Gandhi Versus Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, an accused in Malegaon blast in 2008 is fielded by the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) in Lok Sabha 2019 elections as a potential candidate against veteran Digvijay Singh, the Congress party candidate in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is a criminal and a murderer. The character of the BJP is that it can stoop to any mucky level to win the majority. People of India have observed that the BJP was short of good candidates to put up in Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is on bail due to health problems. The travesty of the truth is that she had travelled to far off places in Madhya Pradesh to campaign for the BJP. The Supreme Court of India should take cognizance of it.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur stirred the hornet nest by calling Nathu Ram Godse a “patriot”. Every Tom, Dick, and Harry in India know that Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation was killed by Nathu Ram Godse who was an active member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS), a right-wing Hindu organization in India. People of India will never forgive Sadhvi for such a blunder. Her disgraceful statement is demeaning the nation. The BJP leaders from top to bottom has no scruple. It is distasteful and offensive.

While writing this piece a question comes to my mind: From where dirty people like Sadhvi draws strength to twist history? Surely, such dirty minded people are backed by powerful people or political party in power. It is certain that she got a carte blanche from the BJP headquarters to spew venom against the Gandhi family. She has every right to criticize and expose Gandhi family but how can Narendra Modi, being a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi tolerate Sadhvi after such an absurd statement. It clearly shows that the BJP under the thump of Narendra Modi wanted her to make such slanderous statement to win the votes of Hindus. How can Sadhvi criticize Hemant Karkare, Maharashtra ATS Chief who died while fighting the Pakistani terrorists in Mumbai on 26/11? It shows that the BJP`s dirty leaders have no respect for the soldiers who laid down their life leaving behind their family and children.

I was reading an article “ Let BSP forget how its icon Ambedkar had maligned Mahatma Gandhi published by Pgurus. Com,online portal, written by Mr. Rajesh Singh, a Delhi –based senior political commentator and public affairs analyst. This article is written by Rajesh Singh out of frustration when BSP leaders criticized Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on her disgraceful statement. Mr. Rajesh Singh seems to be in a hurry to comment without reading the historical facts. However, he tried his level best to insinuate Baba Saheb Ambedkar for maligning Mahatma Gandhi. For sure, he did it knowingly. Why I say so because he highlighted only those issues where Baba Saheb Ambedkar criticized Mahatma Gandhi for his double speak. Mr. Rajesh Singh did not try to find out why Baba Saheb Ambedkar maligned Mahatma Gandhi and on what ground. Arguments put forward by Mr. Rajesh Singh in his article are totally absurd. Knowingly, Mr. Rajesh Singh in his article did not mention about sparing the life of Mahatma Gandhi by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Had Baba Saheb Ambedkar not signed Poona Pact at Yerwada Jail on 24 September 1932, Gandhi would have died then and there. Mahatma Gandhi would have not survived until 1947 to see the day of independence. The Brahmins of the world must be grateful to Baba Saheb Ambedkar who sacrificed his political stand for the sake of Mahatma Gandhi`s life.

In my opinion, such a disgusting act on behalf of Mr. Rajesh Singh as an independent political commentator is to be called an act of intellectual dishonesty. Brahmins of India are in the habit of criticizing Baba Saheb Ambedkar since the day Baba Saheb Ambedkar demanded ‘Reservation’ for the SCs/STs.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar, an intellectual and a visionary criticized Mahatma Gandhi on several platforms, political and social, for his double speak. Baba Saheb Ambedkar always worked assiduously to take forward India to the level of international standard. Baba Saheb Ambedkar wanted India a strong, stable and modern nation. On the other hand, Mahatma Gandhi, a frustrated lawyer, and cunning Bania wanted India a regressive and un-modern and backward. Had India implemented Gandhi`s village economy idea it would not have achieved technological advancement today. India would remain a country of snake charmers. The life experiences of Ambedkar and Gandhi were totally different. Surinder. S Jodhka, a Professor of Sociology at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi in his article: “Nation & Village: Images of Rural India in Gandhi, Nehru & Ambedkar, remarked, Ambedkar was the only one who had a firsthand experience of village life during his childhood. On the contrary, Gandhi was not born in the village and did not have ‘an ancestral village ‘to identify with, much of his social and political philosophy revolved round the ides of village. From this, it can be gauged that Mahatma Gandhi was talking only in the air about making India a strong country through the village economy whereas Baba Saheb Ambedkar advocated his own people to leave the village and migrate to the urban cities to improvise life since he knew a village is a den of ignorance and narrow-mindedness.

