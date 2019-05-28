India News Roundup: Foreigner Stabbed in Meerut for not chanting “Ram Ram”

On Tuesday, at Parikrama Marg in the Govardhan area of ​​Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, a man attacked and injured a foreign devotee, using a knife. The police admitted the victim to the community health center. The attacker has been arrested.

Sabrang India reported, Latvian citizen, Gemitris is on a tour of India. He sings hymns on the Khajoor Ghat of Radhakunda. This morning when he was praying at Radhakunda, a local youth, Rishi slashed his neck with a knife.

The area Chowk in-charge, Inderjit Singh brought him to the community health center. The doctor gave first aid to the victim. The wound is not deep. He is currently in the hospital.

The Chowki incharge stated that the accused has been arrested. In the inquiry, it has been found that the attacker addressed the pilgrim with a “Ram Ram”, to which he did not get a response. The foreign citizen had apparently slapped the accused. Angered by this, the young man attacked him with a knife.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Satyarthi Anirudh Pankaj said, “Legal action will be taken against the attacker. The inquiry did not throw up any other reason for the attack. Information is being sought about his general behaviour as well. ”

Eminent doctor forced to say ‘Jai Shree Ram’

Eminent doctor and noted author Dr Arun Gadre was reportedly forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by a gang of youths which surrounded him in New Delhi’s Connaught Place area and asked his religion, The Hindu reported.

The Pune-based Dr Gadre did not file a police complaint regarding the incident which occurred on the morning of May 26 but he confided to senior journalist Anant Bagaitkar, a close friend of his.

“He [Dr Gadre] was staying at the YMCA near Jantar Mantar as he was due to deliver a lecture organized by Indian Medical Association at Bijnor the next day. When he left for his morning stroll, he was accosted by a gang of five-six youth near the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. They surrounded him, asked him what religion he was and finally demanded that he chant ‘Jai Shri Ram,” The Hindu reported Bagaitkar to have said this.

Though, Bagatkar said that Gadre was ‘shocked and scared’, Gadre downplayed the matter as ‘trivial’.

“On 26 May, I was taking a morning walk in Delhi at around 6 a.m. near the YMCA. Suddenly, few youths [confronted me] and asked me to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’. I was a little taken aback and said it. They insisted I say it loudly. I just walked away and they let me. I was not physically manhandled…I did not want to make it public nor report it to the police because I thought it to be trivial…I request everyone to treat it as trivial and not draw any conclusion,” The Hindu reported Dr Gadre’s response.

Dr Gadre has voiced his concern on the declining medical ethics. He has co-authored a book titled Dissenting Diagnosis.

BSP leader Haji Ahsan, nephew shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Haji Ahsan and his nephew Shadab were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. According to reports, both were targeted by unidentified assailants outside the leader’s office in Najibabad town around 3 pm today (Tuesday, May 28).

Preliminary investigation has revealed that it could be a case of personal enmity. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspects.

Earlier in the week, a BJP worker, who is said have worked closely with Union Minister Smriti Irani during her campaign in Amethi, was shot outside his home. He succumbed to his injuries later at a hospital in Lucknow where he was taken for a treatment.

Taking swift action in the case, state police arrested three suspects within 24 hours. Two others are said to be absconding. “We have arrested three suspects in the Amethi murder case, while two suspects are still absconding,” Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh told reporters in Amethi on Monday.

2 TMC MLAs, 50 councillors joins BJP, days after poll results in West Bengal

Two TMC MLAs and over 50 councillors have joined BJP. “Three MLAs (two from TMC) and 50-60 Councillors are joining BJP today. Such joinings will continue in future also,” Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP National General Secretary told ANI.

The ex-TMC leaders chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as soon they join BJP. Mukul Roy, who addressed the press conference said it was first of seven such events. “Just like seven phased Lok Sabha elections, there will be seven phases of TMC defectors joining BJP,” Mukul Roy said.

“In the West Bengal assembly election in 2021, TMC will not evn get the Opposition party position,” Mukul Roy added.

This change came just after BJP got a massive win in West Bengal in general elections by getting 18 seats out of 42 in the state. While TMC only bagged 22 seats.

