Clipped Wings

your wings are

clipped woman

you soaring bird

have been dashed

to the ground

no price will save

your person

compromise

compromise

compromise

the only panacea

for lulled harmony

debasement

self-effacement

take the cue woman

your only chance

your days numbered

your time monitored

you don’t even know

if you can come or go

at the end of it all

when you’ve given

more than you could

fingers will still point

and eyes follow

with blame

Preeti Tej Singh has written two books of poetry. The first was called ‘I’ . The second book is called Simantini (Boundless). She blogs at https://preetisinghpoetry.blogspot.com/