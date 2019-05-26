you won’t leave me

but you won’t love me

just the same

you will be there

yet not there

in the mediocrity

of life

we will live

procreate and finish

no ecstasies

no abysses

no heights of bliss

no depths of despair

we shall amble along

life’s well trodden path

walking in the footsteps

of all those

who lived

and loved naught

who spent an era

and left no mark

Preeti Tej Singh has written two books of poetry. The first was called ‘I’ . The second book is called Simantini (Boundless). She blogs at https://preetisinghpoetry.blogspot.com/