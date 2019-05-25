Clipped Wings

your wings are
clipped woman
you soaring bird
have been dashed
to the ground
no price will save
your person
compromise
compromise
compromise
the only panacea
for lulled harmony
debasement
self-effacement
take the cue woman
your only chance
your days numbered
your time monitored
you don’t even know
if you can come or go
at the end of it all
when you’ve given
more than you could
fingers will still point
and eyes follow
with blame
Preeti Tej Singh has written two books of poetry. The first was called ‘I’ . The second book is called Simantini (Boundless). She blogs at https://preetisinghpoetry.blogspot.com/