Mahatma Gandhi wanted Untouchability to stay in India whereas Baba Saheb Ambedkar wanted to annihilate so that India could become a casteless nation. Mahatma Gandhi never talked about gender equality. Baba Saheb Ambedkar s contributions on Hindu Code Bill are commendable. Mahatma Gandhi s views on women are rightly explained by Rita Banerji in her book: “Sex and Power” Gandhi believed menstruation was a manifestation of the distortion of a woman’s soul by her sexuality”. George Orwell, in his 1949 essay “Reflections on Gandhi” said that “saints should always be judged guilty until they are proved innocent”. I quote Ambedkar who remarked that “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of freedom which women have achieved”.

Mahatma Gandhi never spoke about inter-caste marriage but it was Baba Saheb Ambedkar who always promoted this idea so that all social classes should co-mingle and work for the advancement of the country. Baba Saheb Ambedkar warned:

“If Parliamentary Democracy in this country fails and it is bound to fail…., the only result will be rebellion, anarchy, and communism. If the people in power do not realize that people will not tolerate hereditary authority, then this country is doomed. Either communism will come destroying individual liberty and our independence or the section of people who are disgruntled for the failure of the party in power will start rebellion and anarchy will prevail”. This warning is looming large. India`s democracy is in danger. Have Brahmins of India understood this warning at that time, India would have been a “Super Power”.

Vivek Kumar, a Professor of Sociology at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi in his article ” Resurgence of Icon”, published by The Hindu, argues that the International community recognized the relevance of Ambedkar because he had raised issues that were universal in nature. These include the establishment of the individual as the center of purpose; establishment of equality, liberty, fraternity, social justice, rationality, secularism and so on through constitutional methods, which were values of modernity that Ambedkar stood for all his life.

The litany is that Brahmins of India never dare to criticize world-renowned writers and authors who edited a plethora of books and published on Gandhi`s life. Gandhi was criticized by all known authors for his double speak and double standard. Winston Churchill, politician, military officer, and writer, British Prime Minister from 1940-1945 & 1951 to 1955, repeatedly mocking Gandhi “malignant subversive fanatic” and “a seditious Middle Temple lawyer, now posing as a fakir of a type well known in the East, striding half-naked up the steps of the Viceregal palace.”

Mahatma Gandhi and His Struggle with India, the new book by Pulitzer Prize-winning former New York Times editor Joseph Lelyveld, has stirred controversy and anger in India over references to the Father of India’s alleged racism, bisexuality, sexual perversion, and even political ineptitude that could actually, have impeded India’s independence struggle.

As a matter of fact, the majority of the Brahmins are mentally sick people of India. Caste prejudice against the icons of Dalits is deeply embedded in their mind and body. Baba Saheb Ambedkar lived a life in poverty despite ministerial post. Today, all plum government posts are occupied by the Brahmins in the country. Today, all rich corporations are owned and run by the Brahmins. Today, major banks have been looted by the Brahmins making India a country of NPAs. Today, all formal and informal sectors are on the verge of economic collapse. This is all happening due to the insatiable greed of Brahmins. Institutions of higher education in India are wrecked by RSS bullying eccentrics. Akhil Bhartiya Parishad (ABP), a right-wing all India Student Organisation affiliated to RSS goons are dictating the university administrators.

It is sad to know that independent political commentator like Mr. Rajesh Singh would never dare to criticize the members of the Hindu organizations.

Students in JNU have been waiting for their viva endlessly but for Saurabh Sharma, it was simply easy. Will Mr. Rajesh Singh write on how Saurabh Sharma, a JNU PhD student and joint secretary of ABP got his PhD mark sheet, degree in 8 days. Will Mr. Rajesh Singh investigate how it happened. Will he find out who is the culprit behind?

It is unfortunate that Brahmins of India never took the commendable work of Baba Saheb Ambedkar seriously. Brahmins always deal with Baba Saheb Ambedkar as an Untouchable leader, not as a statesman of the country.

No nasty mind of Brahmins in the world can twist or suppress the thoughts of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Dr. Rahul Kumar, PhD, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

