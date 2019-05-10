Convention to protest unjust arrest of social and human rights activists  

To the authorities, it is an offense whenever anyone raises voice against repression and torture on the poor, indigenous, fallen, mostly identified as Dalit, people and nationalities smaller in number. To the authorities, it is considered an offense whenever someone stands by these people. Social and human rights activists raising voices of protest against repression on these people are being sued under repressive laws. They are either arrested or threatened with arrests. Names of a few of such personalities are already in the media. They include Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Father Stan Swamy, Anand Teltumbde, Surendra Gadgil, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen. They are from different parts of the country: Delhi, Haryana, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Goa, Ranchi, Nagpur, or in some other places. There are many such personalities, whose names are not found in media.

We appeal to all to join this convention for opposing such repressive measures.

Date: May 13, 2019, Monday

Time: 1630

Place: Jooba Kendra (Youth Center), Maulali, Kolkata

Timir Basu, Kalyani Mina, Tapan Basu

on behalf of

Prateebaader Adheekaar Mancha

(Forum for Right to Protest)