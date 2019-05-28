India News Roundup: Mother walks with dead son’s body in Uttar Pradesh

In Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh a mother walked with her dead son’s body home as the hospital denied ambulance. The deceased child had been admitted to the hospital after he encountered high fever. It was alleged that three ambulances were parked at the hospital but the authorities failed to spare one.

The doctors of the concerned hospital dismissed the claims of the parents. The father of the deceased told the news agency, ANI that the doctors asked them to take their child to another hospital. The hospital also refused to give them a vehicle for going to another hospital.

With no money in their pockets, the deceased decided to walk to another hospital. The mother of the deceased alleged that her son had passed away on their way to the hospital.

The emergency medical officer, Anurag Parashar stated that they had admitted a child named Afroz in their hospital at 8:10 pm. Parashar added that since the condition of the child was not good, they asked the parents to take him to Lucknow for proper treatment. Parashar alleged that on hearing this, the parents of the child ‘scoffed’ and said that they will take their child wherever they want. After saying this, the parents of the deceased allegedly left.

Madhya Pradesh Farmer, Family Of Five Consumes Poison In Suicide Pact, Unable To Repay Rs 1.6 Lakh Debt

In Madhya Pradesh a small scale farmer killed himself in a suicide pact along with his family. Ashok Prajapati, a resident of Rewa district attempted suicide with his wife and three children by consuming poison. While Ashok, his wife Sunita and their 14-year-old son died their two other children are still undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to Ashok’s father his son was a small scale farmer and after years of facing losses, he borrowed Rs 1.6 lakhs from a local moneylender to start a brick kiln.

The troubles started after Ashok failed to repay the loan. He was allegedly getting threats from the money lender. And on Friday night, he gave poison-laced soft drink to his children and wife before consuming himself.

Bihar man asks vendor his name, shoots at him on knowing he is Muslim

In a suspected case of hate crime, an inebriated man here asked a street vendor his name and then shot him in the back on learning that he is a Muslim, police said on Monday.

The suspect, Rajiv Yadav, also asked the man, Mohammed Qasim, to go to Pakistan, they said. On the compliant of Qasim, a case has been registered against Yadav, who is absconding, Station House Officer Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

“The incident took place at Kumbhi village in Cheria Bariyarpur police station area of the district on Sunday. An FIR has been registered and search is on for Rajiv Yadav. We are making efforts to bring the accused to book at the earliest,” he said.

One more hate crime against Muslim. A Muslim Hawker shot at in Begusarai, Bihar Some guy asked his name, he said "Mohd Qasim" then perpetrator said " BC tu yaha kya kar raha hai, tujhe to Pakistan mein hona chahiye" and shot fire on him. This is Modi's Hindu Rashtra 2.0 pic.twitter.com/rpZTfQ9EvI — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) May 26, 2019

A video of Qasim, who sells detergents to make a living, expressing his ordeal while undergoing treatment at a hospital, has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows Qasim alleging that the man fired at him in an inebriated state after asking him his name.

“I was on my daily round when the attacker stopped me and asked me my name. When I replied, he exclaimed – you are a Muslim. What are you doing here? You should go to Pakistan. He, thereafter, whipped out a pistol and opened fire. The bullet hit me in my back. His firearm had just one bullet. As he proceeded to load more ammunition, I shoved him away and ran for my life,” Qasim, who is in his 30s, alleged, adding that bystanders did not come to his rescue.

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who had contested from Begusarai in the Lok Sabha elections but lost by a huge margin to BJP’s Giriraj Singh, said leaders who spread hate for political gains were to be blamed for the incident.

“For such incidents, leaders and their cronies who spread hate for their political gains are responsible. We will not rest until the guilty are punished,” he tweeted.

Hijab-clad student in Bengal college ‘harassed’ by Jai Shri Ram chanting men

A 23-year-old hijab-clad student of North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri was allegedly threatened and intimidated by a group of 10-12 men chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ inside the institution campus on Saturday.

“I along with a friend around 10 PM were returning from the canteen after dinner when we saw a group of 10-12 men standing on the road. We were walking on our own but after noticing my attire they started shouting ‘Jai Shreei Ram’ while pointing fingers at us. Later they started thumping their feet to intimidate us. We immediately ran away to save ourselves,” said the final-year medical student.

The student maintained that she had never seen the accused in the college campus earlier. The local police initially refused to take her complaint but later asked her to remove the word ‘threatened’ from the FIR, she said. The FIR, though, was finally filed the next day with the word added.

“I am a hijab-wearing Muslim, I always wear this attire. I have never faced such harassment in my life. There was no one in the street that day to save us. Is this how we have to live now?” she added.

4 year old kid stripped, burnt with Hot Khichdi for asking extra egg in West Bengal Childcare Centre

In a disgusting and disturbing incident in West Bengal, a 4-year-old boy was stripped and burnt with steaming khichdi at a government-run child development centre since the boy asked for an extra egg for breakfast. The shocking incident of the kid crying in pain happened in Raghunathganj area of Murshidabad district on Friday. This happened in a state-funded organisation where children up to six years are given supplementary nutrition, immunization, and non-formal education.

The incident came to light after the child’s mother lodged a police complaint against the woman after her son came home crying. As per Hindustan Times, a case has been filed against the woman who has gone into hiding since the shocking incident.

