Facebook blocks page of Good Morning Kashmir, deletes hundreds of posts

Srinagar: Facebook on Wednesday blocked the official page of Srinagar based english daily ‘Good Morning Kashmir’ and deleted hundreds of its posts for not “following community standards”, shocking its editors who demanded immediate restoration of the page.

Good Morning Kashmir , a daily English newspaper had shared the routine news reports for which Facebook blocked their Facebook page.

“The issue, as is evident from the news reports we cover as usual, about the current situation in Kashmir and some ‘ignoramus folks’ reported the post to Facebook authorities who decided to censor it,” said Javed Shah, editor of the newspaper.

A message from Facebook said that “you won’t be able to post on Facebook until it’s finished”.

“We removed the posts, because it doesn’t follow the Facebook Community Standards,” the message said.

“This is completely unjustified,” said Mir Suhail , the Online Editor of the daily, adding that Facebook did not give any prior intimation before taking the extreme step.

“Our official page should be restored soon so that our online readers are able to see and access the latest issue,” he demanded.

Facebook has censored dozens of posts and user accounts after the death of a Ghazwat-ul-Hind commander, Zakir Musa, who was killed by the government forces in an encounter in Tral area of Pulwama district on Thursday.

Academics, journalists and the pages of local newspapers are among those who have had photos, videos and entire accounts deleted by Facebook after they posted about recent events in the valley .

