prosperity of appreciation

for joyous repentance

overcoming history and

the wrong culture of denial

in solidarity, in plain simplicity

simply a good day for being here.

As we say:

A good day to be alive.

David Sparenberg is a writer from USA

May Day 2019

