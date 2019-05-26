you won’t leave me
but you won’t love me
just the same
you will be there
yet not there
in the mediocrity
of life
we will live
procreate and finish
no ecstasies
no abysses
no heights of bliss
no depths of despair
we shall amble along
life’s well trodden path
walking in the footsteps
of all those
who lived
and loved naught
who spent an era
and left no mark
Preeti Tej Singh has written two books of poetry. The first was called ‘I’ . The second book is called Simantini (Boundless). She blogs at https://preetisinghpoetry.blogspot.com/