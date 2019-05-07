There are no breaking news at the moment

Atmospheric CO2 at Mauna Loa hits 415 ppm

in Climate Change by May 7, 2019

When Countercurrents.org was founded in 2002 the atmospheric CO2 level was 370 ppm. Today we have the terrifying news that it has reached 415 ppm according to measurement at at Mauna Loa in Hawaii.

The carbon dioxide data measured as the mole fraction in dry air, on Mauna Loa constitute the longest record of direct measurements of CO2 in the atmosphere. They were started in March of 1958 at a facility of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The average readings reached 400 ppm in 2015 and have continued to trend upwards.

Hawaii is remote from major direct human emissions, but is an active volcanic zone.

